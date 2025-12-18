CTET 2026 Application Form
AILET Result 2026 OUT at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Final Answer Key PDF Available

Dec 18, 2025, 15:41 IST

The National Law University Delhi has released the AILET Result 2026. Check your National Law University Delhi results and download the final answer key PDF now at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Key Points

  • AILET 2026 scorecard is available for download at nationallawuniversityelhi.in
  • AILET final answer key 2026 PDF now available on the official website
  • Login with user name and password to download AILET 2026 scorecard

AILET 2026 Result: The All India National Law University, Delhi, has announced the AILET 2026 results. According to the official notification released, the results of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) – 2026 for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) and LL.M. programmes are announced. Candidates can download their official AILET -2026 scorecards by logging into their AILET 2026 account on the University website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

To download the AILET 2026 scorecard, candidates can visit the official website and log in with thir user name and password. The AILET 2026 scorecard is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

AILET 2026 Final Answer Key 

Along with the results, NLU Delhi has also released the AILET 2026 final answer key. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the provisional answer key until December 16, 2025. The final answer key has been issued based on the objections and suggestions raised by candidates.

AILET 2026 Final Answer Key - Click Here

AILET Result 2026: Statistics

AILET 2026 exam was conducted on December 14, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM in 47 Test Centres in 36 cities. Candidates can check here the complete statistics for the examination and result. 

Total number of candidates registered and appeared

ParticularsProgramme
B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)LL.M.
FemaleMaleTransgenderTotalFemaleMaleTransgenderTotal
Candidates Appeared 13537 8994 1 22532 1681 1105 1 2787
Candidates Absent 792 636 0 1428 266 204 0 470
Total Registered Candidates 14329 9630 1 23960 1947 1309 1 3257

Category-wise number of Candidates Registered and Appeared

Name of CategoriesNo. of Candidates RegisteredNo. of Candidates Appeared
B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)LL.M.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)LL.M.
TotalTotalTotalTotalTotalTotal
General 13785 1901 15686 12976 1637 14613
Scheduled Castes (15%) 2661 521 3182 2400 425 2825
Scheduled Tribes (7.5%) 731 165 896 649 122 771
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) (22%) 4842 498 5340 4630 452 5082
Economically Weaker Section (10%) 1941 172 2113 1877 151 2028
Kashmiri Migrants 0 11 11 0 11 11
Total 23960 3257 27217 22532 2787 25319
Persons with Disabilities (PWD) – 5% Horizontal Reservation 149 30 179 139 22 161

State-wise number of Candidates Registered and Appeared

State / UTB.A. LL.B. (Hons.)LL.M.
RegisteredAppearedRegisteredAppeared
Andaman and Nicobar 2 1 1 0
Andhra Pradesh 289 256 25 17
Arunachal Pradesh 23 16 8 5
Assam 185 163 30 24
Bihar 2008 1927 149 132
Chandigarh 150 142 11 8
Chhattisgarh 323 305 48 44
Dadar & Nagar Haveli 2 1 0 0
Delhi 3783 3583 785 664
Goa 20 17 0 0
Gujarat 302 277 36 31
Haryana 1999 1893 218 183
Himachal Pradesh 145 128 16 11
Jammu & Kashmir 241 225 20 15
Jharkhand 674 635 45 37
Karnataka 764 693 55 47
Kerala 379 340 82 72
Lakshadweep 3 3 2 1
Madhya Pradesh 1455 1395 181 163
Maharashtra 1134 1055 197 169
Manipur 19 16 1 1
Meghalaya 12 9 5 2
Mizoram 14 11 1 0
Nagaland 18 16 2 1
Odisha 278 263 54 51
Puducherry 12 10 1 1
Punjab 664 610 52 44
Rajasthan 2105 2016 153 120
Sikkim 8 4 1 1
Tamil Nadu 401 340 65 55
Telangana 580 542 54 43
Tripura 21 15 5 2
Uttar Pradesh 4872 4635 790 702
Uttarakhand 349 329 54 47
West Bengal 726 661 110 94
Total 23960 22532 3257 2787
Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
