Complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2021

Miss Universe (1952-2021): On 12 December 2021, Miss Universe 2021 pageant was wrapped up in Eilat, Israel. India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the 70th Miss Universe has been crowned at the end of the event by the 69th Miss Universe Andrea Meza.

She is the third beauty from India to win the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. In 2000, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe and in 1994, Sushmita Sen.

About Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on 12 December 2021, beating contestants from 80 countries. She is pursuing her master's degree in public administration and was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the Miss Universe title in 2000.

Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second and South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. The final question that was asked to Ms. Sandhu was what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

She answered "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide."

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today."

She started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017. She represented Chandigarh at the age of 17. She also won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

She also worked in Punjabi films including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".

About Miss Universe Beauty Pageant

Formation: June 1952

Type: Beauty Pageant

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Location: United States

It is an international beauty pageant held annually and is run by the United States-based Miss Universe Organisation. Miss Universe is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants along with Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth. The Miss Universe 2021 title was won by India's 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on 12 December in Eilat, Israel.

Complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2021

Year Winner 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (India) 2020 Andrea Meza (Mexico) 2019 Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)

2018 Catriona Gray (Philippines)

2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (South Africa)

2016 Iris Mittenaere (France)

2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Philippines)

2014 Paulina Vega Dieppa (Colombia) 2013 Gabriela Isler (Venezuela) 2012 Olivia Culpo (USA)

2011 Leila Lopes (Angola)

2010 Ximena Navarrete (Mexico)

2009 Stefanía Fernández (Venezuela)

2008 Dayana Mendoza (Venezuela)

2007 Riyo Mori (Japan)

2006 Zuleyka Riviera Mendoza (Puerto Rico)

2005 Natalie Glebova (Canada)

2004 Jennifer Hawkins (Australia)

2003 Amelia Vega Polanco (Dominican Republic) 2002 Justine Pasek (Panama)

2002 Oksana Fyodorova (Russia) 2001 Denise M. Quiñones (Puerto Rico)

2000 Lara Dutta (India)

1999 Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana)

1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago)

1997 Brook Lee (USA)

1996 Alicia Machado (Venezuela)

1995 Chelsi Smith (USA)

1994 Sushmita Sen (India)

1993 Dayanara Torres (Puerto Rico)

1992 Michelle McLean (Namibia)

1991 Lupita Jones (Mexico)

1990 Mona Grudt (Norway) 1989 Angela Visser (Holland)

1988 Porntip Nakhirunkanok (Thailand)

1987 Cecilia Bolocco (Chile)

1986 Barbara Palacios Teyde (Venezuela)

1985 Deborah Carthy–Deu (Puerto Rico)

1984 Yvonne Ryding (Sweden)

1983 Lorraine Downes (New Zealand)

1982 Karen Baldwin (Canada)

1981 Irene Saez (Venezuela) 1980 Shawn Weatherly (USA)

1979 Maritza Sayalero (Venezuela)

1978 Margaret Gardiner (South Africa)

1977 Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad & Tobago)

1976 Rina Messinger (Israel)

1975 Anne Marie Puhtamo (Finland) 1974 Amparo Munoz (Spain)

1973 Margie Moran (Philippines)

1972 Kerry Anne Wells (Australia) 1971 Georgina Rizk(Lebanon) 1970 Marisol Malaret (Puerto Rico)

1969 Gloria Diaz (Philippines)

1968 Martha Vasconcellos (Brazil)

1967 Sylvia Hitchcock (USA)

1966 Margareta Arvidsson (Sweden) 1965 Apasra Hongsakula (Thailand) 1964 Corinna Tsopei (Greece) 1963 Idea Maria Vargas (Brazil) 1962 Norma Nolan (Argentina) 1961 Marlene Schmidt (Germany) 1960 Linda Bement (USA) 1959 Akiko Kojima (Japan)

1958 Luz Marina Zuluaga (Columbia) 1957 Gladys Zender (Peru) 1956 Carol Morris (USA) 1955 Hellevi Rombin (Sweden) 1954 Miriam Stevenson (USA) 1953 Christiane Martel (France) 1952 Armi Kuusela (Finland)

