National Education Day 2025: Every year, November 11 marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in India. The day commemorates the nation’s first Minister of Education. Therefore, it is not just a tribute to one of India’s greatest visionaries but also a celebration of the nation’s enduring commitment to education as a tool for empowerment, equality, and progress.

Let us explore more about why the day is so significant and inspires generations even today, through this blog.

(Infographic: Celebrating National Education Day 2025: Honoring Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s legacy and the 2025 theme, “Technology + Ethics = Future of Learning.)



Who Was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and How Did He Shape Modern Indian Education?

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a scholar who was born on November 11, 1888, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. He was a freedom fighter and a visionary reformer who believed that true independence could only be achieved through education. He was deeply influenced by his exposure to Islamic philosophy and modern thought, and devoted his life to promoting knowledge, critical thinking, and social unity.