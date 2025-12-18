CAT 2025 Result LIVE: IIM Kozhikode to Release Scorecard Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in – Steps to Download

IIM CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is expected to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results tomorrow, December 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 30, 2025 will need to visit the official website to download their scorecards at iimcat.ac.in.

The exam was held on November 30, 2025, in three slots across the country. The final answer key is expected to be released today as well. The result scorecard download link will be active after the final answer key is released. Candidates can now expect the results tomorrow. The credentials required to check the results online are user ID and password.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of CAT 2025 Exam and the result scorecards:

Overview Details Event name CAT 2025 Result Exam name Common Admission Test (CAT) Board name Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode Academic year 2025-26 Official website iimcat.ac.in Frequency Annual Stream Management Level Postgraduate (PG) Frequency Annual Exam date November 30, 2025 Test centres 170 Exam slots 3 Result date December 19, 2025 (expected) Login credentials User ID Password

How to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard from the official website:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in Click on the ‘Result’ link Enter your User ID and Password and submit to login In the dashboard, click on the tab for result CAT 2025 Result Scorecard will appear Review and download for future use

DIRECT LINK - CAT 2025 Login