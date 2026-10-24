837 MBBS Seats Vacant After Final Round: Is the 'Doctor Dream' Becoming Too Expensive?

MBBS Vacant Seats 2026: As per the official release of final/stray vacancy rounds seat matrix for NEET UG 2026 admission by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) it has been revealed that there is a difference in admission numbers, with the total number of seats. The total seats being 3426 in which 2589 are allotted for MBBS and 837 seats are left vacant. While for BDS 94 seats are not filled out of 499 total seats. B.Sc. Nursing also has 29 seats vacant out of 143 total seats. Every year, thousands of individuals manage to qualify through the NEET entrance exam but there are still vacant seats in private and government quota categories. This is primarily due to the high fees and other factors. However from here MBBS aspirants can check the complete analysis on total seats, allotted seats and vacant seats in each medical programs. Also find college-wise and category-wise distribution of vacant seats to help estimate which college may offer admission on MBBS, BDS and other programs after the final round.

Check| NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Matrix Released; Check Vacant Seats for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing MBBS Seats 2026: Total, Alotted, and Vacant Seats After the final admission process, it is revealed by the reports on medical and allied health sciences courses that a considerable amount of capacity remained unutilized. Of a total of 4068 seats, only 3108 have been filled which means that 960 seats remain as unfilled in different institutions. MBBS: Out of 3426 seats, 2589 have been filled leaving 837 seats unfilled.

BDS : Out of 499 seats, 405 seats have been filled leaving 94 unfilled seats in the BDS discipline.

B.Sc. Nursing: Out of 143 total seats in B.Sc. Nursing courses, 114 seats have been filled meaning that 29 seats remain unfilled. This distribution of the data shows that although the overall demand remains high in medical education, there are different quotas as well as high fee structures in private and management categories which lead to remaining unfilled seats during the counseling session.

Branch Total Seats Alotted Vacant Seat MBBS 3426 2589 837 BDS 499 405 94 B.Sc. Nursing 143 114 29 Total 4068 3108 960 MBBS Admission 2026: Total Number of Vacant Seats The number of vacant seats may differ for each category. In terms of MBBS vacancies, it is evident that the maximum number of vacancies is in the Open (Unreserved) category. There are 836 seats available for MBBS in this category, which represents almost all the seats. However, there is only 1 vacancy in the OBC category and none in the EWS, SC, and ST categories. The situation is slightly different in the case of BDS (94 total seats) and B.Sc. nursing (29 total seats). In case of BDS seats, there are around 78 vacant seats available, while in case of B.Sc. nursing, this number is around 9, with fewer numbers available in other categories too like EWS, OBC, SC, and ST.

Category MBBS BDS B.Sc. Nursing Open 836 78 9 EWS 0 4 4 OBC 1 5 8 SC 0 5 6 ST 0 2 2 MBBS Admission 2026: College-Wise Vacant Seats The college-wise and category-wise breakdown indicates that almost all of the vacant MBBS spots are in private and deemed-to-be institutions. It is mostly located in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Some of the institutions have multiple vacant seats. For example, Shri Sathya Sai Medical College has 188 vacant spots, Meenakshi Medical College has 117 and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College has 92 vacant seats The vast majority of the available spots are in the open (general) category, whereas the government institutions, such as AIIMS Madurai, recorded just one unoccupied spot. The main reason students are not taking any of the spots is because of the exorbitant fees being charged by the private institutions.