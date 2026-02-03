The red and blue state map is one of the most recognisable symbols of American politics. While the colours appear simple, the voting patterns behind them reflect decades of demographic change, political realignment, and the structure of the U.S. electoral system.

Through this article, learn what red and blue states are, and which states traditionally align with each party. Also, learn why swing states continue to dominate national elections, using official and non-partisan sources.

What Are Red and Blue States?

The colour system became widely used after the 2000 U.S. presidential election, when major broadcast networks standardised red for Republicans and blue for Democrats.

In U.S. politics: