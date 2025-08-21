SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
Are you wondering what countries are poorest because of the lowest GDP PPP in Asia? If yes, then in this blog, get to know why Asia is home to some of the world's largest economies, yet it also has its share of poorer nations. Through this list, know about the economic challenges faced by these 9 poorest countries in Asia based on GDP (Purchasing Power Parity). Find real problems like low income levels, high unemployment rates, and various other economic struggles.  

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 21, 2025, 20:51 IST
List of 9 Poorest Countries by GDP PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) according to Data Panda's report.
GDP PPP of any country reflects the overall purchasing power and cost of living, offering a clearer picture of a nation's economic reality. And when it comes to Asia, everyone knows how its economy is vast and diverse. With booming economies like China and India to nations like Afghanistan are still coping up with poverty and economic challenges.  

Several Asian countries still face challenges in bringing the foreign investments, educational growth and infrastructure faults that hinder their growth. In this article, we’ll explore the 9 poorest countries in Asia by GDP PPP, despite being economically significant. 

So, Let's find out the nations of Asia with lowest GDP PPP.

List of 9 Poorest Countries in Asia by GDP PPP

There is a list of countries in Asia that are considered the poorest because of the lowest GDP based on Purchasing Power Parity. The main pain points for these countries are in terms of poverty, political instability, and underdeveloped infrastructure. Therefore, have a look at those countries that require foreign investment, political stability, and other infrastructural changes to improve the Purchasing Power Parity: 

Rank

Country

GDP PPP (USD)

1

Afghanistan

63.28 billion

2

Yemen

36.48 billion

3

Tajikistan

8.51 billion

4

Myanmar

71.21 billion

5

Kyrgyzstan

8.66 billion

6

Nepal

37.24 billion

7

Laos

28.91 billion

8

Bangladesh

317.44 billion

9

Cambodia

33.91 billion

Source:Data Pandas (Poorest Countries in Asia by GDP PPP)

1. Afghanistan (GDP PPP: $63.28 billion)

When it comes to the list of most impacted countries on the basis of Purchasing power Parity, then Afghanistan faces lot of political instability. Moreover, there is a lack of infrastructure due to which it still struggles with high unemployment and limited economic activity. This is another reason why its economy is further hampered by ongoing security concerns. Its highly informal economy makes it one of the poorest countries in Asia by GDP PPP.

2. Yemen (GDP PPP: $36.48 billion)

Yemen has been devastated by an ongoing civil war, leading to political instability and a humanitarian crisis. The country suffers from widespread unemployment, inadequate public services, and an unstable economy. Despite its natural resources, Yemen's political unrest continues to keep it from capitalizing on its potential.

3. Tajikistan (GDP PPP: $8.51 billion)

Tajikistan has one of the lowest GDPs in Asia due to its reliance on remittances from citizens working abroad, particularly in Russia. Along with this, it faces high poverty levels on many grounds, a lack of access to modern markets, high dependency on agriculture. Due to almost no tertiary sector and set up of industries, it remains underdeveloped and almost negligible economic growth.

4. Myanmar (GDP PPP: $71.21 billion)

Myanmar's economy is heavily affected by political unrest and military control, limiting foreign investment and economic development. The country has significant natural resources, but instability and security concerns have prevented it from unlocking its full potential. The economy struggles with economic inequality and poor infrastructure.

5. Kyrgyzstan (GDP PPP: $8.66 billion)

With a GDP PPP of $8.66 Billion, Kyrgyzstan faces also experiences a high reliance on remittances from citizens working abroad, political instability and a high dependency on agriculture. Although there are remittances but it limits the country’s self-sufficiency. With less demand for consumers and businesses, the economic growth stands hampered.

6. Nepal (GDP PPP: $37.24 billion)

Nepal comes in the poorest countries of Asia because of unemployment and majority of people in Nepal live in rural areas. Due to which they get less exposure of the industries along with strong reliance on agriculture. Other factors which contribute to its low GDP PPP includes political instability, poor infrastructure, and low income levels plague the nation. Natural catastrophes like earthquakes have also hampered Nepal's economic development.

7. Laos (GDP PPP: $28.91 billion)

Laos has an economic structure which has insufficient infrastructure and a relatively low GDP due to a weak industrial base. Moreover, its has not seen significant economic growth because of heavy reliance on agriculture like any other country on the list of being poor in Asia.  All these factors contribute to the country’s high poverty levels and low economic development.

8. Bangladesh (GDP PPP: $317.44 billion)

While Bangladesh has seen consistent economic growth, the country still struggles with overpopulation, income inequality, and underdeveloped infrastructure. Despite significant progress in the textile industry and remittances, the wealth distribution remains highly unequal, and rural areas continue to lag in terms of development.

9. Cambodia (GDP PPP: $33.91 billion)

Cambodia’s economy is dependent on low-wage industries such as garment manufacturing and tourism. The country faces high income inequality and limited education opportunities for many, particularly in rural areas. These factors continue to perpetuate poverty despite the country’s steady economic growth in recent years.

Conclusion

The economic scenarios faced by these nine countries highlight the significant challenges of their poverty issues. While some have seen growth in certain sectors, they still grapple with systemic issues that hinder their ability to reach a higher economic stature in society. As these countries work towards economic recovery, addressing political instability, infrastructure development, and foreign investment will be key to improving their economic situation in the coming years.

    FAQs

    • How does political instability affect a country's economic growth?
      +
      Political instability leads to economic uncertainty, which can prevent foreign investment, disrupt trade, and hinder the development of infrastructure. This stunts growth and contributes to poverty, as seen in countries like Afghanistan and Yemen.
    • Which is the poorest country in Asia by GDP PPP?
      +
      Tajikistan is the poorest country in Asia by GDP PPP, with a GDP of $8.51 billion, reflecting its challenges in economic growth, poverty, and reliance on remittances.
    • What is GDP PPP, and why is it important for understand a country’s economic condition?
      +
      GDP PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) compares the value of goods and services across countries, accounting for differences in cost of living and inflation. It’s essential for understanding a country's economic standing and how well its population can access goods and services.

