Dr. SN Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Dr. Sampurnanand (Dr. S.N.) Medical College, Jodhpur is a government medical institution. Dr. S.N Medical college offers a total of 250 seats for MBBS Course. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. Admissions into Dr. S.N. Medical College for MBBS course in round 3 opened at 1683 and closed at 5758 for the unreserved boys category whereas for OBB category the admissions opened at 5185 and closed at 6227.

The round-wise rank analysis shows that for the URB category the rank movement from round 1 to round 2 was of 657 ranks showing relaxation across all rounds whereas STB category showed huge expansion of ranks with movement of 13145 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can find the round-wise rank analysis for various categories with all the rounds opening and closing ranks below.