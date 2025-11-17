PSTCL Recruitments 2025 Apply Online Begins for 609 Posts at pstcl.org- Check Notification PDF, Last Date and More

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: PSTCL has released the notification for the recruitment at 609 vacancies across various technical and administrative posts including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Assistant Lineman (ALM), ASSA, and more. The online application window opens on 17 November 2025 (at 02:00 pm) and closes on 16 December 2025. Candidates should go through the detailed notification which is available on the official website before applying. PSTCL Recruitment 2025 Overview PSTCL (Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited) has announced a major recruitment drive to recruit candidates for 609 positions under two advertisements: CRA 12/2025 and CRA 13/2025. These vacancies are spread across multiple roles such as Assistant Lineman (ALM), Assistant Station (ASSA), Electrician Grade-II, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer, Junior Engineer, Law Officer Grade-II, Telephone Mechanic, Lower Division Clerk, and others. Get the details below:

Particulars Details Recruitment Name PSTCL Recruitment 2025- Multiple Posts (ALM, JE, AE, ASSA, LDC, etc.) Conducting Body Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) Purpose To fill 609 vacancies across technical and non-technical roles Notification / Apply Start 17 November 2025 Last Date to Apply 16 December 2025 (up to 23:55 hrs) Mode of Application Online Punjab PSTCL Vacancy & Post-wise Details As per the official advertisements named CRA No. 13/2025, and CRA No. 12/2025, the distribution of vacancy is given below. Candidates can check the number of vacancies allotted to each post and can apply accordingly. Post Name No. of Vacancy Assistant Lineman (ALM) 129 Assistant Sub-Station Attendant (ASSA) 195 Electrician Grade-II 15 Assistant Engineer (OT) / Electrical (PSTCL) 61 Assistant Engineer (OT) / Electrical (PSPCL) 21 Assistant Manager / IT 04 Accounts Officer 01 Divisional Accountant 11 Junior Engineer – Electrical 70 Junior Engineer – Civil 15 Junior Engineer – Communication 05 Telephone Mechanic 10 Lower Division Clerk / Typist 35 Grand Total 609

PSTCL Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet post-specific eligibility, which broadly includes education, age, and other norms. The eligiblity criteria is clearly mentioned in the officiail notification and the candidates are advised to go through it once. Age Limit: As per Punjab Govt. Notification G.S.R.20/Const./Art.309/Amd.(10)/2010 dated 24.05.2010, candidate should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on dated 01.01.2025 to be eligible for these posts. Sr. No Name of Post Educational Qualification 1 Assistant Engineer (OTV) (Electrical) BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering in Electrical Electrical & Electronics. 2 Assistant Manager (IT) Full-time regular MCA or Full-time regular Master degree in IT from an institution/university recognized by State/Central Government with at least 60% marks. 3 Accounts Officer CA/ICWA/ACMA 4 Divisional Accountant Full-time regular M.Com from an institution/university recognized by State/Central Government with minimum 50% marks. OR CA Inter or CMA Inter. Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Electrical Engineering recognized by State/Central Govt. Board, with a minimum of 60% marks. 5 Junior Engineer (Civil) Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Civil Engg. recognized/approved by State/Central Govt. Board with a minimum of 60% marks. OR BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering in Civil Engg., with minimum of 50% marks. 6 Junior Engineer (Civil) AMIE in Civil Engg. with at least 50% marks from Institution of Engineers (India) Calcutta. Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication Engg. recognized by State/Central Govt. Board, with a minimum of 60% marks. 7 Junior Engineer (Communication) BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering in Electronics/Telecommunication Engg. with the minimum of 50% marks or AMIE in Electronics/Telecommunication Engg. with at least 50% marks from Institution of Engineers (India) Calcutta. Full-time graduation in law with professional three-year course with minimum 60% marks. 8 Law Officer Grade-II 5 years Integrated Degree Graduation in Law with professional course with minimum 60% marks. OR with three years post qualification experience in Law matters. 9 Telephone Mechanic Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Electronics & Communication Engg. recognized by State/Central Govt. Board, with minimum 50% marks. OR Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Electronics & Communication Engg. recognized/approved by State/Central Govt. Board with a minimum of 50% marks. 10 Lower Division Clerk/Typist Full-time regular course in Bachelor's Degree from a State/Central Government recognized/approved University or Institution with minimum 50% marks. AND Possess certificate for at least 120 hours of course with hands-on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity application or Desktop Publishing application from a Govt. recognized Institution/Board. 11 Lower Division Clerk (Accounts) Full-time regular course in Bachelor of Commerce from a State/Central Government recognized/approved University or Institution with minimum 50% marks. AND Possess certificate for at least 120 hours of course with hands-on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity application or Desktop Publishing application from a Govt. recognized Institution/Board.

PSTCL 2025 Selection Process Candidates will have to undergo an online computer based test (CBT) & Al! candidates must possess requisite basic and professional qualifications (as mentioned above) from a recognized Institution/ University/Board & other relevant category certificates before the last date of submission of online application form. How to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2025 Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification once before applying for the PSTCL recruitment 2025. The candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply: Go to PSTCL’s official website: pstcl.org.

On the homepage, in the Recruitments section, click on “Apply Online’.

PSTCL Application Form page will be opened.

Read the instructions provided on the page carefully before filling the application.

If you are a New User, then first complete the registration process and generate your login credentials.

Using your login credentials such as User ID and Password, login and fill the application form as per the required information.

Upload scanned copies of required documents (educational certificates, ID proof, photo, signature etc.).

Pay the application fee as specified.

Review all details carefully, submit the form, and take a printout for your records.