Tesla Flying Car: Elon Musk’s Roadster Drives Upside Down and Flies in Demo
Tesla’s new Roadster drove upside down and briefly flew during a demonstration in Texas. Know how the flying car works, its features, expected launch date and price.
Elon Musk shared a video showed the electric sports car Tesla Roadster driving upside down and briefly flying through the air. The demonstration took place at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15, 2026. The tweeted video by Elon showed the car moving up a curved ramp, travelling upside down and then lifting into the air before landing. Musk shared the video on X with the caption, 'Turns out the future does have flying cars.' Keep reading to know in detail.
What Happened in Tesla’s Flying Car Demo?
Tesla demonstrated the redesigned version of its long awaited Roadster with a series of unusual movements. The car travelled along a specially designed curved ramp while upside down. The vehicle briefly lifted into the air and moved over other vehicles. The car returned to the ground after the demonstration.
What Is the Cost of Tesla’s Flying Roadster?
According to reports, for performance variant reservation amount in India is approximately ₹50.06 lakh including an initial payment of ₹5.01 lakh and a further ₹45.05 lakh due within 10 days. For Thrust variant thr total reservation payment is approximately ₹2.50 crore including an initial ₹5.01 lakh and a further ₹2.45 crore.
Note: These amounts are reservation payments, not confirmed final vehicle prices. Tesla has not announced the final price or India delivery timeline.
Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026
What Is the Tesla Roadster? Know Its Features
The Tesla Roadster is an electric sports car designed for high speed and acceleration. The next-generation model was first announced in 2017 but its development and launch have faced delays.
|Feature
|Details
|Company
|Tesla
|CEO
|Elon Musk
|Vehicle type
|Electric sports car
|Technology partner
|SpaceX
|Special technology
|High-pressure air system, thrusters and suction system
|Claimed acceleration
|0 to 60 mph in 0.81 seconds in the demonstrated configuration
|Reported top speed
|More than 230 mph, approximately 370 km/h
|Reported range
|Around 300 miles, approximately 483 km
|Planned production
|2028
|Final price
|Depends on the version; confirm current official pricing
When Will the Tesla Roadster Launch?
Tesla has indicated that production of the next-generation Roadster is planned for 2028. The model was first unveiled in November 2017 with an earlier production timeline that was repeatedly delayed.
|Year or Date
|Development
|November 2017
|Tesla announced the next-generation Roadster.
|October 15, 2026
|The redesigned car was demonstrated in Texas.
|October 16, 2026
|Footage of the demonstration received widespread attention online.
|2028
|Production is currently planned to begin.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.