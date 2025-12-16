NEET PG 2025 Counselling LIVE: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check, Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, December 16, 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the second allotment PDF can check their result through the link available on the official website.

MCC will allot seats in the NEET PG second round of counselling based on the choices entered by students. After the allotment result is announced, candidates can visit the login and download the individual allotment letter using their Application ID and Password. Candidates allotted seats in NEET PG round 2 counselling must report to the allotted colleges with the required documents from December 17 to 25, 2025.

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment PDF will be available for download on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the NEET PG round 2 allotment result through the direct link to be given here.

NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment List - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download the NEET PG Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET PG Round 2 allotment PDF will be available for download on the official website shortly. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 2 allotment PDF

Step 3: The list of candidates allotted seats in the second round will be displayed

Step 4: Visit the login window

Step 5: Enter the application number and password

Step 6: Click on the round 2 allotment result link

Step 7: Download for further reference

