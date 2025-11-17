PSTCL Recruitments 2025 Apply Online Begins for 609 Posts at pstcl.org- Check Notification PDF, Last Date and More

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: PSTCL has released the notification for the recruitment at 609 vacancies across various technical and administrative posts including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Assistant Lineman (ALM), ASSA, and more. The online application window opens on 17 November 2025 (at 02:00 pm) and closes on 16 December 2025. Candidates should go through the detailed notification which is available on the official website before applying.
PSTCL Recruitment 2025 Overview
PSTCL (Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited) has announced a major recruitment drive to recruit candidates for 609 positions under two advertisements: CRA 12/2025 and CRA 13/2025. These vacancies are spread across multiple roles such as Assistant Lineman (ALM), Assistant Station (ASSA), Electrician Grade-II, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer, Junior Engineer, Law Officer Grade-II, Telephone Mechanic, Lower Division Clerk, and others. Get the details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
PSTCL Recruitment 2025- Multiple Posts (ALM, JE, AE, ASSA, LDC, etc.)
|
Conducting Body
|
Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)
|
Purpose
|
To fill 609 vacancies across technical and non-technical roles
|
Notification / Apply Start
|
17 November 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
16 December 2025 (up to 23:55 hrs)
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
Punjab PSTCL Vacancy & Post-wise Details
As per the official advertisements named CRA No. 13/2025, and CRA No. 12/2025, the distribution of vacancy is given below. Candidates can check the number of vacancies allotted to each post and can apply accordingly.
|
Post Name
|
No. of Vacancy
|
Assistant Lineman (ALM)
|
129
|
Assistant Sub-Station Attendant (ASSA)
|
195
|
Electrician Grade-II
|
15
|
Assistant Engineer (OT) / Electrical (PSTCL)
|
61
|
Assistant Engineer (OT) / Electrical (PSPCL)
|
21
|
Assistant Manager / IT
|
04
|
Accounts Officer
|
01
|
Divisional Accountant
|
11
|
Junior Engineer – Electrical
|
70
|
Junior Engineer – Civil
|
15
|
Junior Engineer – Communication
|
05
|
Telephone Mechanic
|
10
|
Lower Division Clerk / Typist
|
35
|
Grand Total
|
609
PSTCL Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet post-specific eligibility, which broadly includes education, age, and other norms. The eligiblity criteria is clearly mentioned in the officiail notification and the candidates are advised to go through it once.
-
Age Limit: As per Punjab Govt. Notification G.S.R.20/Const./Art.309/Amd.(10)/2010 dated 24.05.2010, candidate should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on dated 01.01.2025 to be eligible for these posts.
|
Sr. No
|
Name of Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
1
|
Assistant Engineer (OTV) (Electrical)
|
BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering in Electrical Electrical & Electronics.
|
2
|
Assistant Manager (IT)
|
Full-time regular MCA or Full-time regular Master degree in IT from an institution/university recognized by State/Central Government with at least 60% marks.
|
3
|
Accounts Officer
|
CA/ICWA/ACMA
|
4
|
Divisional Accountant
|
Full-time regular M.Com from an institution/university recognized by State/Central Government with minimum 50% marks. OR CA Inter or CMA Inter. Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Electrical Engineering recognized by State/Central Govt. Board, with a minimum of 60% marks.
|
5
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Civil Engg. recognized/approved by State/Central Govt. Board with a minimum of 60% marks. OR BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering in Civil Engg., with minimum of 50% marks.
|
6
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
AMIE in Civil Engg. with at least 50% marks from Institution of Engineers (India) Calcutta. Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication Engg. recognized by State/Central Govt. Board, with a minimum of 60% marks.
|
7
|
Junior Engineer (Communication)
|
BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering in Electronics/Telecommunication Engg. with the minimum of 50% marks or AMIE in Electronics/Telecommunication Engg. with at least 50% marks from Institution of Engineers (India) Calcutta. Full-time graduation in law with professional three-year course with minimum 60% marks.
|
8
|
Law Officer Grade-II
|
5 years Integrated Degree Graduation in Law with professional course with minimum 60% marks. OR with three years post qualification experience in Law matters.
|
9
|
Telephone Mechanic
|
Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Electronics & Communication Engg. recognized by State/Central Govt. Board, with minimum 50% marks. OR Full-time regular 3 or 4 years diploma in Electronics & Communication Engg. recognized/approved by State/Central Govt. Board with a minimum of 50% marks.
|
10
|
Lower Division Clerk/Typist
|
Full-time regular course in Bachelor's Degree from a State/Central Government recognized/approved University or Institution with minimum 50% marks. AND Possess certificate for at least 120 hours of course with hands-on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity application or Desktop Publishing application from a Govt. recognized Institution/Board.
|
11
|
Lower Division Clerk (Accounts)
|
Full-time regular course in Bachelor of Commerce from a State/Central Government recognized/approved University or Institution with minimum 50% marks. AND Possess certificate for at least 120 hours of course with hands-on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity application or Desktop Publishing application from a Govt. recognized Institution/Board.
PSTCL 2025 Selection Process
Candidates will have to undergo an online computer based test (CBT) & Al! candidates must possess requisite basic and professional qualifications (as mentioned above) from a recognized Institution/ University/Board & other relevant category certificates before the last date of submission of online application form.
How to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2025
Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification once before applying for the PSTCL recruitment 2025. The candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply:
-
Go to PSTCL’s official website: pstcl.org.
-
On the homepage, in the Recruitments section, click on “Apply Online’.
-
PSTCL Application Form page will be opened.
-
Read the instructions provided on the page carefully before filling the application.
-
If you are a New User, then first complete the registration process and generate your login credentials.
-
Using your login credentials such as User ID and Password, login and fill the application form as per the required information.
-
Upload scanned copies of required documents (educational certificates, ID proof, photo, signature etc.).
-
Pay the application fee as specified.
-
Review all details carefully, submit the form, and take a printout for your records.
PSTCL 2025 Apply Link
Candidates can apply for the PSTCL Recruitment 2025 through the direct link provided below:
Direct Link to Apply for the PSTCL Recruitment 2025
PSTCL 2025 Application Fee
The candidates have to pay the application as prescribed in the official notification for all the posts that they are going to apply for. The application fee is mentioned below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee (Fee + 18%GST)
|
All Categories
|
1200 + 216= ₹1416
|
SC Category
|
750 + 135= ₹885
|
Person with Disability
|
750 + 135= ₹885
