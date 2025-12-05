Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2025 (Tomorrow) at kolkatapolice.gov.in, Download WBP Constable Admit Card PDF - Link Here

HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
WBPRB Constable Admit Card 2025 will be released tomorrow i.e. on Dec 6, 2025 for the posts of Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police. The link to download the hall ticket will be available at the official website including-https://prb.wb.gov.in,https:/ /kolkatapolice.gov.in and https://wbpolice.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2025. Check all details here. 

Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is all set to release the e-Admit card on December 6, for the post of Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police - 2024. The preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2025 from 12:00 Noon to 01:00PM across the state.
The e-Admit Card download link will be available to download on the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (https:/ /kolkatapolice.gov.in) from December 06, onwards.

Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link given above. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

Kolkata Police 2025 Admit Card Link

All prospective candidates can download their admit cards using the direct link available on the official website.The students can download their admit cards directly through the link given below-

Kolkata Police DEO Admit Card 2025

Click here

WBPRB Constable Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier WBPRB had launched the recruitmnet drive for  the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024 across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) 
Post Name Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police - 2024
Exam date December 21, 2025 
Exam Shift From 12:00 Noon to 01:00PM
Admit Card Release Date December 06, 2025
Credential Required  Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth,
Official Website www.idbibank.in

How To Download Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the e-Admit card or the posts of Constables/Lady Constable after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the  official website including-https://prb.wb.gov.in,https:/ /kolkatapolice.gov.in and https://wbpolice.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section given on the menu bar.
  • Step 3: Click on the Concerned link displaying on the home page.
  • Step 4: A new page will open, click on the ‘Download e-Admit cards for the Preliminary Examination’ link
  • Step 5: Click on the ‘Download Constable Admit Card’ link
  • Step 6: Enter your application serial number, and Date of Birth and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Step 7: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
  • Step 8: Download and print the admit card PDF.


