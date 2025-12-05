Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2025 (Tomorrow) at kolkatapolice.gov.in, Download WBP Constable Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is all set to release the e-Admit card on December 6, for the post of Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police - 2024. The preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2025 from 12:00 Noon to 01:00PM across the state.

The e-Admit Card download link will be available to download on the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (https:/ /kolkatapolice.gov.in) from December 06, onwards.

Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link given above. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-