Complete list of Miss Universe winners from 1952 to 2021

Miss Universe Winners (1952-2025): Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that now showcases contestants from over 125 countries, promoting beauty, confidence, and humanitarian advocacy. Established in Long Beach, California, on June 28, 1952, it has evolved into one of the most prestigious and widely watched beauty competitions globally. India has been an active participant in the Miss Universe pageant since its inception in 1952, with several Indian contestants bringing home the coveted title. India has won the Miss Universe crown three times: Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

The current Miss Universe is Fátima Bosch Fernández from Mexico, who was crowned on November 20, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. She was crowned by her predecessor, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark (Miss Universe 2024).