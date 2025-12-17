IB Security Assistant Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

 IB SA Result 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in, Download Security Assistant Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 17, 2025, 19:27 IST

IB SA Result 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially released the IB Security Assistant (SA)/Executive Tier 1 Result 2025 today, December 17, at mha.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 29–30 can now download the merit list PDF to check their qualifying status for the upcoming Tier 2 descriptive test.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IB SA Result 2025
IB SA Result 2025

IB SA Result 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released the IB Security Assistant (SA)/Executive Result 2025 today, December 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 objective examination conducted on September 29 and 30, 2025, can now check the IB SA Tier 2 result 2025 on the official website, mha.gov.in.
The IB SA Result 2025 was conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the post of Security Assistant/Executive. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam.

IB SA Result 2025: Direct Link to Download Merit List

MHA has activated the direct link to download the IB Security Assistant Result 2025 PDF today. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the tier 1 result of the IB Security Assistant (SA)/Executive exam can download the pdf from the direct link below. The IB SA Tier 1 Merit List 2025 PDF contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase.

IB SA Result 2025 PDF Download

Click Here

How to Check the IB Security Assistant Result 2025?

Candidates who have attempted the IB Security Tier 1 exam conducted on September 29-30, 2025 can download the merit list pdf from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
  • On the official website, click on the Recruitment link
  • Now find the titled "Result of SA/Exe Tier-I Exam 2025”
  • Result PDF will open up now search for your roll number using Ctrl+F
  • If your roll number is highlighted in the list, you have successfully qualified for the Tier 2 stage.

IB SA Tier 1 Result 2025: Overview

The IB SA Tier 1 Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can visit the official website, mha.gov.in to check the Result of SA/Exe Tier-I Exam 2025 or they can click on the direct link above Check table below for IB Security Assistant Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

IB Security Assistant (SA)/Executive Tier 1 Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Total Vacancies

4,987 Posts

Exam Date

September 29 & 30, 2025

Result Status

Released (December 17, 2025)

Result Format

PDF (Roll Number Wise)

Next Stage

Tier 2 (Descriptive + Skill Test)

Official Website

mha.gov.in

What are the Details Mentioned on IB SA Merit List 2025?

The IB Security Assistant Tier 1 result has been released in the pdf format containing the list of successful candidates. Check here for the details mentioned in the result pdf.

  • Name of Organisation: Intelligence Bureau (MHA).
  • Name of Post: Security Assistant/Executive.
  • Roll Numbers: Sorted region-wise or SIB (Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau)-wise.
  • Important dates and guidelines for the Tier 2 examination.

IB SA Tier 1 Scorecard and Individual Marks

Currently MHA has released the IB SA Result in the PDF format containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates. MHA will release the IB SA Scorercard 2025 which will contain the marks secured by the candidate in each subject. To check the IB Security Assistant Scorecard, candidates need to login into their account with their registration number and password. Candidates will be able to check the detailed performance once the link is active on the NCS portal.

What After IB SA/Exe Result 2025

Candidates who are declared successful in the IB SA Tier 1 Result 2025 will now be called to attempt the Tier 2 examination. This exam will be descriptive in nature and assess the proficiency of the candidate in the local language and English.
Tier 2 (Descriptive): Translation of a passage (500 words) from a local language to English and vice versa.
Tier 3 (Interview): Candidates who qualify for Tier 2 will be called for a personal interview
The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in Tier 1 and Tier 3, provided the candidate qualifies in Tier 2.

IB SA Tier 2 Exam Date 2025

Now, after the release of the IB Security Assistant Result on December 17, 2025, shortlisted candidates must now start preparing for the Tier 2 exam. MHA has not yet announced theTier 2 exam date but per the trends, it can be conducted within 30-45 days of the result declaration. MHA is expected to release the IB SA Tier 2 Admit Card 2025 in the mid of January 2026.

IB Security Assistant Result 2025: SIB-wise Merit List

The IB SA Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number The roll numbers of shortlisted candidates are grouped Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB)-wise. For example if candidate has applied for Delhi SIB, then candidate’s roll number will be listed under the Delhi region header within the consolidated PDF

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Is the IB SA Result 2025 declared for all regions?
    +
    Yes, the IB SA Result 2025 has been released as a consolidated PDF file that includes the roll numbers of qualified candidates from all Subsidiary Intelligence Bureaus (SIBs) across the country.
  • How can I check my IB Security Assistant Result?
    +
    Candidates can check their IB Security Assistant Result by visiting mha.gov.in or by downloading the direct pdf link above.
  • When was the IB SA Result 2025 released?
    +
    MHA has declared the IB SA Result 2025 for the Tier 1 examination on December 17, 2025. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF from the official portal or by clicking on the direct link above

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News