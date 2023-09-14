[Updated] Virat Kohli Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All Virat Kohli records: Check the key highlights of Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s career, key achievements, and stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Get here the latest details about Virat Kohli's stats, total centuries and runs

Virat Kohli Stats 2023: The ICC World Cup 2023 is on the horizon, and fans are eagerly awaiting to witness their favourite cricketers in action. The last edition of the tournament was one of the most exciting ones, and the Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to deliver even more spectacle and thrills.

India is hosting the World Cup, and the squad includes many star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli is considered one of the finest batsmen of the modern era and is on track to break many near-unbreakable records. He is also the most-followed Indian personality on Instagram, showing just how beloved he is in the world.

However, don’t let the fame and popularity of Virat Kohli distract you from his accomplishments. He was one of the most successful captains of the Indian Men’s cricket team, holds the record for scoring the fastest 10,000 international runs, most centuries as captain and the first player to score 4000 runs in T20I cricket.

Today, we take a look at Virat Kohli’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Virat Kohli Stats and Key Achievements

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

111

279

115

Inning

187

268

107

Not Out

11

41

31

Runs

8676

13027

4008

Highest Score

254*

183

122*

Average

49.29

57.38

52.73

Balls Faced

15708

13889

2905

Strike Rate

55.23

93.79

137.96

100s

29

47

1

50s

29

65

37

Fours

966

1221

356

Sixes

24

141

117

Catch

110

143

50

Stumping

0

0

0

Virat Kohli ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting

Innings:

26

Not Outs:

4

Aggregate:

1030

Highest Score:

107

Average:

46.82

50s:

6

100s:

2

Ducks:

0

Scoring Rate

86.70

Opened Batting:

0

 
