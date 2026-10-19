Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round 3 Closing Ranks

Geetanjali Medical College (GMC) is one of the premier private medical institutions in Udaipur Rajasthan. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. The admissions for MBBS Course at GMC, Udaipur at gender neutral seats opened at 111942 and closed at 995553 for unreserved boys (URB) category whereas at female seats the opening rank was 127416 and closing rank was 967245 for unreserved girls (URG) category.

Total no. of seats for MBBS course are 250 where the state quota is 85% and management/NRI quota is 15%. Candidates can find the required cutoffs for various categories with a stray vacancy round strategy to secure their admission and make the process easy.