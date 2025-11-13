ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
Focus
Quick Links
News

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Active on iimcat.ac.in; Direct link here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 13, 2025, 13:31 IST

IIM Kozhikode launched the CAT 2025 mock test link today, November 13, 2025 on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who received their admit cards yesterday, November 12, 2025, can apply online for the mock test using their CAT User ID and password.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIM Kozhikode launched the CAT 2025 mock test link today, November 13, 2025.
IIM Kozhikode launched the CAT 2025 mock test link today, November 13, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • IIM Kozhikode launched the CAT 2025 mock test link today, November 13, 2025.
  • The link is available on the official website iimcat.ac.in.
  • Candidates can apply online using their CAT User ID and password.

CAT 2025 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has launched the link for IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 exam today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2025 admit cards were released yesterday, November 12, 2025. Students appearing for the management exams will need to use their CAT User ID and password to check their admit cards and can apply for the mock test online. The CAT mock test allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam format. It allows candidates to practice time management and work on their weak areas before appearing for the exam.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following details on CAT 2025 mock test here: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CAT 2025 Mock Test
Exam name  Common Admission Test (CAT)
Board name  Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  iimcat.ac.in
Stream  Management 
Mode  Online, computer-based test (CBT)
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes 

Masters of Business Administration (MBA)

PGDM
Mock test release date  November 13, 2025
CAT Admit Card release date  November 12, 2025
Exam duration 2 hours 
Exam sections 

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
Exam slots 

Slot 1: 8 am - 10 am

Slot 2: 12 pm - 2 pm

Slot 3: 4 pm - 6 pm
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Exam slots  3
Test cities  170
Login credentials 

CAT application login ID 

Password

How to apply for IIM CAT Mock Test 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for IIM CAT Mock Test 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. On homepage, scroll down to ‘Quick Tour of CAT 2025’ and click on ‘CAT 2025 Mock Test Link’
  3. Press on the desired link for CAT 2025 mock test: 
    1. CAT 2025 Mock Test Link
    2. CAT 2025 Mock Test Link - For non-PwD Candidates
    3. CAT 2025 Mock Test Link - For PwD Candidates (Blindness and Low Vision)
  4. Sign in with your registration number and password
  5. The CAT Mock test link will appear 
  6. Appear for the exam

CAT 2025 Mock test Official Notification

IIM CAT 2025 Admit Card

IIM Kozhikode also released the CAT 2025 admit card yesterday, November 12, 2025. Candidates who register for the exam will need to visit the link provided on the official website and carry the printed hard copy of the hall ticket to the exam hall. Candidates must ensure that their details in the admit card are correct and in case of any discrepancies, they must reach out to the CAT help-desk immediately. Students must also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall or they will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

DIRECT LINK - CAT 2025 Admit Card 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News