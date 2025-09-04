IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
NIRF Ranking 2025 Releasing Today at nirfindia.org, Check Top Universities, Colleges and Institutes Name here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 4, 2025, 09:22 IST

NIRF Ranking 2025 is scheduled to be released today, September 4, 2025. The event will be held at 11 AM at Bharat Mandapam today. NIRF Rankings 2025 will include the complete list of ranking of higher educational institutions across the country under 16 categopries with various parameters in mind. check complete list of top institutions and there overall rankings here. 

NIRF Ranking 2025 at nirfindia.org
NIRF Ranking 2025 at nirfindia.org

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NIRF Ranking 2025 to be announced today, September 4 at 11 AM
  • Check complete list of ranking on the official website - nirfindia.org
  • Check Top Overall ranking, Medical institutions, Engineering institutions, Management institutions here

NIRF Ranking 2025: The  Ministry of Education will be releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework - NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4,  2025. The release will be conducted in a live event at 11 AM at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. 

The NIRF framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. Rankings are given from the overall recommendations by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. 

Watch NIRF Ranking 2025 Live Webcast NIC - Click Here

Watch NIRD Ranking 2025b Live Webcast Youtube - Click Here

NIRF Ranking 2025 Parameters

The National Institutional Framework has set a few parameters based on which each institution is ranked. The parameters and details are provided below

  • Teaching, Learning and Resources
  • Research and Professional Practices
  • Graduation Outcomes
  • Outreach and Inclusivity
  • Perception

LIVE UPDATES
  • Sep 4, 2025, 09:22 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: Today at 11 AM

    NIRF ranking 2025 will be announced today, September 4, 2025. The announcement will be made at 11 AM. Colleges and universities wil be ranked under various categoris as per set parameters. 

  • Sep 4, 2025, 09:03 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: Check Previous Year Top Institutes in Each Category

    Check below the list of top instotutions under each category

    Category

    College Name

    Overall

    Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

    Universities

    Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

    Medical institutions

    AIIMS New Delhi

    Engineering Institutions

    IIT Madras

    Management institutions

    IIM Ahmedabad

    Colleges

    Hindu College

    Research institutions

    IISc Bangalore

    Pharmacy institutions

    Jamia Hamdard

    Dental institutions 

    Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science

    Law Colleges

    National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

    Architecture and Planning institutions

    IIT Roorkee

    Agriculture and Allied sectors

    Indian Agricultural Research Institute

    Innovation

    IIT Bombay

    Open university

    Indira Gandhi National Open University

    Skill university 

    Symbiosis Skills and Professional University

    State public universities

    Anna University
  • Sep 4, 2025, 08:34 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: Watch Live Here

    The NIRF Ranking 2025 publishing will be done in a live event at 11 AM. Interested stakeholders can watch the same through the live link provided below

  • Sep 4, 2025, 08:17 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025 Parameters: Research and Professional Practice (RP)

    NIRF Ranking is done based on a few parameters set by the committee. The details for the Research and Professional Practice Parameter is provided below

    Research and Professional Practice (RP)

    • Combined metric for Publications (PU)

    • Combined metric for Quality of Publications (QP)

    • IPR and Patents: Published and Granted (IPR)

    • Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice (FPPP)

    • Publications & Citations in SDGs (PSDGs)

  • Sep 4, 2025, 08:05 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: When to Check?

    The NIRF Rankings 2025 will be announced at 11 AM today September 4, 2025. the rankings will be issued in a live event for all educational institutions. 

  • Sep 4, 2025, 07:53 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: Previous Year Top Medical Institutions

    Check here the top medical institutions of 2024 along with their ranking

    Name

    State

    Score

    Rank

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi

    Delhi

    94.46

    1

    Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

    Chandigarh

    80.83

    2

    Christian Medical College

    Tamil Nadu

    75.11

    3

    National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

    Karnataka

    71.92

    4

    Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research

    Pondicherry

    70.74

    5

    Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

    Uttar Pradesh

    70.07

    6

    Banaras Hindu University

    Uttar Pradesh

    69.54

    7

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

    Tamil Nadu

    68.81

    8

    Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

    Karnataka

    67.42

    9

    Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

    Tamil Nadu

    64.12

    10
  • Sep 4, 2025, 07:39 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: New Parameter Introduced

    In addition to the existing parameters the ministry has also introduced new parameters - Sustainable Development Goals and Indicators of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). This includes the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), Adoption of Regional Languages, and Multiple Entry and Exit options


  • Sep 4, 2025, 07:23 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: Parameters for Ranking

    NIRF Rankings are done under various parameters. The details of the first parameter is given below

    Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

    • Student Strength including Doctoral Students (SS)

    • Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR)

    • Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience (FQE)

    • Financial Resources and their Utilisation (FRU)

    • Online Education(OE)

    • Multiple Entry/Exit, Indian Knowledge System and Regional languages (MIR)

  • Sep 4, 2025, 07:14 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: Previous Year Ranking Overall

    Check the complete list of rankings for 2024 here 

    Name

    State

    Score

    Rank

    Indian Institute of Technology Madras

    Tamil Nadu

    86.42

    1

    Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

    Karnataka

    83.28

    2

    Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

    Maharashtra

    81.37

    3

    Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

    Delhi

    80.31

    4

    Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

    Uttar Pradesh

    77.56

    5

    Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

    West Bengal

    74.77

    6

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi

    Delhi

    74.27

    7

    Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

    Uttarakhand

    71.52

    8

    Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

    Assam

    69.04

    9

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    Delhi

    68.53

    10
  • Sep 4, 2025, 06:49 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025: Categories of Institutions

    The institutions will be ranked seperately under various sections. The list for the same is provided below

    • Overall
    • Universities
    • Medical institutions
    • Engineering Institutions
    • Management institutions
    • Colleges 
    • Research institutions
    • Pharmacy institutions
    • Dental institutions 
    • Law Colleges
    • Architecture and Planning institutions
    • Agriculture and allied sectors
    • Innovation
    • Open university
    • Skill university 
    • State public universities
  • Sep 4, 2025, 06:47 IST

  • Sep 4, 2025, 06:45 IST

    NIRF Ranking 2025 Today

    The Education Minister will announce the NIRF 2025 ranking today, September 4. The event will begin at 11 AM. Eatch the event live through the link given below

