PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Key Points PSSSB Group D 2026 Admit Card released; download from sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The written exam for 2098 Group D posts is scheduled for October 25, 2026.

Candidates need registration number and date of birth to download the admit card.

PSSSB Group D 2026 Admit Card: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Group D Admit Card for the written exam for various Group D posts. The Punjab Group D Admit Card is now available to download on the official PSSSB website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB Group D will fill 2098 posts of Sewadar, Chowkidar and Safai Sewak in the Punjab government. For this, the PSSSB will conduct the offline written exam on October 25, 2026. All prospective Candidates can check and download their PSSSB Group D admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the Punjab Group D admit card PDF, Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth. Punjab Group D Hall Ticket 2026 The PSSSB has released the PSSSB Group D admit card today. The candidates can download their PSSSB Group D admit cards online from the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the PSSSB Group D hall ticket PDF.

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 PDF Click here How to Download PSSSB Group D 2026 Admit Card PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the PSSSB Group D admit card 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of PSSSB Group D- sssb.punjab.gov.in Step 2: Scroll down and search for the PSSSB Group D 2026 Admit Card link in the ‘What’s New’ section. Step 3: Click on the admit card link given there. Step 4: Fill in all the details like Registration No., Password and security captcha and click on ‘Login’. Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF. PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT: Official website is down Due to high traffic, the official website of PSSSB is down. Candidates are advised to be patient, wait for some time and try again. Download the PSSSB Group D Admit Card PDF only from the official website.

Problems in downloading the PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the PSSSB Group D 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. Details Mentioned on PSSSB Group D Hall Ticket 2026 PSSSB Group D admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

Name of the Candidate

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender PSSSB Group D Exam Date 2026 Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will conduct the OMR-based written test for various Group D posts on October 25, 2026, in two shifts. The shift-wise complete schedule is given below: Exam Name Exam Date Shift Timings PSSSB Group D Exam 2026 October 5, 2026 Exact shift timings and reporting hours will be officially confirmed on the admit card PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026: Exam Day Guidelines The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre 2 hours before commencement of the examination.

The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.

A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.

A seat indicating the Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.

For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.

Under no circumstances, the centre and shift provided in the admit card be changed.

PSSSB Group D Hall Ticket 2026: Important Documents All the candidates must bring the following documents on the day of examination at the examination centre. Who does not bring these documents will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from PSSSB website.

One passport-size photograph

Any one of the authorised photo IDs- PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card, E-Aadhaar/Ration Card with photograph.

PwBD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer. PSSSB Group D Hall Ticket 2026: List of Prohibited Items Avoid bringing any prohibited items to the PSSSB Group D exam centre. It includes electronic devices, books, mobiles, jewellery, etc. If you are found with these items inside the exam hall, your candidature shall be cancelled. A list of some prohibited items is given below

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Pen Drive

Hard Disk

Data Card

Calculator

Bluetooth Device

Ear Phone

Any Type of Wrist Watch

Any Electrical Device Made Of Metal

Any Type of Ear Machine PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Release Date The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) normally releases the hall ticket PDF 3-5 days before the exam. So it was expected that the PSSSB could release the PSSSB Group D Hall Ticket PDF on October 22 for the exam scheduled to be held on October 25. Now, the PSSSB has officially announced the admit card. Exam Name Exam Date Hall Ticket Date Gap PSSSB Clerk (Advt. 02/2026) October 11, 2026 October 6, 2026 5 PSSSB Craft Instructor (Advt. 03/2026) October 6 to 13, 2026 October 3, 2026 3 PSSSB Jail Warder and Matron (Advt. 08/2026) July 26, 2026 July 25, 2026 1 PSSSB Group-D (Advt. 04/2026) October 22, 2026 October 25, 2026 3