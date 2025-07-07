TS POLYCET 2025: Seat Allotment Results Expected Today at Official Website tgpolycet.nic.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, will release the TS POLYCET Round 1 seat allotment result soon, according to the official website. The result was earlier expected on July 4 but has been delayed by three days. So far, no reason has been given for the delay.

Once the results are out, candidates can check their seat allotment status at tgpolycet.nic.in by logging in with their credentials. The TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result will show the name of the college and the course given to each candidate.

The seat allotment is based on factors like available seats and the choices made by the candidates. Read here to check the TS POLYCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.

Steps to Check TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025

Students can check the following steps for TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025: