TS POLYCET 2025: Seat Allotment Results Expected Today at Official Website tgpolycet.nic.in

Jul 10, 2025, 13:37 IST
TS POLYCET 2025
TS POLYCET 2025
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, will release the TS POLYCET Round 1 seat allotment result soon, according to the official website. The result was earlier expected on July 4 but has been delayed by three days. So far, no reason has been given for the delay.

Once the results are out, candidates can check their seat allotment status at tgpolycet.nic.in by logging in with their credentials. The TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result will show the name of the college and the course given to each candidate.

The seat allotment is based on factors like available seats and the choices made by the candidates. Read here to check the TS POLYCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.

Steps to Check TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025

Students can check the following steps for TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025”

Step 3: Enter your login credentials (Hall Ticket Number, Password, etc.)

Step 4: Your TS POLYCET 2025 counselling result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the allotment letter and save it for future use

After the results are announced, candidates who get a seat must pay the required fee and self-report on the official website within the given time.

Because the seat allotment result was delayed, the next counselling dates may also be changed.

TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Dates

Check the table below for TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment dates:

TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Dates

Events

Dates

Provisional seat allotment

To be announced

Fee payment and self reporting

To be announced

What to Do After TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment?

Once candidates download their TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment letter, they must follow these steps:

  • Pay the seat acceptance fee through bank challan.

  • Download and print the allotment letter, which includes details of the allotted institute.

  • Visit the allotted college with the required documents like the seat allotment letter and challan receipt.

  • No separate document verification is needed, as it is completed during the counselling process.

  • Complete the admission process at the allotted college within the given time.

Following these steps is important to confirm your admission after TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment.

