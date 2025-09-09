Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT

NIRF Rankings 2025: List of Top Colleges of Delhi University

This article will provide the list of top colleges of the University of Delhi according to the NIRF 2025 Rankings, which are evaluated on five parameters. Additionally, it will also inform about the scores these colleges have scored and the NIRF 2024 Rankings to draw a comparison.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 9, 2025, 12:16 IST
List of Top Colleges of Delhi University
List of Top Colleges of Delhi University

NIRF Rankings 2025:- On September 4, 2025, the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 was announced, along with the list of Delhi University’s most outstanding colleges. The NIRF 2025 rankings are based on five parameters, which are as follows:-

  • Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

  • Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR)

  • Research and Professional Practice (RP)

  • Graduation Outcome (GO)

  • Peer Perception

These parameters evaluate the best colleges in Delhi, which are the most sought-after by students all over India, because of the wide variety of courses offered and the excellent faculty.  The Delhi University's top places in the NIRF 2025 Rankings once again demonstrate their dominance as the best colleges to pursue higher education.

Also, check:-

List of Top Colleges of Delhi University

The top colleges of the University of Delhi include Hindu College and St. Stephen's College. Admission to these colleges is based on the results of national-level exams such as the CUET-UG and CUET-PG. These institutions also have specific eligibility requirements that candidates must meet in order to get admitted to these top colleges at the University of Delhi. One noticeable feature of the University of Delhi's top institutions is that they have high cutoffs that aspirants must meet in order to get admitted.

Below is the list of the top colleges of the University of Delhi, along with the scores obtained and the NIRF Rankings of 2024, to draw a comparison with the previous year's rankings and the NIRF Rankings of 2025:-

College Name

NIRF 2025 

Score

NIRF 2024

Hindu College

1

84.01

1

Miranda House

2

83.20

2

Hans Raj College

3

81.75

12

Kirori Mal College

4

80.33

9

St. Stephen's College

5

79.41

3

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

7

76.09

5

Sri Venkateswara College

11

72.61

21

Deshbandhu College

13

71.26

16

Lady Shri Ram College For Women

17

69.87

10

Shri Ram College of Commerce

18

69.01

19

Acharya Narendra Dev College

21

68.21

18

Screenshot 2025-09-09 113433

These are some of the top colleges of the University of Delhi, which are highly sought after by students all over India. The University of Delhi offers 81 departments, 16 faculties and 91 colleges to seek admission to.

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories