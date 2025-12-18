CTET Application Form 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to close the CTET 2026 application window today, 18th December 2025. The candidates who are seeking to build a career in the teaching sector must have to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Therefore, it is advisable to the candidates that they must complete their application and fee payment before the deadline at ctet.nic.in. This national-level eligibility test qualifies candidates for teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other central government schools.

CTET Form 2026 – Last Date Today

Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February session 2026 must submit their application form and pay the application fee by 18th December 2025 (till 11:59 pm). The candidates should fill the application form in time to avoid last minute hassles.

How to Apply for CTET February 2026

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the CTET February 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to ctet.nic.in, the official CTET website.

On the homepage, in the Latest News section, click on “apply for CTET Feb2026”.

A new page will appear containing the link for CTET application form. Click on it and you will be redirected to examinationservices.nic.in.

Click on the Registration link and read all the instructions carefully. Then tick mark the declaration box and complete the registration process.

For registration, you have to provide personal details, contact details, and electronic address details. Create password and submit. Your registration is successful and you will get the login credentials.

Login with the credentials and fill in all personal, academic, and contact details.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee as mentioned in the notification.

Review all details carefully and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

CTET Apply Online 2026 – Direct Link to CTET Online Form

Candidates can fill the CTET application form 2026 by using the direct link provided here:

CTET Apply Online 2026 Apply Here

CTET Login 2026 – How to Login & Check Application Status

Candidates who wish to apply for CTET 2026 must login to their accounts at ctet.nic.in and then apply for CTET 2026. The candidates can login and check their application status by following the simple steps below:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTET 2026 Apply link and you will be redirected to the login page.

Step 3: Click on Login to your Account and enter your application number, password, and security pin (captcha) and click on Login.

Step 4: After login, you can check your application form details and can print the form.







