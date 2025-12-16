Who Designed the Statue of Liberty? Check Out These Interesting Facts

The Statue of Liberty stands as one of the most iconic symbols of freedom, democracy, and hope in the world. The statue is located 93 meters above New York Harbor, and it has welcomed over millions of people for decades and still continues to be a source of pride for Americans and inspiration for visitors worldwide. Check out: How a US School Has Celebrated Ramayana for 50 Years? Check Educational Impact and Significance Who Made the Statue of Liberty? The idea of making the Statue of Liberty was first proposed in 1865 by a French historian, Édouard de Laboulaye, who envisioned a monument to commemorate the United States’ independence, its democracy, and the abolition of slavery. Later on, renowned French architect Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi gave life to his vision by designing the statue to represent Libertas, the Roman goddess of liberty.

The statue was first completed in France, and then disassembled, shipped to the United States in crates. After being reassembled on Bedloe’s Island, which is now known as Liberty Island, it was officially dedicated on October 28, 1886, by President Grover Cleveland in a grand ceremony. Some fascinating Facts About the Statue of Liberty Here is a list of facts that you might not know till now: 1. A Roman Goddess at Heart The statue represents Libertas, a Roman goddess who symbolized freedom from tyranny and was often seen on ancient coins. 2. Crown Spikes Represent Global Unity The statue’s crown has seven spikes, and each spike symbolizes the seven continents and seven oceans. 3. Struck by Lightning Hundreds of Times Due to its height and location, Lady Liberty is struck by lightning approximately 600 times every year. Her torch, which is an enduring beacon of light and hope, can sway up to 5 inches in heavy wind.