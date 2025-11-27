Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at dmetodisha.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results are out today, November 27, 2025.
- Results released on the official DMET Odisha website at dmetodisha.in.
- Allotted candidates must visit their institutes for document verification from November 29 to 30.
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha has released the Odisha National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, November 27, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website at dmetodisha.in. Allotted students will need to visit their allotted institutes for document verification from November 29 to 30, 2025.
How to Check Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Odisha NEET PG 2025 Counselling result:
- Visit the official website at dmetodisha.in
- Click on the ‘PG Medical’ section
- Click on Notifications
- Scroll down to click on ‘Common Allotment Round-1 of Dir/ Ins Candidates (MD/MS/DNB/)’
- Check your status and download the PDFfor future reference
DIRECT LINK - Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Details Mentioned on Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Result
Candidates must ensure that the following details are present in the Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result:
- Application Number
- Candidate Name
- Candidate Type (Direct or In-Service)
- CMR (UR)
- Choice Number
- Allotted College
- Allotted Subject
- Allotted Category
- Allotted Course
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation