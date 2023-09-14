[Updated] Virat Kohli Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Virat Kohli Stats 2023: The ICC World Cup 2023 is on the horizon, and fans are eagerly awaiting to witness their favourite cricketers in action. The last edition of the tournament was one of the most exciting ones, and the Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to deliver even more spectacle and thrills.

India is hosting the World Cup, and the squad includes many star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli is considered one of the finest batsmen of the modern era and is on track to break many near-unbreakable records. He is also the most-followed Indian personality on Instagram, showing just how beloved he is in the world.

However, don’t let the fame and popularity of Virat Kohli distract you from his accomplishments. He was one of the most successful captains of the Indian Men’s cricket team, holds the record for scoring the fastest 10,000 international runs, most centuries as captain and the first player to score 4000 runs in T20I cricket.

Today, we take a look at Virat Kohli’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Virat Kohli Stats and Key Achievements

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 111 279 115 Inning 187 268 107 Not Out 11 41 31 Runs 8676 13027 4008 Highest Score 254* 183 122* Average 49.29 57.38 52.73 Balls Faced 15708 13889 2905 Strike Rate 55.23 93.79 137.96 100s 29 47 1 50s 29 65 37 Fours 966 1221 356 Sixes 24 141 117 Catch 110 143 50 Stumping 0 0 0

Virat Kohli ODI World Cup Stats 2023