Best NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges 2025: Admission, Fees & Placement Insights

This article will offer information about the entrance exams, NIRF Rankings of 2025, 2024, and 2023 of the best engineering colleges in India. Furthermore, it will also inform about the admission process, placement insights and fee structure of the best engineering colleges in India.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 5, 2025, 19:03 IST

To date, a career in the engineering field and students wanting to pursue higher academic studies in the engineering field remain the most popular choice in India, with lakhs of students preparing to seek admission into the best engineering universities, colleges, and institutes, to have a solid academic foundation and better career prospects. Every year, the Ministry of Education releases the National Institute of Ranking Framework, popularly known as theNIRF Rankings, which helps students and parents in making informed decisions.

The NIRF 2025 rankings for the engineering colleges have once again highlighted India’s engineering colleges, with IITs dominating the top positions and then followed by various other engineering and technical colleges and institutes.

List of Best NIRF-Ranked Engineering Colleges 2025

Getting admission into a top-tier engineering college requires students to understand the eligibility criteria, the required entrance exams they need to qualify for and the selection process. Along with this information, students and parents also readily seek information regarding the course and the institute's fee structure, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities, as affordability is an important factor to consider in higher education. Placement records of the colleges, universities, and institutions showcase the return on investment (ROI) by highlighting the compensation packages, top recruits and internship opportunities offered by the institutes.

Some important entrance examinations are required to seek admission to the top NIRF-ranked engineering colleges in India, and they are as follows:-

  • JEE Mains (For admissions to NITs and IITs.)
  • BITSAT
  • VITEEE
  • SRMJEEE
  • MHT CET (State-Level)
  • KCET
  • AP EAMCET

Below is the list of the best NIRF-ranked engineering colleges of 2025, along with the NIRF's Previous years' ranking:- 

Institute name

NIRF 2025

NIRF 2024

NIRF 2023

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

1

1

1

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

2

2

2

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

3

3

3

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

4

4

4

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

5

5

6

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

6

6

5

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

7

8

8

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8

7

7

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

9

9

9

Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

10

10

15

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

11

20

25

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

12

16

14

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

13

19

16

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

14

13

28

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

15

15

17

