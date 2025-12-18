AILET Result 2026 OUT at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Final Answer Key PDF Available

AILET 2026 Result: The All India National Law University, Delhi, has announced the AILET 2026 results. According to the official notification released, the results of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) – 2026 for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) and LL.M. programmes are announced. Candidates can download their official AILET -2026 scorecards by logging into their AILET 2026 account on the University website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

To download the AILET 2026 scorecard, candidates can visit the official website and log in with thir user name and password. The AILET 2026 scorecard is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

AILET 2026 Final Answer Key

Along with the results, NLU Delhi has also released the AILET 2026 final answer key. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the provisional answer key until December 16, 2025. The final answer key has been issued based on the objections and suggestions raised by candidates.