Blood Moon 2025: List of Colleges and Courses to Study the Science of Skies

This article will describe the top colleges and universities to pursue a career in astronomy and astrophysics, along with the courses and specialisations offered by the top colleges and universities offering various programs for Astronomy and Astrophysics.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 9, 2025, 18:32 IST
List of Colleges and Courses to Study the Science of Skies

Blood Moon 2025:- The Blood Moon, with its stunning reddish hue, always sparks awe and curiosity. While for many the sight of a Blood Moon is a rare sight in the night sky, it serves as an encouraging reminder of how intriguing the study of Astronomy and Astrophysics can be and is. A blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the sunlight refracts through Earth’s atmosphere, providing the Moon its stunning crimson glow.

If the mysteries of the cosmos excite you, there are several dedicated courses, colleges and careers that an aspirant can pursue in India, and you can transform your lifelong dream into a successful career. This article will list the top colleges and universities that offer Astronomy and Astrophysics programs in India and the courses related to them.

List of Top Colleges in India For Astronomy and Astrophysics

India has a strong history of space research and astronomy sciences, supported by institutes that rank among the best in the world. Across India, prestigious institutes like the Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (Mumbai), and IIST (Thiruvananthapuram) offer specialised courses that allow young minds and aspirants to study celestial phenomena like the Blood Moon in depth.

These colleges offer not just theoretical knowledge but also practical training through observatories, telescopes, and collaborations.

Below is the list of some of the top colleges and universities in India, including both government and private, offering various programs in Astronomy and Astrophysics:-

Astronomy

Astrophysics

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru

Osmania University

Raman Research Institute

Indian Institute of Astrophysics

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Tata Institute Of Fundamental Research

Banaras Hindu University

The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics

Raman Research Institute (RRI)

IIT Kanpur

IIT Indore

IIT Kharagpur

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES)

Banaras Hindu University

IIT Roorkee

Jamia Millia Islamia

Indian Centre For Space Physics, Kolkata

University of Lucknow

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram

What are the Courses Offered in Astrophysics and Astronomy?

The study of Astronomy is not limited to stargazing, but it opens up a wide range of career paths in science, technology, and even education. While many people associate astronomy only with telescopes and night sky observations, the field goes much deeper, combining physics, computer science, and engineering to understand the universe. With the rise of space missions in India through ISRO and international cooperation with NASA, ESA, and JAXA, there is a growing demand for qualified astronomers and space scientists. 

Below is the list of the courses and specialisations offered by the top colleges and universities that offer various programs in Astronomy and Astrophysics:-

Courses Offered in Astrophysics and Astronomy

  • B.Sc. and B.S. programs (Undergraduate)

  • B.Tech in Space Science and Engineering (Undergraduate)

  • M.Tech in Space Science and Engineering (Undergraduate)

  • M.Sc. and M.S. programs (Postgraduate)

  • Research Program

Specialisations in Astronomy and Astrophysics

Astrobiology

Cosmology

Radio Astronomy:

Planetary Science

Galactic Astronomy

Instrumentation

Theoretical Astrophysics

