By Jaya Gupta
Dec 18, 2025, 19:04 IST

AP SSC Mathematics Model Question Paper 2026: Students can download Andhra board Class 10 Mathematics Model question papers 2026, Paper 1 and Paper 2 in two languages ( English & Telugu) from this article. You can also access the PDF of the sample papers from here. The model papers shared by the board can be used to practice for the upcoming exams.

AP SSC Mathematics Model Question Papers 2026: Download Sample Paper PDF

AP SSC Mathematics Model Papers 2026: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) annually releases model papers for SSC (Class 10th) and HSC (Class 12th) levels. These model papers aim at improving students' understanding of question patterns and marking schemes. These model papers are designed as per the updated education policy, and exam pattern offering emphasis on analytical and problem-solving skills.

The AP SSC Mathematics Paper 1 and Paper 2 consists of 100 mark examinations. It tests your knowledge for overall 14 chapters in the subject. To be fluent with equations from real numbers to statistics, students need to practice the model papers as much as possible. 

Key Highlights 

  • The article covers AP SSC Mathematics model question papers 2026, PDF links. Students can find links to both Paper 1 and Paper 2 in two available languages (English and Hindi) from here. 

  • Students can also explore strategic study tips shared for students appearing for AP SSC board exams. 

Also check: AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDF

AP SSC Mathematics Model Question Papers 2026: Download Sample Paper PDF

Download Mathematics Model Paper 2026 from the links shared in the table. Here you can find model paper 1 and model paper 2 in Telugu and English language for an easy reference. These papers contains syllabus, high-weightage topics, paper structure and marking scheme. Most essentially, by solving the papers individually on your preferential language, you cna get an understanding on how question papers are framed, especially for Mathematics subejct. 

MATHEMATICS MODEL PAPER - 1 (TELUGU - MEDIUM) PDF 

MATHEMATICS MODEL PAPER - 1 (ENGLISH - MEDIUM) PDF

MATHEMATICS MODEL PAPER - 2 (ENGLISH - MEDIUM) PDF 

MATHEMATICS MODEL PAPER - 2 (TELUGU - MEDIUM) PDF

Strategic Preparation Tips

  1. Improve Answering Techniques: The best tip to prepare well for the maths exam is to improve on answering techniques. Practice MCQs, all types of objective type questions to get used to formulas and equations. 

  2. Practice Model Papers: Model papers are like trial runs for you to test your knowledge and also assess your performance. More than improving, you can also get an idea of high weightage topics, how each question is framed, and how many steps do you require to score well in maths equations.  

  3. Analyse The Question Pattern- Apply The Changes: The first step before starting your preparation should be to ace your syllabus, question pattern. To do that, you have to analyse the question papers, make notes, and apply the changes you notice. This way you can find the important areas that require more focus.

Also Check: AP SSC General Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download Sample Paper PDF

