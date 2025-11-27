RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Ruk Jana Nahi Time Table 2025: RJN/ALC December Class 10th, 12th Schedule Released at mpsos.nic.in; Download here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 27, 2025, 13:48 IST

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana December 2025 Exam timetable is now available on the official website. Exams to begin from December 15, 2025. Check the MPSOS ruk Jana Nahi Yojana class 10 and class 12 timatebla PDF Here

Ruk Jana Nahi Time Table 2025 Released, Download PDF Here
Key Points

  • Ruk Jana Nahi exam for class 10 to be conducted from December 15 to 23, 2025
  • Ruk Jana Nahi exam for class 12 to be conducted from December 15 to 29, 2025
  • Download MP ruk Jana Nahi Part 2 December 2025 timetable at mpsos.nic.in

Ruk Jana Nahi Time Table 2025: MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana December 2025 Exam timetable is now available on the official website. According to the schedule released, MPBOSE Class 10 Ruk Jana Nahi Part 2 exam will be conducted from December 15 to 23, 2025, and the Class 12 exam will be held from December 15 to 29, 2025. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

According to the schedule released, the exams will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exams for both classes will be held simultaneously. Candidates are advised to cross check the timetable carefully before the exams. 

Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Schedule: Class 10

DateDaySubjectTime
15-12-2025 Monday Mathematics 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
16-12-2025 Tuesday Sanskrit 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
17-12-2025 Wednesday Science 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
18-12-2025 Thursday Hindi 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
19-12-2025 Friday Social Science 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
20-12-2025 Saturday English 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
22-12-2025 Monday Urdu / Punjabi 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
23-12-2025 Tuesday NSQF (Vocational Subjects) 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Schedule: Class 12

DateDaySubject(s)Time
15-12-2025 Monday Physics, Economic, Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
16-12-2025 Tuesday Sociology, Psychology, Drawing & Designing, Book Keeping & Accountancy 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
17-12-2025 Wednesday Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths for Agriculture, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
18-12-2025 Thursday Mathematics, Political Science 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
19-12-2025 Friday Biology 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
20-12-2025 Saturday Hindi (Vocational students also included) 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
22-12-2025 Monday English (Vocational students also included) 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
23-12-2025 Tuesday Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
24-12-2025 Wednesday Informatics Practices 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
26-12-2025 Friday Urdu 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
27-12-2025 Saturday Sanskrit 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
29-12-2025 Monday NSQF (Various Vocational / Skill-based subjects: Beauty & Wellness, Health Care, Agriculture, Physical Education, Security, IT & ITES, Media & Entertainment, etc.) 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

 

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years.
