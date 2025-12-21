Do you know who Malik Willis is? The NFL has always been not only about raw athleticism and physical dominance but also about producing the best quarterbacks who define eras and change the game. And one such NFL player is Malik Willis, who is an American professional football quarterback. He is hugely known for his athleticism, powerful arm, and playmaking ability. He rose from a college standout to an NFL quarterback. You will be surprised to know that Willis has not only carved a unique path defined by resilience, versatility, and constant growth. But here is a closer look at Malik Willis’ early life, football journey, career stats, net worth, and personal details. Malik Willis Early Life and Background Malik Willis was born on May 25, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was raised in a sports-oriented environment. He developed a passion for football at an early age and attended Roswell High School. There, he initially played as a quarterback before transitioning between multiple positions, showcasing his versatility.

Despite being overlooked by some major programs, Willis remained determined to prove himself. His strong work ethic and competitive spirit laid the foundation for his future success in college football and beyond. Malik Willis College Football Career Willis began his college career at Auburn University and served primarily as a backup quarterback. He sought more playing time, and he transferred to Liberty University. It was a decision that became a turning point in his career. At Liberty, Malik Willis flourished as a dual-threat quarterback. He gained national attention for his rushing ability, deep-ball accuracy, and leadership on the field. His performances placed him among the top quarterback prospects heading into the NFL Draft. Malik Willis NFL Career Journey Malik Willis was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. Entering the league as a developmental quarterback, he gained valuable experience through limited starts and backup appearances.

In 2024, Willis joined the Green Bay Packers, where he continued developing under a quarterback-friendly system. His athletic skill set, ability to extend plays, and strong arm have made him a valuable depth option with starter potential. Malik Willis Stats and Playing Style Malik Willis is known for his dual-threat quarterback style, with an endearing mobility with arm strength. Key highlights include: Strong rushing ability for designed QB runs

Above-average deep passing strength

Quick release under pressure

Ability to improvise outside the pocket While his passing consistency continues to improve, Willis’ athletic upside remains his biggest asset. Malik Willis Net Worth and Contract Details As of 2025, Malik Willis’ estimated net worth is between $2–3 million. His income primarily comes from NFL contracts, signing bonuses, and performance incentives. Endorsement opportunities are gradually increasing as his professional profile grows.