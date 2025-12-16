UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025
GUJCET 2026 Registration Commence at gujcet.gseb.org, Apply Until December 30

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 16, 2025, 09:14 IST

GUJCET 2026 registration and application process commence. The last date for candidates to apply for the entrance test is December 30, 2025. Check the latest updates here

Key Points

  • GUJCET 2026 registration window closes on December 30
  • Submit applications for the entrance test at gujcet.gseb.org
  • GUJCET 2026 to be held on March 29, 2026

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has opened the registration window for GUJCET 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance test can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

The last date for candidates to apply for GUJCET 2026 is December 30, 2025. Candidates must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. According to the official notification issued, the GUJCET Examination fee Rs 350/- can be paid ONLINE through SBlePay System (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or from any SBI Branch of the country through the SBlePay Option of "SBI Branch Payment.

This year, GUJCET 2026 will be held on March 29 from 10 am to 4 pm. The link for candidates to register for GUJCET 2026 is available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also register for GUJCET 2026 through the direct link given here.  

GUJCET 2026 Registration - Click Here

GUJCET 2026 Exam Schedule

Check the schedule for the GUJCET 2026 exam and applications here

GUJCET 2026 Applications Commence

December 16, 2025

Last date to apply for GUJCET 2026

December 30, 2025

GUJCET 2026 exam date

March 29, 2026

GUJCET 2026: Steps to Register

The GUJCET 2026 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET 2026 registration link

Step 3: Click on the New Registration link

Step 4: Read through all the instructions given

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Fill out the application form

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit


