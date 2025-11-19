RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

Assam Board Exams 2026: SEBA HSLC & HS Exam Dates Released; Check Details here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 19, 2025, 12:23 IST

Assam Board Exam 2026 class 10 and class 12 dates have been announced. Assam 10th exam will be held from February 10th, while Assam 12th exam will begin on February 11, 2026. The complete examination routine will be announced by the board officials soon. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Assam Board Exams 2026: 10th 12th Dates Announced
Assam Board Exams 2026: 10th 12th Dates Announced
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Assam Board Examination

Assam Board Exams 2026: Assam Board 10th and 12th examination 2026 dates have been announced. According to a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, the Assam HSLC Exam 2026 will be held from February 10 while the Assam HS exam 2026 will be conducted from February 11, 2026. Students preparing to appear for the annual board exams will be issued their complete routine PDF soon. 

assam-img

The complete examination routine for Assam Board HSLC Exam 2026 and Assam HS Exam 2026 is expected to be issued by board officials soon. The timetable will be available in the PDF format, with the subject-wise detailed schedule, exam time shift and other instructions. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website - site.sebaonline.org for latest updates.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News