CTET 2026 Apply Online Last Date Today at ctet.nic.in, Direct CTET Application Form Link

CTET Application Form 2026 LIVE: Candidates who are interested in applying for the CTET February session can apply by the end of today as it is the last date. There is no information available on the extension of the application dates, therefore, the candidates are advised to apply fast before 11:59 pm today. Check the live updates to know the CTET eligibility criteria, important dates, documents required, application process, and more.

CTET Application Form 2026 Last Date Today
CTET Application Form 2026 Last Date Today

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE is closing the application portal for CTET 2026 today, on 18th December 2025.
  • Candidates can apply at ctet.nic.in.
  • The CTET exam is scheduled for 08th February 2026.

CTET Application Form 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to close the CTET 2026 application window today, 18th December 2025. The candidates who are seeking to build a career in the teaching sector must have to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Therefore, it is advisable to the candidates that they must complete their application and fee payment before the deadline at ctet.nic.in. This national-level eligibility test qualifies candidates for teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other central government schools.

CTET Form 2026 – Last Date Today

Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February session 2026 must submit their application form and pay the application fee by 18th December 2025 (till 11:59 pm). The candidates should fill the application form in time to avoid last minute hassles.

How to Apply for CTET February 2026

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the CTET February 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to ctet.nic.in, the official CTET website.

  • On the homepage, in the Latest News section, click on “apply for CTET Feb2026”.

  • A new page will appear containing the link for CTET application form. Click on it and you will be redirected to examinationservices.nic.in.

  • Click on the Registration link and read all the instructions carefully. Then tick mark the declaration box and complete the registration process.

  • For registration, you have to provide personal details, contact details, and electronic address details. Create password and submit. Your registration is successful and you will get the login credentials.

  • Login with the credentials and fill in all personal, academic, and contact details.

  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee as mentioned in the notification.

  • Review all details carefully and submit the form.

  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

CTET Apply Online 2026 – Direct Link to CTET Online Form

Candidates can fill the CTET application form 2026 by using the direct link provided here:

CTET Apply Online 2026

Apply Here

CTET Login 2026 – How to Login & Check Application Status

Candidates who wish to apply for CTET 2026 must login to their accounts at ctet.nic.in and then apply for CTET 2026. The candidates can login and check their application status by following the simple steps below:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTET 2026 Apply link and you will be redirected to the login page.

Step 3: Click on Login to your Account and enter your application number, password, and security pin (captcha) and click on Login.

Step 4: After login, you can check your application form details and can print the form.



    CTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

    As per CTET official website, The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

    1. National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time.

    2. Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

    3. The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency / appointing authority.

    The previously stated National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Regulations on qualifying requirements shall be adhered to.

    • A post-graduation candidate with a three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. degree and a minimum of 55% or an equivalent grade.

    CTET 2026 Application Fee

    The candidates are required to pay the CTET application fee through online mode only. The fee structure varies depending on whether a candidate is applying for one paper or both.

    Category

    Only Paper I or II

    Both Paper I & II

    General / OBC / EWS

    ₹1,000

    ₹1,200

    SC / ST / PwBD

    ₹500

    ₹600
Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

