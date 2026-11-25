Complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2021

Complete List of Miss Universe Winners from 1952 to 2026
Miss Universe Winners 2026: Miss Universe 2025, the 74th edition of the pageant, was held on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. The event concluded with Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico being crowned as the new titleholder by her predecessor, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark. This marked Thailand's fourth time hosting the prestigious competition. Let us have a look at the complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2025.
Miss Universe Winners (1952-2025): Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that now showcases contestants from over 125 countries, promoting beauty, confidence, and humanitarian advocacy. Established in Long Beach, California, on June 28, 1952, it has evolved into one of the most prestigious and widely watched beauty competitions globally. India has been an active participant in the Miss Universe pageant since its inception in 1952, with several Indian contestants bringing home the coveted title. India has won the Miss Universe crown three times: Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.
The current Miss Universe is Fátima Bosch Fernández from Mexico, who was crowned on November 20, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. She was crowned by her predecessor, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark (Miss Universe 2024).
Complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2025
Here's the complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2025. The list includes notable winners such as Olivia Culpo, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Grey. Each winner represented their respective countries with grace and poise on the international stage.
|Year
|Winner
|2025
|Fatima Bosch
|2024
|Victoria Kjaer Theilvig
|2023
|Sheynnis Palacios (Nicaragua)
|2022
|R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)
|2021
|Harnaaz Sandhu (India)
|2020
|Andrea Meza (Mexico)
|2019
|Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)
|2018
|Catriona Gray (Philippines)
|2017
|Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (South Africa)
|2016
|Iris Mittenaere (France)
|2015
|Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Philippines)
|2014
|Paulina Vega Dieppa (Colombia)
|2013
|Gabriela Isler (Venezuela)
|2012
|Olivia Culpo (USA)
|2011
|Leila Lopes (Angola)
|2010
|Ximena Navarrete (Mexico)
|2009
|Stefanía Fernández (Venezuela)
|2008
|Dayana Mendoza (Venezuela)
|2007
|Riyo Mori (Japan)
|2006
|Zuleyka Riviera Mendoza (Puerto Rico)
|2005
|Natalie Glebova (Canada)
|2004
|Jennifer Hawkins (Australia)
|2003
|Amelia Vega Polanco (Dominican Republic)
|2002
|Justine Pasek (Panama)
|2002
|Oksana Fyodorova (Russia)
|2001
|Denise M. Quiñones (Puerto Rico)
|2000
|Lara Dutta (India)
|1999
|Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana)
|1998
|Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago)
|1997
|Brook Lee (USA)
|1996
|Alicia Machado (Venezuela)
|1995
|Chelsi Smith (USA)
|1994
|Sushmita Sen (India)
|1993
|Dayanara Torres (Puerto Rico)
|1992
|Michelle McLean (Namibia)
|1991
|Lupita Jones (Mexico)
|1990
|Mona Grudt (Norway)
|1989
|Angela Visser (Holland)
|1988
|Porntip Nakhirunkanok (Thailand)
|1987
|Cecilia Bolocco (Chile)
|1986
|Barbara Palacios Teyde (Venezuela)
|1985
|Deborah Carthy–Deu (Puerto Rico)
|1984
|Yvonne Ryding (Sweden)
|1983
|Lorraine Downes (New Zealand)
|1982
|Karen Baldwin (Canada)
|1981
|Irene Saez (Venezuela)
|1980
|Shawn Weatherly (USA)
|1979
|Maritza Sayalero (Venezuela)
|1978
|Margaret Gardiner (South Africa)
|1977
|Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad & Tobago)
|1976
|Rina Messinger (Israel)
|1975
|Anne Marie Puhtamo (Finland)
|1974
|Amparo Munoz (Spain)
|1973
|Margie Moran (Philippines)
|1972
|Kerry Anne Wells (Australia)
|1971
|Georgina Rizk (Lebanon)
|1970
|Marisol Malaret (Puerto Rico)
|1969
|Gloria Diaz (Philippines)
|1968
|Martha Vasconcellos (Brazil)
|1967
|Sylvia Hitchcock (USA)
|1966
|Margareta Arvidsson (Sweden)
|1965
|Apasra Hongsakula (Thailand)
|1964
|Corinna Tsopei (Greece)
|1963
|Idea Maria Vargas (Brazil)
|1962
|Norma Nolan (Argentina)
|1961
|Marlene Schmidt (Germany)
|1960
|Linda Bement (USA)
|1959
|Akiko Kojima (Japan)
|1958
|Luz Marina Zuluaga (Colombia)
|1957
|Gladys Zender (Peru)
|1956
|Carol Morris (USA)
|1955
|Hellevi Rombin (Sweden)
|1954
|Miriam Stevenson (USA)
|1953
|Christiane Martel (France)
|1952
|Armi Kuusela (Finland)
Source: Miss Universe
The 74th Miss Universe pageant was held on November 21, 2025 (local time) at the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. This year's edition continued the organisation's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.
- Format: The competition featured 30 semifinalists (Top 30) chosen from the preliminary rounds, who then competed in swimsuit, evening gown, and interview segments.
- Inclusivity: Following the landmark rule changes in 2024, this edition maintained the removal of all age restrictions for contestants over 18, allowing women of all ages, including mothers and married women, to compete freely.
- Hosts & Committee: The event was hosted by American comedian Steve Byrne, with commentary from former titleholder R'Bonney Gabriel and Dayanara Torres. The finalists were evaluated by the newly formed "Beyond the Crown" Selection Committee, which faced significant media attention this year amid internal restructuring and controversies over fair representation.
- Prize Money & Benefits:The prize package for the Miss Universe titleholder remains one of the most lucrative in pageantry.
- Cash Prize: The winner, Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico, received an annual salary estimated at $250,000 (approx. ₹2.1 Crores).
- Additional Perks: The package includes a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her reign, a monthly allowance for living expenses (reported to be around $50,000), a year's supply of skincare and cosmetics, and professional representation by the Miss Universe Organisation for travel and advocacy tours.
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Fast Facts About Miss Universe Pageant
- The Miss Universe pageant was established on June 28, 1952.
- The inaugural title was won by Armi Kuusela from Finland.
- The event attracts approximately one billion viewers worldwide each year.
- It is held annually, with the next edition scheduled for November 16, 2024.
- The 2024 pageant will take place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, marking Mexico's first hosting since 2007.
- Contestants are evaluated on beauty, intelligence, personality, and social awareness.
- As of 2023, there are no age limits for contestants over 18 years old.
- The number of semifinalists has been raised to a record 30 for the upcoming pageant.
- The 2024 edition will see debuts from countries like Belarus and Eritrea and returns from Cuba and Fiji.
- The reigning Miss Universe crowns her successor at the end of each event, currently held by Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua.
- In addition to the main winner, four continental queens will also be named.
- The pageant emphasises humanitarian advocacy and social issues through its contestants
- Notable figures often serve as judges; for instance, Emilio Estefan and Lele Pons are part of the selection committee for 2024.
- Countries hold their own national competitions to select representatives for Miss Universe.
- The inaugural Miss Universe India pageant crowned Rhea Singha on September 22, 2024, who will compete in the upcoming global event.
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