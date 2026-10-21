Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Dr. SN Medical College, Jodhpur has released its NEET UG 2026 round 3 results with opening and closing ranks for admissions in MBBS course. This article brings round-wise rank analysis with different rounds opening and closing ranks for various categories which will help candidates understand the procedure for admissions and cutoffs.
Dr. Sampurnanand (Dr. S.N.) Medical College, Jodhpur is a government medical institution. Dr. S.N Medical college offers a total of 250 seats for MBBS Course. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. Admissions into Dr. S.N. Medical College for MBBS course in round 3 opened at 1683 and closed at 5758 for the unreserved boys category whereas for OBB category the admissions opened at 5185 and closed at 6227.
The round-wise rank analysis shows that for the URB category the rank movement from round 1 to round 2 was of 657 ranks showing relaxation across all rounds whereas STB category showed huge expansion of ranks with movement of 13145 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can find the round-wise rank analysis for various categories with all the rounds opening and closing ranks below.
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Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round-Wise Rank Analysis
This round-wise rank analysis helps the students understand the cutoffs pattern and calculate the admission chances in MBBS course at Dr. S.N Medical College. The data shows that the URB category showed relaxation in cutoffs with 647 rank movement from round 1 to round 3 whereas the MBB category showed no change in ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can check the detailed rank analysis below.
|
Allotted Category
|
R1 Closing AIR
|
R2 Closing AIR
|
R1→R2 Movement
|
R3 Closing AIR
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
R1→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
URB
|
5,111
|
5,768
|
657
|
5,758
|
−10
|
647
|
Relaxation
|
OBB
|
5,672
|
6,012
|
340
|
6,227
|
215
|
555
|
Relaxation
|
EBB
|
7,487
|
7,704
|
217
|
8,106
|
402
|
619
|
Relaxation
|
MBB
|
8,617
|
8,617
|
0
|
8,617
|
0
|
0
|
No change
|
SCB
|
45,615
|
46,022
|
407
|
50,583
|
+4,561
|
+4,968
|
Relaxation
|
STB
|
40,526
|
53,459
|
+12,933
|
53,671
|
212
|
+13,145
|
Relaxation
Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Rank
The admission in Dr. S.N Medical College for round 3 opened at 1683 and closed at 5758 for URB category whereas for SCB category the opening rank was 29134 and closing rank was 50583. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
1,683
|
5,758
|
OBB
|
5,185
|
6,227
|
EBB
|
5,195
|
8,106
|
MBB
|
6,634
|
8,617
|
SCB
|
29,134
|
50,583
|
STB
|
24,035
|
53,671
Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Rank
The round 2 opening rank was 1683 and closing rank was 5768 for URB category and for OBB category the opening rank was 5185 and closing rank was 6012. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
1,683
|
5,768
|
OBB
|
5,185
|
6,012
|
EBB
|
5,195
|
7,704
|
MBB
|
6,634
|
8,617
|
SCB
|
31,576
|
46,022
|
STB
|
24,035
|
53,459
Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Rank
The round 1 admissions at Dr. S.N Medical College opened at 2339 and closed at 5111 for the URB category. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
2,339
|
5,111
|
OBB
|
5,185
|
5,672
|
EBB
|
5,195
|
7,487
|
MBB
|
6,634
|
8,617
|
SCB
|
25,893
|
45,615
|
STB
|
22,941
|
40,526
|
SAB
|
126,251
|
173,823
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.