nests.tribal.gov.in Admit Card 2025, Download Hall Ticket PDF- Link here

EMRS Admit Card 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Admit Card 2025 for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 on its official website- emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates applied successfully for the 7,267 different posts such as Principal, PGT, Hostel Warden, and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website - emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in. Under the major recruitment drive launched by National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 14, & 21, 2025 across the country. Get the direct link to download EMRS admit card for all posts here.

EMRS Admit Card 2025 Download Link The hall ticket download link is available at the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in and you can download the same after using your login credentials. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- EMRS Admit Card 2025 Download Link EMRS Admit Card 2025 Overview A total of 7267 vacancies for posts such as PGT, TGT, hostel warden, staff nurse, accountant, and more are to be filled through the recruitment drive. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same Feature Details Organization National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) Exam Name EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 Total Vacancies 7,267 Posts Posts Name Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, Clerk etc. Exam Dates December 13 to 21, 2025 Official Website emrs.tribal.gov.in Selection Process Written Exam, Skill Test/Interview, Document Verification

EMRS Exam Date & Shift Timings National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is set to conduct the written exam for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts on December 13, 14, & 21, 2025 across the country. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching posts can check the details of the exam schedule and posts wise date sheet given below- Posts Name Date Shifts Principal, Accountant December 13, 2025 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM PGT December 14 2025 9 A.M. 11:30 A.M TGT And Miscellaneous Teaher December 14 2025 2:30 PM to 05.00PM Hostel Warden December21 2025 9 A.M. 11 A.M. JSO Lab Attendant December21 2025 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM How to Login nests.tribal.gov and Download EMRS Admit Card 2025 PDF? Candidates appearing for 7,267 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts can download EMRS Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Official website-Visit the website-emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link -Admit Card download Link For Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 on the home page.

Step 3: Login Credentials -Fill login credentials including user id and password to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Get Admit Card - Get the Admit Card in a new window.

Step 5: Download Admit Card -Now you can download the admit card for future reference. EMRS Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned on Hall Ticket After downloding the EMRS Admit Card at nests.tribal.gov candidates must check the following details. In case of discrepancies, they must contact the authorities eimmediately. Candidate's name

Candidate's category

Exam venue details

Shift timings

Candidate's photograph and signature