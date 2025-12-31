GATE Life Sciences Previous Years Cut off; Check XL Past Years Qualifying Marks Trends

GATE XL Previous Year Cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has released the notification for the GATE 2026 exam on its official website. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams in India for engineering graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies or secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs). All the aspirants are advised to check the GATE XL past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to secure to clear the exam. The exam conducting authority releases the GATE exam cut-off after the announcement of results. The GATE XL previous year cut-off helps the aspirants to set a target score so that they can make a well-designed preparation strategy. GATE Life Sciences Previous Year Cut-off

The GATE cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must obtain to qualify for further processes, such as admissions into postgraduate programs or securing jobs in PSUs. Remember, scoring well above the cutoff not only ensures qualification but also improves your chances of getting into top institutes or securing a job with a reputed PSU. There are three primary types of cutoffs for GATE: Qualifying Cutoff : This is the minimum score required to be declared GATE qualified. This score is different for each paper and varies according to the category of the candidate (General, OBC, SC/ST, etc.). Admission Cutoff : Institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IIScs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) set their own cutoffs for GATE XL, which determine the eligibility for admission into their postgraduate programs. PSU Cutoff : Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores to shortlist candidates for jobs. Each PSU may have its own cutoff score based on the number of vacancies and the overall performance of candidates.

GATE XL Past Year Cut-off The table provided below shows the GATE XL cutoff, let’s look at the cutoff scores over the past five years for different categories: Year GATE XL Qualifying Marks General OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PWD 2025 31.3 28.1 20.8 2024 29.3 26.3 19.5 2023 32.9 29.6 21.9 2022 33.9 30.5 22.5 2021 36 32.4 24 2020 31.7 28.5 21.1 GATE XL Previous Year Cut-off Trend Analysis To understand the trends in the GATE XL cutoff, let’s look at the graph provided below. Understanding these trends can help candidates get a sense of what to aim for during their preparation. After analysing the trends, the following conclusions can be drawn: The qualifying cutoff for the General category has ranged from around 29 to 36 over the past five years. This shows some fluctuation depending on the difficulty of the exam and other factors.

OBC-NCL cutoffs tend to be approximately 11% lower than the General category cutoffs.

SC/ST/PwD cutoffs are significantly lower, usually around 66% of the General category cutoffs.