RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
RRB NTPC Apply 2025 Closes Today - Complete Your Online Application Quickly at rrbcdg.gov.in

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 27, 2025, 13:24 IST

The RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 window for graduate and undergraduate posts closes today. Candidates must complete registration, upload documents, and pay the fee before 11:59 PM. The recruitment aims to fill 8868 vacancies across NTPC posts. Applications must be submitted on regional RRB websites through rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the RRB NTPC Apply 2025 window today for Graduate and Undergraduate Posts under CEN 06/2025. Candidates who wish to apply for both Graduate and Undergraduate (UG) Level NTPC posts can now visit the website and complete their registration before the last date. The RRB NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill thousands of vacancies across various Non-Technical Popular Categories.

The direct link to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate and UG Level Posts is active today. Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before submitting the form. The application process is completely online. This allows candidates from across the country to apply easily through their mobile or laptop.

RRB NTPC Under Graduate  and Graduate Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today

The last date to apply online for RRB NTPC 2025 ends today, on November 27. No further extension is expected for Graduate and Undergraduate Posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5810 Graduate-level vacancies and 3058 Undergraduate-level vacancies. The application link will remain active only till 11:59 PM. Candidates must ensure they have completed registration, fee payment, and document upload before the portal closes.

If any applicant fails to submit the form within the given time, they will not be allowed to participate in the selection process.

Where to Apply for Railway Recruitment 2025?

Candidates must visit the official regional websites of RRBs to fill out their NTPC application form. The primary site for updates is rrbapply.gov.in.However, applications must be submitted on the regional RRB website selected by the candidate during the registration process.

Click Here to Apply for RRB NTPC 2025 Directly

How to Complete RRB NTPC Online Application 2025?

Follow these steps to successfully complete RRB NTPC 2025 online form before the deadline:

  • Go to rrbcdg.gov.in or the regional RRB site.

  • Enter the required details to get your Registration ID and password.

  • Provide personal information, academic qualifications, and preference details.

  • Upload the photograph, signature, and category certificates in the correct size and format.

  • Use Net Banking, UPI, Debit/Credit Card, or other accepted payment modes.

  • Review the entire application carefully and click on submit. Download the confirmation page for future use.

RRB NTPC 2025 Application Fee

Candidates can check the RRB NTPC Application Fee 2025 in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC

₹500

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Transgender/EBC

₹250

Note: ₹400 will be refunded to General/OBC candidates and ₹250 to reserved category candidates after appearing in CBT 1.

