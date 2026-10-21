Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Candidates can check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis for admission to Sardar Patel Medical College. The admission during Round 3 opened and closed at 1,468-5,530 (Unreserved Boys) while Round 2 closed at 5,853. By analyzing the rank movement for three rounds, candidates will be able to check the admission possibilities during the last remaining round.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Candidates looking for admission possibilities at Sardar Patel Medical College must check round-wise analysis for state quota seats. The Round 3 admission closed at 5,530 (Unreserved Boys), Round 2 admission at 5,853, while Round 1 closed at 4,853 for the category. The rank movement suggests reserved categories observed a jump in, ranging to +8437 and +4436 during Round 3. To observe the rank movement closely, candidates can check the round-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. This will offer a category-wise insight to rank moving upwards or downwards during seat allocation, allowing space for seat upgradation.
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Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 results are available to check for Round 3 admission. The round-wise ranks shared will determine admission possibilities for different categories. Understanding the counselling process and rank movement will help candidates estimate seat possibilities during the stray vacancy round. Check the counselling details shared below.
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur
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Eligible Courses
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Round 3 OR and CR
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Participating Institutions
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Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges
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Counselling Mode
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Online
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Domicile Rule
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State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats.
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Total Rounds
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Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds
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Official Website
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ug.neetrajasthan.com
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Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find Round 3 opening and closing ranks for different categories shared below. For an estimation, unreserved boys (general) admission opened at 1468 and closed at 5530.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
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URB
|
1,468
|
5,530
|
OBB
|
4,861
|
5,657
|
EBB
|
5,251
|
7,795
|
MBB
|
5,503
|
7,880
|
SCB
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29,214
|
47,964
|
STB
|
39,071
|
60,224
Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 and Closing Ranks
Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner (Government) under state quota seats shared below. The admission for unreserved boys opened at 1,468 and closed at 5,853.
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Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
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URB
|
1,468
|
5,853
|
OBB
|
4,861
|
5,657
|
EBB
|
5,251
|
7,125
|
MBB
|
5,503
|
7,408
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SCB
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29,214
|
46,540
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STB
|
39,071
|
53,320
Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission opened at 1,468 and closed at 4,853 for unreserved boys category. Check complete category-wise ranks shared below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
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URB
|
1,468
|
4,853
|
OBB
|
4,861
|
5,434
|
EBB
|
5,152
|
7,795
|
MBB
|
5,503
|
7,408
|
SCB
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23,791
|
43,528
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STB
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26,094
|
51,787
|
SAB
|
128,739
|
187,439
Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round-Wise Rank Movement
As per the state counselling data for Sardar Patel Medical College, a general trend of relaxing cutoffs across many categories can be seen from the table shared below. Candidates majorly upgraded or left the system after Round 1.
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The categories that saw the highest jump in cutoffs were those belonging to the Reserved category, particularly the Scheduled Caste (SCB) and Scheduled Tribe (STB) categories, with a change of +8437 and +4436 respectively, showing considerable movement in rank during Round 3.
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However, the cutoffs for the reserved (URB) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories remained relatively stable after the initial up and down. Finally, the EBB category moved in the opposite direction via Round 2 but managed to return just to its Round 1 levels, hence creating a pattern of the demand.
|
Allotted Category
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R1 Closing AIR
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R2 Closing AIR
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R1→R2 Movement
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R3 Closing AIR
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R2→R3 Movement
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R1→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
URB
|
4,853
|
5,853
|
+1,000
|
5,530
|
−323
|
677
|
Relaxation
|
OBB
|
5,434
|
5,657
|
223
|
5,657
|
0
|
223
|
Relaxation
|
EBB
|
7,795
|
7,125
|
−670
|
7,795
|
670
|
0
|
No change
|
MBB
|
7,408
|
7,408
|
0
|
7,880
|
472
|
472
|
Relaxation
|
SCB
|
43,528
|
46,540
|
+3,012
|
47,964
|
+1,424
|
+4,436
|
Relaxation
|
STB
|
51,787
|
53,320
|
+1,533
|
60,224
|
+6,904
|
+8,437
|
Relaxation
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.