Who Designed the Statue of Liberty? Check Out These Interesting Facts

The Statue of Liberty stands as one of the most iconic symbols of freedom, democracy, and hope in the world. The statue is located 93 meters above New York Harbor, and it has welcomed over millions of people for decades and still continues to be a source of pride for Americans and inspiration for visitors worldwide.
Who Made the Statue of Liberty?
The idea of making the Statue of Liberty was first proposed in 1865 by a French historian, Édouard de Laboulaye, who envisioned a monument to commemorate the United States’ independence, its democracy, and the abolition of slavery. Later on, renowned French architect Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi gave life to his vision by designing the statue to represent Libertas, the Roman goddess of liberty.
The statue was first completed in France, and then disassembled, shipped to the United States in crates. After being reassembled on Bedloe’s Island, which is now known as Liberty Island, it was officially dedicated on October 28, 1886, by President Grover Cleveland in a grand ceremony.
Some fascinating Facts About the Statue of Liberty
Here is a list of facts that you might not know till now:
1. A Roman Goddess at Heart
The statue represents Libertas, a Roman goddess who symbolized freedom from tyranny and was often seen on ancient coins.
2. Crown Spikes Represent Global Unity
The statue’s crown has seven spikes, and each spike symbolizes the seven continents and seven oceans.
3. Struck by Lightning Hundreds of Times
Due to its height and location, Lady Liberty is struck by lightning approximately 600 times every year. Her torch, which is an enduring beacon of light and hope, can sway up to 5 inches in heavy wind.
4. A Product of Eiffel’s Genius
The man behind the Eiffel Tower, Gustave Eiffel, has also engineered the internal framework of the Statue of Liberty. His innovative design enabled the statue’s copper skin to move independently in the wind while maintaining structural integrity.
5. Architect’s Mother Face Immortalized
It is also believed that the statue’s serene and resolute face is after the architect’s mother, adding a personal and touching layer to the monument’s legacy.
Conclusion
The Statue of Liberty is not only a gift from France but it is a powerful symbol of human freedom, resilience, and the spirit of welcome. From her Roman roots and copper construction to her inspiring message across generations, Lady Liberty continues to shine as a beacon of hope in hard times.
