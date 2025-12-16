UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling LIVE: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check, Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 16, 2025, 12:51 IST

The Medical Council Committee NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Result will be announced by MCC today on its official website. Candidates can check live updates, download the seat allotment PDF, and follow step-by-step instructions to access results at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling result
NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling result

HIGHLIGHTS

  • MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment PDF today, December 16, 2025
  • Download Round 2 Allotment Letter through Login window using Application Number and Password
  • Candidates allotted seats must report to colleges for admissions from December 17 to 25, 2025

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, December 16, 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the second allotment PDF can check their result through the link available on the official website. 

MCC will allot seats in the NEET PG second round of counselling based on the choices entered by students. After the allotment result is announced, candidates can visit the login and download the individual allotment letter using their Application ID and Password. Candidates allotted seats in NEET PG round 2 counselling must report to the allotted colleges with the required documents from December 17 to 25, 2025. 

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment PDF will be available for download on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the NEET PG round 2 allotment result through the direct link to be given here. 

NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment List - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download the NEET PG Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET PG Round 2 allotment PDF will be available for download on the official website shortly. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 2 allotment PDF

Step 3: The list of candidates allotted seats in the second round will be displayed

Step 4: Visit the login window

Step 5: Enter the application number and password

Step 6: Click on the round 2 allotment result link

Step 7: Download for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates

LIVE UPDATES
  • Dec 16, 2025, 12:51 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment List to be Out Shortly

    MCC will soon be announcing the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates can download the allotment result PDF on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges with required documents from December 17 to 25, 2025. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 12:34 IST

    mcc.nic.in NEET PG Result: Download Allotment PDF Soon

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment PDF will be available for download on the official website soon. Candidates can download their NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment PDF at mcc.nic.in. A direct link to download the allotment result will also be available here.

  • Dec 16, 2025, 12:18 IST

    NEET PG Counselling Result LIVE: Is the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out?

    NEET PG counselling result 2025, round 2 seat allotment is yet to be announced. According to the schedule, the allotment PDF will be available for download on the official website mcc.nic.in, as a PDF file. The PDF will contain the list of candidates allotted seats along with the course and college for allotment. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 12:03 IST

    NEET PG Round 2 Allotment PDF: Documents Required for Admissions

    Candidates allotted seats in the NEET PG round 2 of counselling need to have the following documents with them as originals and self-attested photocopies for verification and admission purposes.

    • NEET PG Admit Card & Scorecard
    • Allotment Letter
    • MBBS Mark Sheets & Degree
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    •  MCI/SMC Registration Certificate
    •  ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Voter ID)
    •  Class 10/Birth Certificate; if applicable
    • Caste/EWS/PwD Certificates
    • Domicile Certificate 
    • State-required affidavits/bonds
  • Dec 16, 2025, 11:48 IST

    MCC NEET PG Result: Download PDF at mcc.nic.in

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. The link to download the MCC NEET PG allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions from December 17 to 25, 2025.

  • Dec 16, 2025, 11:33 IST

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to Check Allotment PDF

    The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result today, December 16, 2025. The link for candidates to download the allotment result will be available as a PDF document. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the NEET PG seat allotment 2025 PDF at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 11:20 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Result: Allotment PDF to be Released Today

    The NEET PG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced online today, December 16. To download the allotment PDF candidates can visit the official website and click on the NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling result link on the website mcc.nic.in.

  • Dec 16, 2025, 11:06 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment List: How to Download Allotment PDF

    The NEET PG 2025 round 2 seat allotment list will be issued as a pdf document. The link for candidates to download the allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats in the second counselling round must download the allotment letter through the login link available on the official website.

  • Dec 16, 2025, 10:49 IST

    mcc.nic.in NEET PG Result: Where to Download Allotment PDF

    The NEET PG counselling round 2 allotment result will be available on the official website today. Candidates can download their allotment result at mcc.nic.in. After the allotment result is issued, candidates can login to download the allotment letter

  • Dec 16, 2025, 10:35 IST

    NEET PG Counselling Result LIVE: what After Allotment Results?

    After the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is announced, students allotted seats must report to the allotted institutions for admissions. Admissions will be conducted from December 17 to 25, 2025. Candidates must make sure they carry all the required documents - originals and self attested copies with them when reporting for admissions.

  • Dec 16, 2025, 10:18 IST

    NEET PG Round 2 Allotment PDF: Documents Required for Admissions

    Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must hv the following documents ready with them for verification and admission

    • NEET PG Admit Card & Scorecard
    • MBBS Mark Sheets & Degree
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    •  MCI/SMC Registration Certificate
    •  ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Voter ID)
    •  Class 10/Birth Certificate; if applicable
    • Caste/EWS/PwD Certificates
    • Domicile Certificate 
    • State-required affidavits/bonds
  • Dec 16, 2025, 10:06 IST

    MCC NEET PG Result: when to Check Allotment PDF

    According to the revised schedule released, the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced today, December 16. The link to check the result PDF will be available at mcc.nic.in. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Dec 16, 2025, 09:50 IST

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Documents Required to Submit for Admissions

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be announced today, December 16. Candidates allotted seats in the second round must have the following documents ready with them for admissions.

