Complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2021
Miss Universe (1952-2021): On 12 December 2021, Miss Universe 2021 pageant was wrapped up in Eilat, Israel. India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the 70th Miss Universe has been crowned at the end of the event by the 69th Miss Universe Andrea Meza.
She is the third beauty from India to win the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. In 2000, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe and in 1994, Sushmita Sen.
About Harnaaz Sandhu
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on 12 December 2021, beating contestants from 80 countries. She is pursuing her master's degree in public administration and was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the Miss Universe title in 2000.
Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second and South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. The final question that was asked to Ms. Sandhu was what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.
She answered "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide."
"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today."
She started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017. She represented Chandigarh at the age of 17. She also won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.
She also worked in Punjabi films including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".
READ| List of Miss Universe winners from India (1952-2021)
About Miss Universe Beauty Pageant
Formation: June 1952
Type: Beauty Pageant
Headquarters: New York City, New York
Location: United States
It is an international beauty pageant held annually and is run by the United States-based Miss Universe Organisation. Miss Universe is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants along with Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth. The Miss Universe 2021 title was won by India's 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on 12 December in Eilat, Israel.
Complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2021
|Year
|Winner
|2021
|Harnaaz Sandhu (India)
|2020
|Andrea Meza (Mexico)
|2019
| Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)
|2018
|Catriona Gray (Philippines)
|2017
|Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (South Africa)
|2016
|Iris Mittenaere (France)
|2015
|Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Philippines)
|2014
|Paulina Vega Dieppa (Colombia)
|2013
|Gabriela Isler (Venezuela)
|2012
| Olivia Culpo (USA)
|2011
|Leila Lopes (Angola)
|2010
|Ximena Navarrete (Mexico)
|2009
|Stefanía Fernández (Venezuela)
|2008
| Dayana Mendoza (Venezuela)
|2007
|Riyo Mori (Japan)
|2006
|Zuleyka Riviera Mendoza (Puerto Rico)
|2005
|Natalie Glebova (Canada)
|2004
|Jennifer Hawkins (Australia)
|2003
|Amelia Vega Polanco (Dominican Republic)
|2002
|Justine Pasek (Panama)
|2002
|Oksana Fyodorova (Russia)
|2001
|Denise M. Quiñones (Puerto Rico)
|2000
|Lara Dutta (India)
|1999
|Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana)
|1998
|Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago)
|1997
|Brook Lee (USA)
|1996
|Alicia Machado (Venezuela)
|1995
|Chelsi Smith (USA)
|1994
|Sushmita Sen (India)
|1993
|Dayanara Torres (Puerto Rico)
|1992
|Michelle McLean (Namibia)
|1991
|Lupita Jones (Mexico)
|1990
|Mona Grudt (Norway)
|1989
| Angela Visser (Holland)
|1988
|Porntip Nakhirunkanok (Thailand)
|1987
|Cecilia Bolocco (Chile)
|1986
|Barbara Palacios Teyde (Venezuela)
|1985
|Deborah Carthy–Deu (Puerto Rico)
|1984
| Yvonne Ryding (Sweden)
|1983
|Lorraine Downes (New Zealand)
|1982
|Karen Baldwin (Canada)
|1981
|Irene Saez (Venezuela)
|1980
|Shawn Weatherly (USA)
|1979
|Maritza Sayalero (Venezuela)
|1978
|Margaret Gardiner (South Africa)
|1977
|Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad & Tobago)
|1976
|Rina Messinger (Israel)
|1975
|Anne Marie Puhtamo (Finland)
|1974
|Amparo Munoz (Spain)
|1973
| Margie Moran (Philippines)
|1972
|Kerry Anne Wells (Australia)
|1971
|Georgina Rizk(Lebanon)
|1970
|Marisol Malaret (Puerto Rico)
|1969
|Gloria Diaz (Philippines)
|1968
|Martha Vasconcellos (Brazil)
|1967
|Sylvia Hitchcock (USA)
|1966
|Margareta Arvidsson (Sweden)
|1965
|Apasra Hongsakula (Thailand)
|1964
|Corinna Tsopei (Greece)
|1963
|Idea Maria Vargas (Brazil)
|1962
|Norma Nolan (Argentina)
|1961
|Marlene Schmidt (Germany)
|1960
|Linda Bement (USA)
|1959
|Akiko Kojima (Japan)
|1958
|Luz Marina Zuluaga (Columbia)
|1957
|Gladys Zender (Peru)
|1956
|Carol Morris (USA)
|1955
|Hellevi Rombin (Sweden)
|1954
|Miriam Stevenson (USA)
|1953
|Christiane Martel (France)
|1952
|Armi Kuusela (Finland)
READ| List of Miss World winners from India
READ| Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi: The History of Shiva & The Legend of Jyotirlingas