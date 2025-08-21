GDP PPP of any country reflects the overall purchasing power and cost of living, offering a clearer picture of a nation's economic reality. And when it comes to Asia, everyone knows how its economy is vast and diverse. With booming economies like China and India to nations like Afghanistan are still coping up with poverty and economic challenges. Several Asian countries still face challenges in bringing the foreign investments, educational growth and infrastructure faults that hinder their growth. In this article, we’ll explore the 9 poorest countries in Asia by GDP PPP, despite being economically significant. So, Let's find out the nations of Asia with lowest GDP PPP. Check Out: Top 10 Poorest Countries in the World List of 9 Poorest Countries in Asia by GDP PPP There is a list of countries in Asia that are considered the poorest because of the lowest GDP based on Purchasing Power Parity. The main pain points for these countries are in terms of poverty, political instability, and underdeveloped infrastructure. Therefore, have a look at those countries that require foreign investment, political stability, and other infrastructural changes to improve the Purchasing Power Parity:

Rank Country GDP PPP (USD) 1 Afghanistan 63.28 billion 2 Yemen 36.48 billion 3 Tajikistan 8.51 billion 4 Myanmar 71.21 billion 5 Kyrgyzstan 8.66 billion 6 Nepal 37.24 billion 7 Laos 28.91 billion 8 Bangladesh 317.44 billion 9 Cambodia 33.91 billion Source:Data Pandas (Poorest Countries in Asia by GDP PPP) 1. Afghanistan (GDP PPP: $63.28 billion) When it comes to the list of most impacted countries on the basis of Purchasing power Parity, then Afghanistan faces lot of political instability. Moreover, there is a lack of infrastructure due to which it still struggles with high unemployment and limited economic activity. This is another reason why its economy is further hampered by ongoing security concerns. Its highly informal economy makes it one of the poorest countries in Asia by GDP PPP.

2. Yemen (GDP PPP: $36.48 billion) Yemen has been devastated by an ongoing civil war, leading to political instability and a humanitarian crisis. The country suffers from widespread unemployment, inadequate public services, and an unstable economy. Despite its natural resources, Yemen's political unrest continues to keep it from capitalizing on its potential. 3. Tajikistan (GDP PPP: $8.51 billion) Tajikistan has one of the lowest GDPs in Asia due to its reliance on remittances from citizens working abroad, particularly in Russia. Along with this, it faces high poverty levels on many grounds, a lack of access to modern markets, high dependency on agriculture. Due to almost no tertiary sector and set up of industries, it remains underdeveloped and almost negligible economic growth. 4. Myanmar (GDP PPP: $71.21 billion)

Myanmar's economy is heavily affected by political unrest and military control, limiting foreign investment and economic development. The country has significant natural resources, but instability and security concerns have prevented it from unlocking its full potential. The economy struggles with economic inequality and poor infrastructure. 5. Kyrgyzstan (GDP PPP: $8.66 billion) With a GDP PPP of $8.66 Billion, Kyrgyzstan faces also experiences a high reliance on remittances from citizens working abroad, political instability and a high dependency on agriculture. Although there are remittances but it limits the country’s self-sufficiency. With less demand for consumers and businesses, the economic growth stands hampered. 6. Nepal (GDP PPP: $37.24 billion) Nepal comes in the poorest countries of Asia because of unemployment and majority of people in Nepal live in rural areas. Due to which they get less exposure of the industries along with strong reliance on agriculture. Other factors which contribute to its low GDP PPP includes political instability, poor infrastructure, and low income levels plague the nation. Natural catastrophes like earthquakes have also hampered Nepal's economic development.

Check Out: India's Richest and Poorest States: Check All the Details Here! 7. Laos (GDP PPP: $28.91 billion) Laos has an economic structure which has insufficient infrastructure and a relatively low GDP due to a weak industrial base. Moreover, its has not seen significant economic growth because of heavy reliance on agriculture like any other country on the list of being poor in Asia. All these factors contribute to the country’s high poverty levels and low economic development. 8. Bangladesh (GDP PPP: $317.44 billion) While Bangladesh has seen consistent economic growth, the country still struggles with overpopulation, income inequality, and underdeveloped infrastructure. Despite significant progress in the textile industry and remittances, the wealth distribution remains highly unequal, and rural areas continue to lag in terms of development.