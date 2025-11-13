IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Active on iimcat.ac.in; Direct link here

CAT 2025 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has launched the link for IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 exam today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2025 admit cards were released yesterday, November 12, 2025. Students appearing for the management exams will need to use their CAT User ID and password to check their admit cards and can apply for the mock test online. The CAT mock test allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam format. It allows candidates to practice time management and work on their weak areas before appearing for the exam.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following details on CAT 2025 mock test here: