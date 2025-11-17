OTET Apply Online 2025 Begins at bseodisha.nic.in, Check Odisha TET Eligibility, Last Date, Documents Required and More

OTET Apply Online 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has commenced the online application process for the OTET 2025 on its official website. The application portal has been opened from 12 November to 25 November 2025. The last date to pay the application fee is 26 November 2025. The OTET 2025 exam is scheduled for 17 December 2025. The OTET Exam consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. OTET 2025 Overview The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. This test is conducted to certify the candidates being eligible to teach at elementary and upper primary levels at the schools across the state of Odisha. Check the OTET 2025 details here: Particulars Details Exam Name OTET 2025 (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Purpose To certify teaching eligibility for Classes I to V (Paper I) and VI to VIII (Paper II) in Odisha schools Notification Release Date 11 November 2025 Online Application Start 12 November 2025 Last Date to Apply 25 November 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 26 November 2025, till 11:45 PM Exam Date 17 December 2025 (Paper I: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM; Paper II: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM) Admit Card Release From 10 December 2025 Mode of Application Online

OTET Notification 2025 The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted annually to certify teachers to be eligible for teaching at the Primary (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8) level. The OTET 2025 short notification was released on 11 November 2025 which contains the information regardign the application process start and end date. OTET 2025 exam date, and last date for fee payment. Check the notification here: Eligibility Criteria for OTET 2025 OTET is applicable to all candidates who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks and to all candidates pursuing the final year of the teacher training courses before the date of publication of advertisement for conducting OTET who aspire to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the State Govt., private aided schools and private unaided schools in the State of Odisha.

OTET Educational Qualification for Paper I Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed.). OR Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002. OR Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). OR Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR Graduation and two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), on the condition that who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized Institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two years of such appointment as primary teacher.

OTET Educational Qualification for Paper II Graduation and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR, Graduation with atleast 50%marks and1year bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). OR Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). OR, Higher Secondary B (or its equivalent) with atleast 50% marks and 4 year B.A./ B.Sc, Ed or B.A. Ed./ B.Sc. Ed. OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1 year B.Ed. (Special Education). Provided that relaxation of 5%marks in minimum qualifying marks in Higher Secondary or graduation level, as the case may be, shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC & PWD category.

Steps to Apply for OTET 2025 Candidates who are eligible to apply for the OTET 2025 can follow the step-by-step provided below to fill the application form. Candidates must go through the official notification to check their eligibility. Go to the official website: bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, in the Latest Updates section, click on the “Application Form for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test OTET 2025”.

You will be redirected to onlineapp.bseodisha.ac.in.

You can click on the given link as per your preference i.e., if you want to apply for Paper 1 then click on the login link provided for Paper 1 and similarly for Paper 2 and Both papers.

When you click on the Login link your will be redirected to the login page which consists of the instructions to fill the application form, eligibility criteria for applying, etc.

Read the instructions carefully before applying.

If you have already registered, click “Login” button, otherwise click on “New Registration” to register

On clicking “New Registration” , Registration OTET-2025 page will be displayed on the screen where you have to enter your Name, Password, re-type the password, enter Mobile No. & e-mail ID and then “Submit”.

After clicking “Submit Button” you will be directed again to the “Login to your Account” page where you have to enter your mobile no. & password and click “Login” again.

The application form has the following six sections.

Personal Information

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Address

Information Sheet

Payment and Declaration

After correctly entering all the required four sections, click the section “Information Sheet” so that whatever the data entered by you can be displayed on screen along with your photograph. Take a print out of the Information Sheet & check whether information entered by you is 100% correct or not.

Payment shall be made with the given payment gateway.

Application Fee for OTET 2025 The following fee shall be applicable for candidates appearing at the OTET,2025. Category Paper Application Fee General and Others Single Paper [Either Paper-I or II] ₹ 900 Both Paper-I &II ₹ 1400 SC / ST Single Paper [Either Paper-I or II] ₹ 600 Both Paper-I &II ₹ 900 OTET 2025 Apply Online Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for OTET 2025 through the direct link provided below: Direct Link to Apply for OTET 2025 OTET 2025 Important Dates Candidates who are going to apply for the OTET 2025 must remember the OTET 2025 important dates so that they do not miss any deadlines. The application process for OTET has started from 12 November and will end on 25 November. So hurry up and don’t wait till the last date.