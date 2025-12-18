ssc.gov.in Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Merit List PDF

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CGL Result 2025 for the Tier 1 exam on December 18, 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process, i.e., the Tier 2 exam. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 conducted between September 12 and September 26 can now download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 PDF. Candidates can also check their qualification status, scorecard, and SSC CGL cut-off for 2025 on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 has been released to shortlist eligible candidates for posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, and Assistant Audit Officer. Direct link to download the SSC CGL Result 2025 is provided here.

SSC CGL Result 2025 Write up Writeup and Cutoff PDF Download SSC CGL Result 2025 List 1 JUNIOR STATISTICAL OFFICER PDF Downlaod SSC CGL Result 2025 List 2 STATISTICAL INVESTIGATOR PDF download SSC CGL Result 2025 List 3 POSTS OTHER THAN JSO/STAT.INVESTIGATOR PDF Download SSC CGL Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link @ ssc.gov.in SSC has officially released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 today, December 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination between September 12 and September 26, 2025, can now download the merit list PDF and category-wise cut-off marks directly from the official website, ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Result 2025 has been released at different posts such as Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, etc. Direct link to download the SSC CGL Result 2025 provided above.

SSC CGL Result 2025: Overview The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted between September 12 to 26, 2025 with the reexam conducted on October 14, 2025 for specific centres. Now the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 has been released on December 18, 2025. Check the table below for SSC CGL Result 2025 Key Highlights Field Detail Exam Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 1 Exam Dates September 12–26, 2025; re-exam October 14, 2025 (selected centres) Tier 1 Result Date December 18, 2025 Official Portals ssc.gov.in (result PDFs What Gets Published Result PDF with shortlisted roll numbers, c Next Stage Tier 2 (subject-wise papers as per latest scheme) SSC CGL Result 2025 – Official Websites List

SSC has released the result on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Now, during the high traffic period of the CGL Result 2025 release, the main server may experience a delay in response. In this case candidates can visit the official regional website. A list of SSC official websites is provided below Region Official Regional Website Link Main Headquarters ssc.gov.in Northern Region (NR) sscnr.nic.in Southern Region (SR) sscsr.gov.in Eastern Region (ER) sscer.org Central Region (CR) ssc-cr.org Western Region (WR) sscwr.net What to Do After Checking the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result? After checking the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result PDF, candidates must immediately shift their strategy to the Tier 2 exam. The Tier exam is qualifying in nature but the marks secured by candidates in the SSC Tier 2 exam will be the primary factor in your final merit list and post-allocation.

Tier 2 consists of Paper I (Compulsory for all), Paper II (for JSO), and Paper III (for AAO). Candidates must start now, focusing on Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning, English, and General Awareness, along with the Computer Knowledge Module. Also, candidates must not ignore the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) and they should start typing practice now to achieve the required speed of 2000 key depressions in 15 minutes.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Vs SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 In the SSC CGL 2025 the notified vacancies were 14,582 and approximately 28.1 lakh candidates have applied, whereas in the SSC CGL 2024, the SSC released nearly 17,727 vacancies with over 34.8 lakh registered candidates. Check the table below for comparison between SSC CGL 2025 and SSC CGL 2024 Feature SSC CGL 2024 (Previous) SSC CGL 2025 (Current) Total Vacancies ~17,727 14,582 (Notified) Total Applicants ~28 Lakh 34.8 Lakh Normalisation Method Standard Deviation Based Equipercentile Method Shortlisted for Tier 2 ~1.65 Lakh 13939 How Much Did the Equipercentile Normalisation Increase My SSC CGL Marks? Many candidates might have seen their roll number and name in the SSC CGL Result 2025 PDF despite a very low raw score, which is lower than the cutoff. So, this has happened due to Equipercentile Method followed by SSC while calculating the final marks

So, the 2025 Equipercentile Normalisation method calculates percentile rank within a candidate's specific shift. If a candidate has performed better than 90% of candidates in a "Hard Shift", the candidate's score is equated to the 90th percentile of an "Easy Shift".

So in the "Hard Shift", let's say shifts like September 18 (Shift 3) or September 12 (Shift 3), which had lower average raw scores, can expect a significant increase in their normalised marks.

In "Extremely Easy" shifts, if your raw score is high but your percentile rank is low (because many others scored even higher), your normalised score may decrease slightly to bring all shifts to the same level.

Note: This calculation is done on the information available and we do not have exact information about whether it was easy or hard it has been taken as an example for better explanation. SSC will releases CGL Scorecard separately