EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

nests.tribal.gov.in Admit Card 2025, Download Hall Ticket PDF- Link here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 11, 2025, 21:39 IST

EMRS Admit Card 2025: EMRS Admit Card 2025 has been released for the upcoming EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching recruitment exam.Candidates can access the admit card by entering the login credentials, such as Application No./Login ID and Password.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
EMRS Admit Card Link
EMRS Admit Card Link

EMRS Admit Card 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Admit Card 2025 for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 on its official website- emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates applied successfully for the 7,267 different posts such as Principal, PGT, Hostel Warden, and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website - emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.

Under the major recruitment drive launched by National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 14, & 21, 2025 across the country. Get the direct link to download EMRS admit card for all posts here.

EMRS Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

The hall ticket download link is available at the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in and you can download the same after using your login credentials. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

EMRS Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

EMRS Admit Card 2025 Overview 

A total of 7267 vacancies for posts such as PGT, TGT, hostel warden, staff nurse, accountant, and more are to be filled through the recruitment drive. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same

Feature

Details

Organization

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Exam Name

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025

Total Vacancies

7,267 Posts

Posts Name

Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, Clerk etc.

Exam Dates

December 13 to 21, 2025

Official Website

emrs.tribal.gov.in

Selection Process

Written Exam, Skill Test/Interview, Document Verification

EMRS Exam Date & Shift Timings

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is set to conduct the written exam for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts on December 13, 14, & 21, 2025 across the country. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching posts can check the details of the exam schedule and posts wise date sheet given below-

Posts Name

Date

Shifts

Principal, Accountant

December 13, 2025

 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

PGT

December 14 2025

9 A.M. 11:30 A.M

TGT And Miscellaneous  Teaher

December 14 2025

2:30 PM to 05.00PM

Hostel Warden 

December21 2025

9 A.M. 11 A.M.

JSO Lab Attendant

December21 2025

 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

How to Login nests.tribal.gov and Download EMRS Admit Card 2025 PDF?

Candidates appearing for 7,267 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts can download EMRS Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below.

  • Step 1: Official website-Visit the website-emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link -Admit Card download Link For Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 on the home page. 
  • Step 3: Login Credentials-Fill login credentials including user id and password  to the link on the home page. 
  • Step 4:Get Admit Card- Get the Admit Card in a new window. 
  • Step 5: Download Admit Card-Now you can download the admit card for future reference.

EMRS Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned on Hall Ticket

After downloding the EMRS Admit Card at nests.tribal.gov candidates must check the following details. In case of discrepancies, they must contact the authorities eimmediately.

  • Candidate's name
  • Candidate's category
  • Exam venue details
  • Shift timings
  • Candidate's photograph and signature

Documents to Carry on Exam Day

Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document to be carried by the candidates at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of an Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How to download EMRS Admit Card 2025?
    +
    You can download the EMRS Admit Card 2025 after using your login credentials at the official website-emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.
  • Which is EMRS Admit Card 2025 Official Website.
    +
    To download the EMRS Admit Card 2025, you will have to visit the official website given below-emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.
  • Is EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT?
    +
    Yes, The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Admit Card 2025 for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 on its official website- emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News