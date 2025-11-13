IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Active on iimcat.ac.in; Direct link here

Key Points
- IIM Kozhikode launched the CAT 2025 mock test link today, November 13, 2025.
- The link is available on the official website iimcat.ac.in.
- Candidates can apply online using their CAT User ID and password.
CAT 2025 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has launched the link for IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 exam today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2025 admit cards were released yesterday, November 12, 2025. Students appearing for the management exams will need to use their CAT User ID and password to check their admit cards and can apply for the mock test online. The CAT mock test allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam format. It allows candidates to practice time management and work on their weak areas before appearing for the exam.
CAT 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following details on CAT 2025 mock test here:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|CAT 2025 Mock Test
|Exam name
|Common Admission Test (CAT)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|iimcat.ac.in
|Stream
|Management
|Mode
|Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|
Masters of Business Administration (MBA)
PGDM
|Mock test release date
|November 13, 2025
|CAT Admit Card release date
|November 12, 2025
|Exam duration
|2 hours
|Exam sections
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
|Exam slots
|
Slot 1: 8 am - 10 am
Slot 2: 12 pm - 2 pm
Slot 3: 4 pm - 6 pm
|Exam date
|November 30, 2025
|Exam slots
|3
|Test cities
|170
|Login credentials
|
CAT application login ID
Password
How to apply for IIM CAT Mock Test 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for IIM CAT Mock Test 2025:
- Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
- On homepage, scroll down to ‘Quick Tour of CAT 2025’ and click on ‘CAT 2025 Mock Test Link’
- Press on the desired link for CAT 2025 mock test:
- CAT 2025 Mock Test Link
- CAT 2025 Mock Test Link - For non-PwD Candidates
- CAT 2025 Mock Test Link - For PwD Candidates (Blindness and Low Vision)
- Sign in with your registration number and password
- The CAT Mock test link will appear
- Appear for the exam
CAT 2025 Mock test Official Notification
IIM CAT 2025 Admit Card
IIM Kozhikode also released the CAT 2025 admit card yesterday, November 12, 2025. Candidates who register for the exam will need to visit the link provided on the official website and carry the printed hard copy of the hall ticket to the exam hall. Candidates must ensure that their details in the admit card are correct and in case of any discrepancies, they must reach out to the CAT help-desk immediately. Students must also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall or they will not be allowed to appear for the exams.
DIRECT LINK - CAT 2025 Admit Card