    • NEET PG Admit Card & Scorecard
    • MBBS Mark Sheets & Degree
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    •  MCI/SMC Registration Certificate
    •  ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Voter ID)
    •  Class 10/Birth Certificate; if applicable
    • Caste/EWS/PwD Certificates
    • Domicile Certificate 
    • State-required affidavits/bonds
  • Dec 16, 2025, 09:36 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Result: Details Mentioned on the Allotment Result

    The following details are mentioned on the NEET PG round 2 allotment PDF

    • Rank
    • Allotted Quota
    • Allotted Institute
    • Course
    • Allotted Category
    • Candidate Category
    • Remark
  • Dec 16, 2025, 09:21 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment List: Download Allotment Letter at mcc.nic.in

    The NEET PG round 2 allotment letter will be available for download today, December 16. The allotment letter will include the candidate details along with the alloted college details. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be carried by students when reporting to colleges for admissions. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

    Step 2: Click on the login window

    Step 3: Enter the application number and password

    Step 4: Click on the allotment letter link

    Step 5: Download for admission requirement

  • Dec 16, 2025, 09:06 IST

    mcc.nic.in NEET PG Result: How to Download Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF will be available for download on the official website shortly. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the allotment result.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

    Step 2: Click on the round 2 seat allotment result link

    Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the seat allotment result for further reference

  • Dec 16, 2025, 08:53 IST

    NEET PG Counselling Result Live: Download Round 2 Allotment Result Today

    The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the CLAT 2026 round 2 seat allotment result today, December 16, 2025. The link to download the allotment PDF will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG allotment round can check the allotment result PDF through the link on the official website. After the allotment result is announced, candidates must report to the colleges for admission from December 17 to 25, 2025. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 08:41 IST

    NEET PG Round 2 Allotment PDF: Where to Download Allotment Result

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be available for download on the official website. Eligible candidates can visit the official website mcc.nic.in and download the allotment PDF through the link given. Those allotted seats are to download their allotment letter using their application number and password. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 08:29 IST

    MCC NEET PG Result: What After Round 2 Allotment?

    After the NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result is announced, candidates who are allotted seats must report to the allotted institutes for admission purposes. Candidates are required to report to the allotted institutions with all required documents from December 17 to 25, 2025. Candidates must complete the admission document verification and the fee payment before the deadline. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 08:15 IST

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Download Allotment Letter Through Login

    Those allotted seats in the NEET PG round 2 of counselling are required to visit the login window to download the individual allotment letter. The allotment letter will include the candidate details, seat and course allotted along with the admission details and the list of documents to be carried by students. Candidates must make sure they download the allotment letter when reporting to the colleges for admissions. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 08:03 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Result: PDF Out Soon

    The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, December 16. The allotment PDF will be available for download on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to report to allotted colleges for admissions with copies and originals of all require documents. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 07:49 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment List: Documents Required for Admissions

    Candidates allotted seats in the second round must have the following documents ready with them, all in originals and self-attested copies.

    • NEET PG Admit Card & Scorecard
    • MBBS Mark Sheets & Degree
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    •  MCI/SMC Registration Certificate
    •  ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Voter ID)
    •  Class 10/Birth Certificate; if applicable
    • Caste/EWS/PwD Certificates
    • Domicile Certificate 
    • State-required affidavits/bonds
  • Dec 16, 2025, 07:35 IST

    mcc.nic.in NEET PG Result: Official Website to Check Allotment Result

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available for download on the official counselling website mcc.nic.in. The link for candidates to download their individual allotment letter is also available on the candidate login on the official website. Once the allotment result is announced, those allotted seats must visit the login window and download their allotment letter. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 07:22 IST

    NEET PG Counselling Result Live: When will Allotment PDF be Released?

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced by the officials anytime soon. Usually the results are announced in the afternoon session. Candidates who have applied for the second counselling round are advised to keep visiting the official website mcc.nic.in. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 07:11 IST

    NEET PG Round 2 Allotment PDF: Details Mentioned on Result

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will first be issued as a PDF document. The PDF will include the following details

    • Rank
    • Allotted Quota
    • Allotted Institute
    • Course
    • Allotted Category
    • Candidate Category
    • Remark
  • Dec 16, 2025, 06:59 IST

    MCC NEET PG Result: Download Allotment Letter Today

    Those candidates who are allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to login using their application number and password to download the individual allotment letter. The allotment letter is to be submitted at the institution for admission along with other documents. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 06:57 IST

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Where to Download Allotment PDF

    MCC NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced by officials today, December 16. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the choices entered by students during the choice filling round. To download the NEET PG round 2 allotment PDF candidates must visit the official website mcc.nic.in. A direct link will also be given on this page. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 06:56 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Result: Download Allotment Result Today

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced today, December 16, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats must download their allotment letter for admission purposes.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

