Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Released at punjabpolice.gov.in, Download Physical TEST Merit List PDF - Link Here

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has released the revised result for the Constable posts on its official website. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for next round. All those candidates whose roll number appeared in the pdf are able to appear in the next document verification round. All those candidates who appeared in the Physical Test round can download the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 on the official website-punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Result 2025 Download

Candidates appeared in the Physical Test round can check the Punjab Police Result 2025 pdf which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. You can download the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 directly through the link given below-