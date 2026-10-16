In a fresh development in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy, the Supreme Court on October 15 sent notices to the ECI and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar while hearing several petitions filed by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other leaders questioning the exercise. A bench consisting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued the notices, seeking responses from the ECI and the CEC. “We are issuing notice and tagging it with the matters already pending. Somebody will accept notice on behalf of the Election Commission of India. Otherwise, serve them,” the bench stated. However, the court signalled seeking an answer from one of the petitioners regarding their conduct. “Issue notice. But one objection, before that. We would like to ask one of the petitioners about his conduct on the next date of hearing. Issuing notice does not mean that we are condemning anything. We are issuing notice. But about one of the petitioners, we will definitely entertain the issue. Issue notice. The notice on behalf of one of the petitioners will be entertained on a provisional basis, subject to his explaining his conduct,” the bench added.

Previously, amid nationwide protests demanding CEC Kumar’s resignation, Rahul Gandhi had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the ECI’s controversial SIR exercise. Meanwhile, the BJP-led Union government has faced allegations of curbing peaceful protestests demanding Kumar’s resignation over the SIR exercise. India’s ECI has been facing fresh scrutiny following allegations of internal disagreements over the handling of electoral rolls, voter registration and the security of voter The allegations have triggered a political controversy, with opposition leaders calling for Kumar to resign and raising questions about the functioning and transparency of the election watchdog.The controversy comes amid wider political debates over electoral rolls, voter registration procedures and the functioning of the ECI. Questions concerning the accuacademic backgroundof voter data havhim becomesly been raised by political parties and civil society groups.

Who is CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Gyanesh Kumar, an IAS officer of the 1988 batch belonging to the Kerala cadre, has been chosen as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, replacing Rajiv Kumar. This is a landmark moment in his career, in which he has served many top-level posts in the central government. Kumar will serve until January 26, 2029. Selection for New Chief Election Commissioner Kumar was chosen by a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The panel also had Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on it. But the choice has raised controversy, with the Congress party opposing the method and the omission of the Chief Justice of India from the panel for making the choice. The party contended that the choice must be postponed until the Supreme Court ruled on the issue.



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Prior Roles and Responsibilities Before this appointment, Kumar was an Election Commissioner since March 15, 2024. Before becoming a member of the Election Commission, Kumar was a key officer in different ministries. He was secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Cooperation. He was also involved in setting up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. He was also in charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs when Article 370 was abrogated in 2019. Gyanesh Kumar Educational Background Gyanesh Kumar has a varied academicbackground that has helped himbecome an effective administrator. He started his studies with a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He then went on to study Business Finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India and Environmental Economics from Harvard University. This blend of technical, finance, and environmental knowledge has helped him become an effective administrator.



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