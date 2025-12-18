CTET 2026 Application Form
CAT 2025 Result LIVE: IIM Kozhikode to Release Scorecard Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in – Steps to Download

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 18, 2025, 14:04 IST

IIM Kozhikode is expected to release the CAT 2025 results tomorrow, December 19, 2025. Candidates who took the exam on November 30, 2025, can download scorecards from the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The exam was held on November 30, 2025, in three slots, and the details required to check the results are user ID and password.

CAT 2025 Result LIVE Updates
CAT 2025 Result LIVE Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IIM Kozhikode to release the CAT 2025 Results tomorrow, December 19, 2025.
  • Candidates can download scorecards from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • The details required to check the results are user ID and password.

IIM CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is expected to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results tomorrow, December 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 30, 2025 will need to visit the official website to download their scorecards at iimcat.ac.in

The exam was held on November 30, 2025, in three slots across the country. The final answer key is expected to be released today as well. The result scorecard download link will be active after the final answer key is released. Candidates can now expect the results tomorrow. The credentials required to check the results online are user ID and password. 

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of CAT 2025 Exam and the result scorecards: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CAT 2025 Result
Exam name Common Admission Test (CAT)
Board name  Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  iimcat.ac.in
Frequency  Annual 
Stream  Management 
Level  Postgraduate (PG) 
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Test centres  170
Exam slots  3
Result date  December 19, 2025 (expected)
Login credentials 

User ID

Password 

How to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard from the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Result’ link
  3. Enter your User ID and Password and submit to login
  4. In the dashboard, click on the tab for result 
  5. CAT 2025 Result Scorecard will appear
  6. Review and download for future use

DIRECT LINK - CAT 2025 Login

LIVE UPDATES
  • Dec 18, 2025, 13:55 IST

    CAT 2025 Final Answer Key LIVE: Details to check CAT Reuslt 2025 online

    The details required to check the results are User ID and password. Students will need to visit the official website to check the final answer key and result scorecards at iimcat.ac.in.

  • Dec 18, 2025, 13:53 IST

    CAT 2025 Result: Important Dates

    Candidates can check the list of important dates related to CAT 2025 exam:

    Event 

    Dates

    Provisional Answer Key Release Date

    December 4, 2025

    Objection Window Closure

    December 10, 2025

    CAT 2025 Exam Date

    November 30, 2025

    Final Answer Key release

    December 18, 2025 (expected)

    CAT Result 2025 date 

    December 19, 2025 (expected)
  • Dec 18, 2025, 13:51 IST

    CAT 2025: When will CAT 2025 Result be announced?

    The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results anytime soon. The final answer key is also expected to be released today, followed by the scorecards. Students will need to download their scorecards to proceed with the admission process and seek admissions in IIMs and other management institutes.

  • Dec 18, 2025, 13:37 IST

    CAT 2025 Result LIVE: Exam Sections

    The CAT 2025 Exam had the following sections in the management entrance exam:

    • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
    • Quantitative Ability (QA)
    • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
  • Dec 18, 2025, 13:36 IST

    CAT 2025 Result: Previous Year Trends

    Candidates can check the past 5 years' trend to estimate the CAT 2025 Result expected release date: 

    CAT Exam Year

    Result Release Date

    CAT 2024

    December 19

    CAT 2023

    December 21

    CAT 2022

    December 21

    CAT 2021

    January 3

    CAT 2020

    January 2
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

