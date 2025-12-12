What is Instagram's Newly Launched 'Your Algorithm' Feature? Here's How It Works!

Instagram New Update: Instagram has rolled out a new feature called “Your Algorithm”, designed to give users more transparency and control over the content they see on the platform. Over the years, many users have been curious about why certain Reels appear on their feed and how Instagram identifies their interests. To address this, the platform has now introduced a tool that explains these selections clearly. Launched on December 11, 2025, the feature uses artificial intelligence to study a user’s viewing habits and generate a list of topics connected to their interests. More importantly, users can now adjust this list manually. The aim is to make recommendations feel more relevant and personalised, while also allowing individuals to understand how Instagram’s algorithm shapes their viewing experience. With a growing global conversation around transparency in digital platforms, this feature marks a significant step forward.

What is Instagram's new feature? "Your Algorithm" is an AI-powered feature that helps users understand the topics influencing their Reels feed. It presents a clear summary of interests based on recent activity, such as the videos one watches, likes, or engages with. This interest list is not fixed; it updates over time as user behaviour changes. How the Feature Works Instagram displays a set of topics that it believes reflect a user's preferences. Users can then choose to see more of certain topics or reduce content from others. This directly shapes the Reels feed, offering a more accurate and controlled viewing experience. The feature currently focuses only on the Reels tab, though Instagram has confirmed that similar transparency tools will be extended to the Explore section in the future.