Rajasthan School Holiday: 12-Day Winter Vacation Announced From Dec 25 to Jan 5

Rajasthan School Winter Vacation: Schools in Rajasthan will be closed for Winter vacation for a total of 12 days. This will be the longest break for students across the state, with the holidays extending into the new year. According to reports, schools will be closed for winter vacations from December 25 to January 5, 2025.

Along with the winter holidays announced, schools will also be closed on December 19 and 20 as part of an educational conference conducted for teachers and schools. The holiday will also include Saturday and Sunday holidays.

Schools Closed for Educational Conference

School holidays have been announced for December 19 and 20 as part of an educational conference. Since December 20 is a Saturday, students can enjoy a long weekend after which the winter vacations will begin the following week.