Ruk Jana Nahi Time Table 2025: RJN/ALC December Class 10th, 12th Schedule Released at mpsos.nic.in; Download here

Ruk Jana Nahi Time Table 2025: MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana December 2025 Exam timetable is now available on the official website. According to the schedule released, MPBOSE Class 10 Ruk Jana Nahi Part 2 exam will be conducted from December 15 to 23, 2025, and the Class 12 exam will be held from December 15 to 29, 2025. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

According to the schedule released, the exams will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exams for both classes will be held simultaneously. Candidates are advised to cross check the timetable carefully before the exams.

Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Schedule: Class 10