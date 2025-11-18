Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Released at punjabpolice.gov.in, Download Physical TEST Merit List PDF - Link Here

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Nov 18, 2025

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 has been released by the Punjab Police Recruitment Board for the Constable posts on its official website. The result available in the PDF format containing the roll number of successful candidates for the next document verification round. Check steps to download. 

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has released the revised result for the Constable posts on its official website. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for next round. All those candidates whose roll number appeared in the pdf are able to appear in the next document verification round. All those candidates who appeared in the Physical Test round can download the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 on the official website-punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Result 2025 Download

Candidates appeared in the Physical Test round can check the Punjab Police Result 2025 pdf which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. You can download the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 directly through the link given below-

Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 Download Link 

Punjab Police Result 2025: Overview

Candidates appeared in the Stage II examination (PST PMT) round can download the result pdf.Check the table below for Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Key Highlights

Name of the Exam Body

Punjab Police Department

Name of the Post

Constable

Selection Process

Computer Based Test/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)/ Document Verification

Official Website

punjabpolice.gov.in

How To Download Punjab Police Constable Result 2025?

Candidates appearing in the written exam can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials and following the steps given below-

  • Go to official website Punjab Police - punjabpolice.gov.in
  • On the homepage you will find the result link for the Constable posts
  • Click on the link and you will get the pdf in a new window. 
  • Download pdf and take the print out of the same for future reference.

