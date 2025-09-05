Best NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges 2025: Admission, Fees & Placement Insights

To date, a career in the engineering field and students wanting to pursue higher academic studies in the engineering field remain the most popular choice in India, with lakhs of students preparing to seek admission into the best engineering universities, colleges, and institutes, to have a solid academic foundation and better career prospects. Every year, the Ministry of Education releases the National Institute of Ranking Framework, popularly known as theNIRF Rankings, which helps students and parents in making informed decisions.
The NIRF 2025 rankings for the engineering colleges have once again highlighted India’s engineering colleges, with IITs dominating the top positions and then followed by various other engineering and technical colleges and institutes.
List of Best NIRF-Ranked Engineering Colleges 2025
Getting admission into a top-tier engineering college requires students to understand the eligibility criteria, the required entrance exams they need to qualify for and the selection process. Along with this information, students and parents also readily seek information regarding the course and the institute's fee structure, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities, as affordability is an important factor to consider in higher education. Placement records of the colleges, universities, and institutions showcase the return on investment (ROI) by highlighting the compensation packages, top recruits and internship opportunities offered by the institutes.
Some important entrance examinations are required to seek admission to the top NIRF-ranked engineering colleges in India, and they are as follows:-
|
Below is the list of the best NIRF-ranked engineering colleges of 2025, along with the NIRF's Previous years' ranking:-
|
Institute name
|
NIRF 2025
|
NIRF 2024
|
NIRF 2023
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
7
|
7
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
|
10
|
10
|
15
|
Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
|
11
|
20
|
25
|
12
|
16
|
14
|
13
|
19
|
16
|
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|
14
|
13
|
28
|
Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad
|
15
|
15
|
17
