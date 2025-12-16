GUJCET 2026 Registration Commence at gujcet.gseb.org, Apply Until December 30

Key Points
- GUJCET 2026 registration window closes on December 30
- Submit applications for the entrance test at gujcet.gseb.org
- GUJCET 2026 to be held on March 29, 2026
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has opened the registration window for GUJCET 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance test can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.
The last date for candidates to apply for GUJCET 2026 is December 30, 2025. Candidates must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. According to the official notification issued, the GUJCET Examination fee Rs 350/- can be paid ONLINE through SBlePay System (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or from any SBI Branch of the country through the SBlePay Option of "SBI Branch Payment.
This year, GUJCET 2026 will be held on March 29 from 10 am to 4 pm. The link for candidates to register for GUJCET 2026 is available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also register for GUJCET 2026 through the direct link given here.
GUJCET 2026 Registration - Click Here
GUJCET 2026 Exam Schedule
Check the schedule for the GUJCET 2026 exam and applications here
GUJCET 2026 Applications Commence
December 16, 2025
Last date to apply for GUJCET 2026
December 30, 2025
GUJCET 2026 exam date
March 29, 2026
GUJCET 2026: Steps to Register
The GUJCET 2026 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET
Step 2: Click on the GUJCET 2026 registration link
Step 3: Click on the New Registration link
Step 4: Read through all the instructions given
Step 5: Enter the required details
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
