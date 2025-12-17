This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 December

Every day has a story hidden in history. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 17 that made the date special? Every year, people around the world look back to remember events that changed lives, sparked movements, and changed the course of history. On December 17, 1903, the Wright brothers made history by achieving the first successful powered aeroplane flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, a moment that changed human travel forever. This day also marks France's recognition of American independence in 1777, an essential step in the U.S. Revolutionary War. In later years, events like the Clean Air Act becoming law in 1963 and the beginning of the Arab Spring in 2010 have also shaped the world. In this article, we'll explore the key events that took place on this day and why they matter.
Here's what happened in history on December 17:
1903 – First Aeroplane Flies
- On December 17, 1903, the first powered aeroplane successfully flew.
- The Wright brothers achieved this historic flight in the United States.
- This moment changed transportation and aviation forever.
1777 – France Formally Recognises the United States
- On December 17, 1777, France officially recognised the United States as an independent nation.
- French Foreign Minister Charles Gravier approved the decision.
- The move followed the American victory at the Battle of Saratoga.
- It helped the U.S. gain strong support against Britain.
1862 – Ulysses S. Grant Expels Jews from His Military District
- On this day, Union General Ulysses S. Grant issued an order expelling Jews.
- He blamed Jewish cotton traders for illegal cotton trading
- The order affected parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Kentucky.
- It later became one of the most criticised actions of his career.
1872 – Buffalo Bill Cody Makes His Stage Debut
- On December 17, 1872, Buffalo Bill Cody appeared on stage for the first time.
- He performed in The Scouts of the Prairie in Chicago.
- The show helped create the legend of the American Wild West.
1892 – First Issue of Vogue Is Published
- Vogue magazine released its first issue on this day
- It focused on fashion, society, and culture.
- The magazine later became a global fashion authority.
1941 – Pearl Harbour Commander Relieved of Duty
- Rear Admiral Husband E. Kimmel was removed from command.
- The decision followed the attack on Pearl Harbour.
- It was part of a significant shake-up in military leadership.
1943 – Magnuson Act Passed
- On December 17, 1943, the U.S. Congress passed the Magnuson Act.
- It repealed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.
- Chinese immigrants were allowed to become U.S. citizens and vote.
- Strict immigration limits remained.
1944 – End of Japanese American Internment Approved
- The U.S. approved the return of Japanese Americans to their homes.
- The order took effect in January 1945.
- It ended forced wartime internment on the West Coast.
1961 – Circus Fire in Brazil Kills Hundreds
- A deadly circus fire broke out in Brazil on December 17, 1961.
- More than 300 people were killed.
- Hundreds were injured, many of them children.
1963 – Clean Air Act Becomes Law
- The Clean Air Act became law in the United States.
- It aimed to control and reduce air pollution.
- It marked a significant step in environmental protection.
1975 – "Squeaky" Fromme Sentenced
- Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme was sentenced to life in prison.
- She attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford.
- The attack happened earlier that year in California.
1979 – Stan Barrett Breaks the Sound Barrier
- Stuntman Stan Barrett drove a rocket-powered car.
- He reportedly broke the sound barrier on land.
- The run was unofficial due to equipment issues.
1986 – Mafia Hitman Richard Kuklinski Arrested
- Richard Kuklinski was arrested during "Operation Iceman."
- He was linked to several murders.
- The arrest ended a lengthy undercover investigation.
1991 – Soviet Union Announces Its End
- Boris Yeltsin announced the Soviet Union would dissolve.
- The USSR officially ended by New Year's Eve.
- This marked the end of a significant global superpower.
2003 – Final Lord of the Rings Film Released
- The Return of the King premiered on December 17, 2003.
- It was the final movie in the trilogy.
- The film won 11 Academy Awards.
2010 – Arab Spring Begins
- Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in Tunisia.
- His protest sparked mass uprisings across the Arab world.
- This moment is seen as the start of the Arab Spring.
2011 – Death of Kim Jong Il
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Il died on this day.
- He reportedly suffered a heart attack while travelling by train.
- His death led to a leadership change in North Korea.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 17?
December 17 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 17
Pope Francis (1936–2025)
- First Jesuit Pope.
- First pope from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere.
- Known for humility and social justice efforts.
Sarah Paulson (1974– )
- American actress known for versatile roles.
- Famous for American Horror Story and The People v. O.J. Simpson.
Manny Pacquiao (1978– )
- Legendary professional boxer.
- Later served as a senator in the Philippines.
Notable Deaths on December 17
Simon Bolívar (1830)
- South American revolutionary leader who helped free many countries from Spanish rule.
- Died of tuberculosis at age 47.
Elizabeth Garrett Anderson (1917)
- First female surgeon in Britain.
- A pioneer for women's rights in medicine.
William Thomson, Baron Kelvin (1907)
- Scottish physicist and engineer, influential in thermodynamics.
- Helped shape modern science.
Dana Andrews (1992)
- American film actor known for Laura and The Best Years of Our Lives.
- Died of heart disease and pneumonia at 83.
Harold Holt (1967)
- Australian Prime Minister (1966–67).
- Disappeared while swimming and presumed drowned.
Dorothy L. Sayers (1957)
- British writer and mystery author.
- Best known for the Lord Peter Wimsey novels.
Cesária Évora (2011)
- Famous Cape Verdean singer with a rich, haunting voice.
- Known worldwide for her music.
Eva Ekvall (2011)
- Venezuelan beauty queen and TV anchor.
- Died from breast cancer at age 28.
Penny Marshall (2018)
- American actress and director (Laverne & Shirley).
- Directed hit films like Big.
Grover Washington Jr. (1999)
- American jazz saxophonist.
- A pioneer of smooth jazz.
