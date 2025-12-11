School Holiday On December 12 2025 (Friday): School Closed in These States Closed Tomorrow Due to Elections and December Holidays

School Holiday On December 12 2025 (Friday): Several states across the country have announced winter breaks and christmas holiday for schools. For school holidays specifically for December 12, 2025, there are no holidays yet updated by schools. But students can see extended school holidays in states like Kerala and Telangana due to local body and panchayat elections. Students can also look out for updates for schools closure in Jammu & Kashmir because of weather conditions. Also get updates on Delhi school winter breaks from here. School Holidays on December 12, 2025: Holiday Schedule for December Students can find a list of holidays for tomorrow, and for holidays scheduled for December winter breaks from here. The holidays are in effect due to local body elections, weather changes and winter breaks.

Kerala School Holiday: Local Body Elections Updates All the schools were announced to be closed today on December 11, 2025 due to local body elections. But there are no updates regarding school closure tomorrow, on December 12, 2025. Students can check updates from state authority announcements and check with their school for confirmed updates. Although the state has announced a new order for school closure for Christmas vacations from December 24, 2025 to January 5, 2026 which was previously scheduled for December 19, 2025 to December 29, 2025. Telangana: School Holiday due to Panchayat Elections Telangana is also seeing panchayat elections across the state and due to this today December 11, 2025 was declared as a school holiday. Although there is no election for today, the next school holiday is scheduled for 14 December and 17 December for the next phase of polling.