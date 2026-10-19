Geetanjali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round 3 Closing Ranks
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 round 3 cutoffs are out for Geetanjali Medical College, Udaipur for MBBS Course. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks at gender neutral and female seats for admissions. Aspiring candidates can later analyze the cutoff and understand the process of admission.
Geetanjali Medical College (GMC) is one of the premier private medical institutions in Udaipur Rajasthan. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. The admissions for MBBS Course at GMC, Udaipur at gender neutral seats opened at 111942 and closed at 995553 for unreserved boys (URB) category whereas at female seats the opening rank was 127416 and closing rank was 967245 for unreserved girls (URG) category.
Total no. of seats for MBBS course are 250 where the state quota is 85% and management/NRI quota is 15%. Candidates can find the required cutoffs for various categories with a stray vacancy round strategy to secure their admission and make the process easy.
Check | RUHS College of Medical Sciences NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 2 and 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
GMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Ranks for Gender Neutral Seats
The admissions at Geetanjali Medical College (GMC) for round 3 opened at 111942 and closed at 995553 for URB category at gender neutral seats. Candidates can find a detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
111942
|
995553
|
OBB
|
652096
|
1177387
|
EBB
|
771154
|
976154
GMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Ranks for Female Seats
For female seats the round 3 admissions opened at 127416 and closed at 967245 for the URG category. Candidates can find the detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URG
|
127416
|
967245
|
URB
|
512375
|
816209
|
OBG
|
777875
|
1158142
|
OBB
|
701930
|
961576
Stray Vacancy Round Strategy: What to Do If You Missed the Round 3 Cutoff
Candidates who missed the admissions for MBBS seats at Geetanjali Medical College in round 3 should look for left over seats in the Stray vacancy round as this is the official last round for admissions in the Rajasthan NEET UG 2026.
-
Check for Remaining Seats: Watch the official state website (ug.neetrajasthan.com) for the empty seat list. This list shows all seats left open after Round 3 admissions are finished.
-
Make sure you are eligible: You can only join if you do not hold any college seat yet. Make sure to register on time and pay any needed security deposit.
-
Fill and lock your options: Visit the counseling office to show your original documents and submit your final college list. Choose colleges wisely so you do not lose your chance.
-
Keep documents and fees ready: If you get a seat, you must join the college right away. Bring all your original papers and college fees to complete your admission on the spot.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview
While the admission process is going on, candidates can check the overview of Rajasthan NEET UG 2026.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur
|
Eligible Courses
|
MBBS
|
Round 3 OR and CR
|
URB (Gender Neutral): 111942 - 995553
Female: 127416 - 967245
|
Participating Institutions
|
Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges
|
Counselling Mode
|
Online
|
Domicile Rule
|
State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats
|
Total Rounds
|
Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds
|
Official Website
|
ug.neetrajasthan.com
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.