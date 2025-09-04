NIRF Ranking 2025 Releasing Today at nirfindia.org, Check Top Universities, Colleges and Institutes Name here

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education will be releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework - NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The release will be conducted in a live event at 11 AM at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The NIRF framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. Rankings are given from the overall recommendations by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.
Watch NIRF Ranking 2025 Live Webcast NIC - Click Here
Watch NIRD Ranking 2025b Live Webcast Youtube - Click Here
NIRF Ranking 2025 Parameters
The National Institutional Framework has set a few parameters based on which each institution is ranked. The parameters and details are provided below
- Teaching, Learning and Resources
- Research and Professional Practices
- Graduation Outcomes
- Outreach and Inclusivity
- Perception
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation