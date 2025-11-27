RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Rajasthan School Holiday: 12-Day Winter Vacation Announced From Dec 25 to Jan 5

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 27, 2025, 16:02 IST

Rajasthan has announced a 12-day winter vacation for all schools from December 25 to January 5. Check the complete holiday schedule, official updates, and important details for students, parents, and teachers.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan Schools Winter Vacation Dates Announced
Rajasthan Schools Winter Vacation Dates Announced
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Rajasthan School Winter vacations from December 25, 2025, to January 5, 2026
  • Schools closed for the educational conference on December 19 and 20, 2025
  • Vacation days applicable for students from nursery to class 12

Rajasthan School Winter Vacation: Schools in Rajasthan will be closed for Winter vacation for a total of 12 days. This will be the longest break for students across the state, with the holidays extending into the new year. According to reports, schools will be closed for winter vacations from December 25 to January 5, 2025. 

Along with the winter holidays announced, schools will also be closed on December 19 and 20 as part of an educational conference conducted for teachers and schools. The holiday will also include Saturday and Sunday holidays. 

Schools Closed for Educational Conference

School holidays have been announced for December 19 and 20 as part of an educational conference. Since December 20 is a Saturday, students can enjoy a long weekend after which the winter vacations will begin the following week.

Also Read: Ruk Jana Nahi Time Table 2025: RJN/ALC December Class 10th, 12th Schedule Released at mpsos.nic.in; Download here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News