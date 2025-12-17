 IB SA Result 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in, Download Security Assistant Merit List PDF - Link Here

IB SA Result 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released the IB Security Assistant (SA)/Executive Result 2025 today, December 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 objective examination conducted on September 29 and 30, 2025, can now check the IB SA Tier 2 result 2025 on the official website, mha.gov.in.

The IB SA Result 2025 was conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the post of Security Assistant/Executive. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam. IB SA Result 2025: Direct Link to Download Merit List MHA has activated the direct link to download the IB Security Assistant Result 2025 PDF today. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the tier 1 result of the IB Security Assistant (SA)/Executive exam can download the pdf from the direct link below. The IB SA Tier 1 Merit List 2025 PDF contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase.

IB SA Result 2025 PDF Download Click Here How to Check the IB Security Assistant Result 2025? Candidates who have attempted the IB Security Tier 1 exam conducted on September 29-30, 2025 can download the merit list pdf from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, mha.gov.in

On the official website, click on the Recruitment link

Now find the titled "Result of SA/Exe Tier-I Exam 2025”

Result PDF will open up now search for your roll number using Ctrl+F

If your roll number is highlighted in the list, you have successfully qualified for the Tier 2 stage. IB SA Tier 1 Result 2025: Overview The IB SA Tier 1 Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can visit the official website, mha.gov.in to check the Result of SA/Exe Tier-I Exam 2025 or they can click on the direct link above Check table below for IB Security Assistant Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars Details Exam Name IB Security Assistant (SA)/Executive Tier 1 Exam 2025 Conducting Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Total Vacancies 4,987 Posts Exam Date September 29 & 30, 2025 Result Status Released (December 17, 2025) Result Format PDF (Roll Number Wise) Next Stage Tier 2 (Descriptive + Skill Test) Official Website mha.gov.in What are the Details Mentioned on IB SA Merit List 2025? The IB Security Assistant Tier 1 result has been released in the pdf format containing the list of successful candidates. Check here for the details mentioned in the result pdf. Name of Organisation: Intelligence Bureau (MHA).

Name of Post: Security Assistant/Executive.

Roll Numbers: Sorted region-wise or SIB (Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau)-wise.

Important dates and guidelines for the Tier 2 examination.

IB SA Tier 1 Scorecard and Individual Marks Currently MHA has released the IB SA Result in the PDF format containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates. MHA will release the IB SA Scorercard 2025 which will contain the marks secured by the candidate in each subject. To check the IB Security Assistant Scorecard, candidates need to login into their account with their registration number and password. Candidates will be able to check the detailed performance once the link is active on the NCS portal. What After IB SA/Exe Result 2025 Candidates who are declared successful in the IB SA Tier 1 Result 2025 will now be called to attempt the Tier 2 examination. This exam will be descriptive in nature and assess the proficiency of the candidate in the local language and English.

Tier 2 (Descriptive): Translation of a passage (500 words) from a local language to English and vice versa.

Tier 3 (Interview): Candidates who qualify for Tier 2 will be called for a personal interview

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in Tier 1 and Tier 3, provided the candidate qualifies in Tier 2.