Blood Moon 2025: List of Colleges and Courses to Study the Science of Skies

Blood Moon 2025:- The Blood Moon, with its stunning reddish hue, always sparks awe and curiosity. While for many the sight of a Blood Moon is a rare sight in the night sky, it serves as an encouraging reminder of how intriguing the study of Astronomy and Astrophysics can be and is. A blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the sunlight refracts through Earth’s atmosphere, providing the Moon its stunning crimson glow.
If the mysteries of the cosmos excite you, there are several dedicated courses, colleges and careers that an aspirant can pursue in India, and you can transform your lifelong dream into a successful career. This article will list the top colleges and universities that offer Astronomy and Astrophysics programs in India and the courses related to them.
Also, check:-
List of Top Colleges in India For Astronomy and Astrophysics
India has a strong history of space research and astronomy sciences, supported by institutes that rank among the best in the world. Across India, prestigious institutes like the Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (Mumbai), and IIST (Thiruvananthapuram) offer specialised courses that allow young minds and aspirants to study celestial phenomena like the Blood Moon in depth.
These colleges offer not just theoretical knowledge but also practical training through observatories, telescopes, and collaborations.
Below is the list of some of the top colleges and universities in India, including both government and private, offering various programs in Astronomy and Astrophysics:-
|
Astronomy
|
Astrophysics
|
Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru
|
Raman Research Institute
|
Indian Institute of Astrophysics
|
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics
|
Raman Research Institute (RRI)
|
Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES)
|
Indian Centre For Space Physics, Kolkata
|
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
What are the Courses Offered in Astrophysics and Astronomy?
The study of Astronomy is not limited to stargazing, but it opens up a wide range of career paths in science, technology, and even education. While many people associate astronomy only with telescopes and night sky observations, the field goes much deeper, combining physics, computer science, and engineering to understand the universe. With the rise of space missions in India through ISRO and international cooperation with NASA, ESA, and JAXA, there is a growing demand for qualified astronomers and space scientists.
Below is the list of the courses and specialisations offered by the top colleges and universities that offer various programs in Astronomy and Astrophysics:-
|
Courses Offered in Astrophysics and Astronomy
|
|
Specialisations in Astronomy and Astrophysics
|
Astrobiology
|
Cosmology
|
Radio Astronomy:
|
Planetary Science
|
Galactic Astronomy
|
Instrumentation
|
Theoretical Astrophysics
Also, check:-
- Financial Times Business Schools Rankings 2025: Check the List of Top Management Institutes in India
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!