Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Candidates looking for admission possibilities at Sardar Patel Medical College must check round-wise analysis for state quota seats. The Round 3 admission closed at 5,530 (Unreserved Boys), Round 2 admission at 5,853, while Round 1 closed at 4,853 for the category. The rank movement suggests reserved categories observed a jump in, ranging to +8437 and +4436 during Round 3. To observe the rank movement closely, candidates can check the round-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. This will offer a category-wise insight to rank moving upwards or downwards during seat allocation, allowing space for seat upgradation.

Check| Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 results are available to check for Round 3 admission. The round-wise ranks shared will determine admission possibilities for different categories. Understanding the counselling process and rank movement will help candidates estimate seat possibilities during the stray vacancy round. Check the counselling details shared below.