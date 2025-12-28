This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 29 December

Every day has a history attached to it: strange, sad, joyful, and world-changing moments that shape our stories. But what happened on December 29? Why does this date matter in world history? On this day, many events, big and small, left their mark. On December 29 long ago, Archbishop Thomas Becket was murdered inside Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II, sparking outrage across Europe. In 1845, the United States admitted Texas as its 28th state. One of the most tragic moments came in 1890 when hundreds of Lakota Sioux were killed at Wounded Knee in South Dakota. Over the years, many other events, from political changes and war to art and culture, have happened on this date. In this article, we'll explore those events and understand why December 29 deserves a place in history.
Here's what happened in history on December 29:
1170 – Archbishop Thomas Becket Is Murdered
- On December 29, 1170, Archbishop Thomas Becket was brutally murdered inside Canterbury Cathedral.
- Four knights acted on behalf of King Henry II of England.
- Becket had earlier been a trusted advisor to the king.
- The killing shocked Europe and strained relations between church and state.
1610 – Elizabeth Báthory's Crimes Are Exposed
- On December 29, 1609 or 1610, Hungarian authorities investigated Countess Elizabeth Báthory.
- She was discovered torturing young girls at Csejthe Castle.
- Báthory was already feared for abusing servants and peasants.
- She became one of history's most infamous figures.
1778 – British Capture Savannah, Georgia
- On December 29, 1778, British forces launched a surprise attack on Savannah, Georgia.
- Lieutenant Colonel Archibald Campbell led between 2,500 and 3,600 troops.
- American forces were heavily outnumbered and defeated.
- The victory strengthened British control in the South.
1845 – Texas Enters the Union
- On December 29, 1845, Texas was admitted into the United States.
- It became the 28th U.S. state after accepting annexation.
- Texas had earlier gained independence from Mexico.
- Its admission reshaped American politics and expansion.
1851 – First YMCA Opens in the United States
- On December 29, 1851, the first YMCA opened at Old South Church in Boston.
- It aimed to help young men with shelter, food, and support.
- The organisation quickly expanded across the country.
- Today, YMCA centres serve communities nationwide.
1890 – U.S. Army Massacres Lakota Indians at Wounded Knee
- On December 29, 1890, U.S. Army troops killed hundreds of Lakota Sioux at Wounded Knee, South Dakota.
- Most victims were unarmed men, women, and children.
- The massacre marked the end of the Indian Wars.
- It remains one of America's darkest tragedies.
1940 – London Devastated by German Air Raid
- On the night of December 29, 1940, German forces firebombed London.
- Hundreds of fires broke out across the city.
- Firefighters worked bravely amid falling bombs.
- Much of London was saved despite heavy destruction.
1985 – "Railway Rapist" Commits His First Murder
- On December 29, 1985, the "Railway Rapist" abducted 19-year-old Alison Day from a train.
- Her body was found two weeks later.
- The attacker had committed several assaults before this murder.
- The case shocked Britain and led to significant reforms.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 29?
December 29 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 29
Mary Tyler Moore (1936–2017)
- Actress known for The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Ted Danson (1947– )
- Actor known for Cheers, The Good Place, and Three Men and a Baby.
Diego Luna (1979– )
- Actor known for Y Tu Mamá También, Frida, and Rogue One.
Notable Deaths on December 29
1170 – Thomas Becket
- Thomas Becket died on this day in 1170.
- He was murdered inside Canterbury Cathedral by knights of King Henry II.
- Becket later became a saint and was honoured by Christians across Europe.
1926 – Rainer Maria Rilke
- Rilke, an Austrian-German poet, died on December 29, 1926.
- He was known for influential works such as the Duino Elegies and Sonnets to Orpheus.
- His poetry continues to be studied around the world.
1894 – Christina Rossetti
- English poet Christina Rossetti died on December 29, 1894.
- She wrote famous poems like Goblin Market and Remember.
- Rossetti was one of the most important women poets of her time.
1952 – Fletcher Henderson
- American jazz musician Fletcher Henderson died on December 29, 1952.
- He was a key figure in early big band and swing music.
- Henderson influenced many later jazz artists.
2020 – Pierre Cardin
- French fashion designer Pierre Cardin died on December 29, 2020.
- He was famous for bold, futuristic designs and expanding couture.
- Cardin's work shaped modern fashion worldwide.
2022 – Vivienne Westwood
- British fashion icon Vivienne Westwood died on December 29, 2022.
- She helped bring punk fashion into the mainstream.
- Her designs remain influential today.
2022 – Pelé
- Soccer legend Pelé died on December 29, 2022, at age 82.
- He was one of the greatest football players in history.
- Pelé won three World Cups with Brazil.
2024 – Jimmy Carter
- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter died on December 29, 2024, at age 100.
- He served from 1977 to 1981 and later won a Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work.
- Carter was the longest-living U.S. president.
