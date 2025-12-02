SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2026 Begins for 25,487 Posts, Application Form Link Active at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC GD Notification 2026 PDF for 25487 vacancies on 1st December. Interested candidates satisfying the eligibility parameters can submit their SSC GD form via the official website at ssc.gov.in. The deadline to apply online for 25487 General Duty (GD) Constable vacancies is 31 December. However, the last date for paying the application fee is 1 January 2026. The online application correction window will be available from 8 to 10 January 2026. As per the official SSC GD 2026 Notification, this recruitment drive aims to fill 25487 General Duty Constable (Male & Female) positions in various paramilitary forces. The exam will be held in February-April 2026. Aspirants who want to appear for SSC GD Vacancy 2026 recruitment drive must complete the application form by following the details mentioned here.

SSC GD Apply Online 2025 The Staff Selection Commission has initiated the online application process for 25487 General Duty Constable vacancies on December 1. The SSC GD apply online link was activated along with the release of official notification PDF. This is a national-level exam which is held annually to recruit eligible candidates for General Duty Constable posts in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, SSF, AR, ITBP and NCB. Aspirants who have cleared class 10th and are aged between 18 to 23 years can submit their SSC GD Application Form till December 31. It is important to note that candidates must fill in accurate and authentic information to avoid getting their applications rejected. SSC GD Constable 2026 - Exam Summary Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post Name Constable (General Duty) Exam Name Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2026 Paramilitary Forces BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB Vacancy 25487 Registration Dates 1st to 31st December 2025 Selection Process Written examination (Computer Based) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Document Verification and Medical Test Salary Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100) Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Apply Online 2025 Important Dates The commission conducts the SSC GD recruitment for the posts of GD Constable, GD Rifleman, and Sepoy in various forces, including the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, SSF, AR, ITBP, and NCB. The selection process includes three stages: Online exam, PET & PST, and Document Verification. Those who secure a score higher than the SSC GD Cut Off 2025 will be shortlisted for the GD Constable position. SSC GD Application Form Dates Events Dates SSC GD Notification 2026 1st December 2025 SSC GD Apply Online Starts 1st December 2025 Last Date to fill Application Form 31st December 2025 (11 pm) Last Date for making payment 1st January 2026 (11 pm) Window for Application Form Correction 8th to 10th January 2026 Admit Cards 4 days before exam date Exam Dates February-April 2026

SSC GD Application Form 2026 Link The SSC GD 2026 online application link is active till 31 December 2025 at the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.gov.in. The Official SSC GD Constable Registration link is also mentioned below to help you start with your registration procedure without any delay. SSC GD Apply Online 2026 Direct Link How to Apply Online for SSC GD 2026? Interested and eligible candidates can submit their SSC GD Online Forms by following the steps below: Step 1: Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply” or “Registration/Login” under the GD Constable section. Step 3: If you are a new user, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) by filling in basic details (name, mobile, email, ID proof, etc.). Step 4: Log in using your Registration ID and Password.