837 MBBS Seats Vacant After Final Round: Is the 'Doctor Dream' Becoming Too Expensive?
After the NEET UG 2026 final round, 960 medical seats, including 837 MBBS, 94 BDS, and 29 B.Sc. Nursing, remain vacant across institutions. High fees in private colleges and category-wise distribution are cited as primary reasons for these unfilled capacities.
MBBS Vacant Seats 2026: As per the official release of final/stray vacancy rounds seat matrix for NEET UG 2026 admission by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) it has been revealed that there is a difference in admission numbers, with the total number of seats. The total seats being 3426 in which 2589 are allotted for MBBS and 837 seats are left vacant. While for BDS 94 seats are not filled out of 499 total seats. B.Sc. Nursing also has 29 seats vacant out of 143 total seats.
Every year, thousands of individuals manage to qualify through the NEET entrance exam but there are still vacant seats in private and government quota categories. This is primarily due to the high fees and other factors. However from here MBBS aspirants can check the complete analysis on total seats, allotted seats and vacant seats in each medical programs. Also find college-wise and category-wise distribution of vacant seats to help estimate which college may offer admission on MBBS, BDS and other programs after the final round.
Check| NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Matrix Released; Check Vacant Seats for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing
MBBS Seats 2026: Total, Alotted, and Vacant Seats
After the final admission process, it is revealed by the reports on medical and allied health sciences courses that a considerable amount of capacity remained unutilized. Of a total of 4068 seats, only 3108 have been filled which means that 960 seats remain as unfilled in different institutions.
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MBBS: Out of 3426 seats, 2589 have been filled leaving 837 seats unfilled.
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BDS: Out of 499 seats, 405 seats have been filled leaving 94 unfilled seats in the BDS discipline.
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B.Sc. Nursing: Out of 143 total seats in B.Sc. Nursing courses, 114 seats have been filled meaning that 29 seats remain unfilled.
This distribution of the data shows that although the overall demand remains high in medical education, there are different quotas as well as high fee structures in private and management categories which lead to remaining unfilled seats during the counseling session.
|
Branch
|
Total Seats
|
Alotted
|
Vacant Seat
|
3426
|
2589
|
837
|
BDS
|
499
|
405
|
94
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
143
|
114
|
29
|
Total
|
4068
|
3108
|
960
MBBS Admission 2026: Total Number of Vacant Seats
The number of vacant seats may differ for each category. In terms of MBBS vacancies, it is evident that the maximum number of vacancies is in the Open (Unreserved) category. There are 836 seats available for MBBS in this category, which represents almost all the seats.
However, there is only 1 vacancy in the OBC category and none in the EWS, SC, and ST categories. The situation is slightly different in the case of BDS (94 total seats) and B.Sc. nursing (29 total seats). In case of BDS seats, there are around 78 vacant seats available, while in case of B.Sc. nursing, this number is around 9, with fewer numbers available in other categories too like EWS, OBC, SC, and ST.
|
Category
|
MBBS
|
BDS
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
Open
|
836
|
78
|
9
|
EWS
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
OBC
|
1
|
5
|
8
|
SC
|
0
|
5
|
6
|
ST
|
0
|
2
|
2
MBBS Admission 2026: College-Wise Vacant Seats
The college-wise and category-wise breakdown indicates that almost all of the vacant MBBS spots are in private and deemed-to-be institutions. It is mostly located in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Some of the institutions have multiple vacant seats. For example, Shri Sathya Sai Medical College has 188 vacant spots, Meenakshi Medical College has 117 and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College has 92 vacant seats The vast majority of the available spots are in the open (general) category, whereas the government institutions, such as AIIMS Madurai, recorded just one unoccupied spot. The main reason students are not taking any of the spots is because of the exorbitant fees being charged by the private institutions.
|
College
|
Open
|
OBC
|
ACS Medical College and Hospital, Chennai
|
45
|
0
|
AIIMS, Madurai
|
0
|
1
|
Bhaarath Medical College & Hospital, Chennai
|
55
|
0
|
Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute, Kanchipuram
|
5
|
0
|
Chettinad Institute of Medical Education and Research
|
12
|
0
|
J R Medical College and Hospital, Villupuram
|
64
|
0
|
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute, Pondicherry
|
92
|
0
|
Meenakshi Medical College and Research Institute, Enathur
|
117
|
0
|
Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, Kanchipuram
|
7
|
0
|
Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute, Kancheepuram
|
188
|
0
|
Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chennai
|
82
|
0
|
Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Pondicherry
|
80
|
0
|
SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Kancheepuram
|
11
|
0
|
ST Peters Medical College, Hospital & Research Institute
|
17
|
0
|
VELS Medical College & Hospital
|
14
|
0
|
Vinayaka Missions Kirupananda Variyar Medical College, Salem
|
47
|
0
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.