GUJCET 2026 Registration Commence at gujcet.gseb.org, Apply Until December 30

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has opened the registration window for GUJCET 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance test can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

The last date for candidates to apply for GUJCET 2026 is December 30, 2025. Candidates must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. According to the official notification issued, the GUJCET Examination fee Rs 350/- can be paid ONLINE through SBlePay System (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or from any SBI Branch of the country through the SBlePay Option of "SBI Branch Payment.

This year, GUJCET 2026 will be held on March 29 from 10 am to 4 pm. The link for candidates to register for GUJCET 2026 is available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also register for GUJCET 2026 through the direct link given here.