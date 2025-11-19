Assam Board Exams 2026: SEBA HSLC & HS Exam Dates Released; Check Details here

Assam Board Exams 2026: Assam Board 10th and 12th examination 2026 dates have been announced. According to a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, the Assam HSLC Exam 2026 will be held from February 10 while the Assam HS exam 2026 will be conducted from February 11, 2026. Students preparing to appear for the annual board exams will be issued their complete routine PDF soon.

The complete examination routine for Assam Board HSLC Exam 2026 and Assam HS Exam 2026 is expected to be issued by board officials soon. The timetable will be available in the PDF format, with the subject-wise detailed schedule, exam time shift and other instructions. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website - site.sebaonline.org for latest updates.