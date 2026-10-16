Tesla Flying Car: Elon Musk’s Roadster Drives Upside Down and Flies in Demo

Elon Musk shared a video showed the electric sports car Tesla Roadster driving upside down and briefly flying through the air. The demonstration took place at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15, 2026. The tweeted video by Elon showed the car moving up a curved ramp, travelling upside down and then lifting into the air before landing. Musk shared the video on X with the caption, 'Turns out the future does have flying cars.' Keep reading to know in detail.

What Happened in Tesla’s Flying Car Demo?

Tesla demonstrated the redesigned version of its long awaited Roadster with a series of unusual movements. The car travelled along a specially designed curved ramp while upside down. The vehicle briefly lifted into the air and moved over other vehicles. The car returned to the ground after the demonstration.