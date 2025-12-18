AILET Result 2026 OUT at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Final Answer Key PDF Available

Key Points
- AILET 2026 scorecard is available for download at nationallawuniversityelhi.in
- AILET final answer key 2026 PDF now available on the official website
- Login with user name and password to download AILET 2026 scorecard
AILET 2026 Result: The All India National Law University, Delhi, has announced the AILET 2026 results. According to the official notification released, the results of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) – 2026 for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) and LL.M. programmes are announced. Candidates can download their official AILET -2026 scorecards by logging into their AILET 2026 account on the University website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
To download the AILET 2026 scorecard, candidates can visit the official website and log in with thir user name and password. The AILET 2026 scorecard is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.
AILET 2026 Final Answer Key
Along with the results, NLU Delhi has also released the AILET 2026 final answer key. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the provisional answer key until December 16, 2025. The final answer key has been issued based on the objections and suggestions raised by candidates.
AILET 2026 Final Answer Key - Click Here
AILET Result 2026: Statistics
AILET 2026 exam was conducted on December 14, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM in 47 Test Centres in 36 cities. Candidates can check here the complete statistics for the examination and result.
Total number of candidates registered and appeared
|Particulars
|Programme
|B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|LL.M.
|Female
|Male
|Transgender
|Total
|Female
|Male
|Transgender
|Total
|Candidates Appeared
|13537
|8994
|1
|22532
|1681
|1105
|1
|2787
|Candidates Absent
|792
|636
|0
|1428
|266
|204
|0
|470
|Total Registered Candidates
|14329
|9630
|1
|23960
|1947
|1309
|1
|3257
Category-wise number of Candidates Registered and Appeared
|Name of Categories
|No. of Candidates Registered
|No. of Candidates Appeared
|B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|LL.M.
|B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|LL.M.
|Total
|Total
|Total
|Total
|Total
|Total
|General
|13785
|1901
|15686
|12976
|1637
|14613
|Scheduled Castes (15%)
|2661
|521
|3182
|2400
|425
|2825
|Scheduled Tribes (7.5%)
|731
|165
|896
|649
|122
|771
|OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) (22%)
|4842
|498
|5340
|4630
|452
|5082
|Economically Weaker Section (10%)
|1941
|172
|2113
|1877
|151
|2028
|Kashmiri Migrants
|0
|11
|11
|0
|11
|11
|Total
|23960
|3257
|27217
|22532
|2787
|25319
|Persons with Disabilities (PWD) – 5% Horizontal Reservation
|149
|30
|179
|139
|22
|161
State-wise number of Candidates Registered and Appeared
|State / UT
|B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|LL.M.
|Registered
|Appeared
|Registered
|Appeared
|Andaman and Nicobar
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|289
|256
|25
|17
|Arunachal Pradesh
|23
|16
|8
|5
|Assam
|185
|163
|30
|24
|Bihar
|2008
|1927
|149
|132
|Chandigarh
|150
|142
|11
|8
|Chhattisgarh
|323
|305
|48
|44
|Dadar & Nagar Haveli
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|3783
|3583
|785
|664
|Goa
|20
|17
|0
|0
|Gujarat
|302
|277
|36
|31
|Haryana
|1999
|1893
|218
|183
|Himachal Pradesh
|145
|128
|16
|11
|Jammu & Kashmir
|241
|225
|20
|15
|Jharkhand
|674
|635
|45
|37
|Karnataka
|764
|693
|55
|47
|Kerala
|379
|340
|82
|72
|Lakshadweep
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|1455
|1395
|181
|163
|Maharashtra
|1134
|1055
|197
|169
|Manipur
|19
|16
|1
|1
|Meghalaya
|12
|9
|5
|2
|Mizoram
|14
|11
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|18
|16
|2
|1
|Odisha
|278
|263
|54
|51
|Puducherry
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Punjab
|664
|610
|52
|44
|Rajasthan
|2105
|2016
|153
|120
|Sikkim
|8
|4
|1
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|401
|340
|65
|55
|Telangana
|580
|542
|54
|43
|Tripura
|21
|15
|5
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|4872
|4635
|790
|702
|Uttarakhand
|349
|329
|54
|47
|West Bengal
|726
|661
|110
|94
|Total
|23960
|22532
|3257
|2787
