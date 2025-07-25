List of Longest-Serving Prime Ministers of India: Check Tenure, No. of Years and Days

India is a vast, diverse and politically vibrant country and holding the position of the Prime Minister of the nation is more than just administrative responsibilities but also managing public expectations, national identity and creating a better future for the nation. Since independence in 1947, India has seen a total of 14 Prime Ministers. From freedom fighters and economists to political strategists and mass leaders these leaders took the position and left indelible marks throughout their tenures. The first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation of a modern and secular nation. He was then followed by Indira Gandhi who helped shape the political discourse in 1970. Later, Manmohan Singh took the leadership position and his quiet yet steady leadership marked a decade of economic and global repositioning.

Now recently, Narendra Modi has emerged as one of the most important political figures and as of July 2025, has officially become the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, overtaking Indira Gandhi’s record for an unbroken tenure. Here is a list of the longest-serving Prime Ministers in India.

On 25th July 2025, PM Narendra Modi will complete 4,078 consecutive days in office, officially becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Indira Gandhi (4,077 days from 1966 to 1977). Here is a complete look at the PMs who have served the nation for the longest:

1. Jawaharlal Nehru (INC) Tenure: August 15, 1947 – May 27, 1964

Duration: 16 years, 286 days 2. Narendra Modi (BJP) (as of July 2025) In office since May 26, 2014

By July 25, 2025, he surpassed Indira Gandhi, completing 4,078 consecutive days and becoming India’s second longest continuous-serving PM

Duration: 11 years, 60 days 3. Indira Gandhi (INC) First term: January 24, 1966 – March 24, 1977

Duration: 11 years, 59 days (total across later term: 15 years, 350 days) ￼ 4. Manmohan Singh (INC) Tenure: May 22, 2004 – May 26, 2014

Duration: 10 years, 4 days 5. Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP) Combined terms: 1996 (16 days), 1998–1999 (13 months), 1999–2004 (full term)

Total continuous last term: 6 years, 80 days. Top 5 Longest Continuous Tenures Rank Prime Minister Term Start–End Duration 1 Jawaharlal Nehru Aug 1947 – May 1964 16 years, 286 days 2 Narendra Modi (incumbent) May 2014 – July 2025 11 years 60 days, crossing Indira now 3 Indira Gandhi Jan 1966 – Mar 1977 11 years, 59 days 4 Manmohan Singh May 2004 – May 2014 10 years, 4 days 5 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mar 1998 – May 2004 (final term) 6 years, 80 days