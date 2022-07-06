List of Miss India winners (1947-2022)

Miss India 2022 Winner: Karnataka's Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India 2022 by the outgoing titleholder Manasa Varanasi on July 3, 2022. Find the complete list of Miss India winners from 1947 to 2022.
Updated: Jul 6, 2022 17:14 IST
List of Miss India winners
List of Miss India winners

Miss India winners list: Femina Miss India is one of the most prominent beauty pageants in the country. Winning the title of Miss India is not that easy, as the contestants are tested on the basis of various aspects, including both beauty and brains. Miss India contestants are tested not only for their looks but also to see why they deserve the prestigious title.

Femina Miss India 2022 title at the 58th edition of the beauty contest was won by Sini Shetty from Karnataka on July 3, 2022. She was crowned by the outgoing titleholder Manasa Varanasi at the Jio World Center in Mumbai.

Sini Shetty is 21 years old and holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Currently, she is pursuing a professional course- Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is also a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer.

Check below the complete list of Miss India winners from the year from 1947 to 2022. You will also find the names of Miss India winners before the pageant was held by Femina.

Miss India pageant in India

The winner of the first Miss India beauty pageant was Pramila (Esther Victoria Abraham) from Calcutta. She won the title in 1947 and the pageant was organized by the Local Press.

Two Miss India pageants were held later in 1952, Indrani Rehman and Nutan were announced to be the winners of the pageant. Indrani Rehman also later represented India at Miss Universe 1952 which was the inaugural edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

When was the first Femina Miss India?

The first Femina Miss India pageant was held in the year 1964 and Meher Castelino Mistri has crowned the first Femina Miss India.

List of Miss India winners (1947 to 2022)

Year

Names

State

1947

Esther Victoria Abraham (Pramila)

West Bengal

1952

Indrani Rahman

Tamil Nadu

1953

Peace Kanwal

Punjab

1954

Leela Naidu

Maharashtra

1959

Fleur Ezekiel

Maharashtra

1960

Lona Pinto

Maharashtra

1961

Veronica Leonara Torcato

Maharashtra

1962

Ferial Karim

Maharashtra

1964

Meher Castelino Mistri

Maharashtra

1965

Persis Khambatta

Maharashtra

1966

Yamin Daji

Maharashtra

1967

Nayyara Mirza

New Delhi

1968

Anjum Mumtaz Barg

Maharashtra

1969

Kavita Bhambhani

Maharashtra

1970

Veena Sanjani

Maharashtra

1971

Raj Gill

Maharashtra

1972

Roopa Satyan

Maharashtra

1973

Farzana Habib

Maharashtra

1974

Shalini Bhavnath Dholakia

Maharashtra

1975

Meenakshi Kurpad

Maharashtra

1976

Naina Sudhir Balsavar

Uttar Pradesh

1977

Nalini Viswanathan

Tamil Nadu

1978

Alamjeet Kaur Chauhan

Punjab

1979

Swaroop Sampat

Maharashtra

1980

Sangeeta Bijlani

Maharashtra

1981

Rachita Kumar

Maharashtra

1982

Pamela Singh

New Delhi

1983

Rekha Hande

Karnataka

1984

Juhi Chawla

Punjab

1985

Sonu Walia

Punjab

1986

Mehr Jessia

Maharashtra

1987

Priyadarshini Pradhan

Maharashtra

1988

Dolly Minhas

Punjab

1989/1990

Suzanne Sablok

Maharashtra

1991

Christabelle Howie

Tamil Nadu

1992

Madhu Sapre

Maharashtra

1993

Namrata Shirodkar

Maharashtra

1994

Sushmita Sen

New Delhi

1995

Manpreet Brar

New Delhi

1996

Sandhya Chib

Karnataka

1997

Nafisa Joseph

Karnataka

1998

Lymaraina D’ Souza

Karnataka

1999

Gul Pannag

Punjab

2000

Lara Dutta

Karnataka

2001

Celina Jaitley

West Bengal

2002

Neha Dhupia

New Delhi

2003

Nikita Anand

New Delhi

2004

Tanushree Dutta

Jharkhand

2005

Amrita Thapar

Punjab

2006

Neha Kapur

New Delhi

2007

Sarah Jane Dias

Karnataka

2008

Parvathy Omanakuttan

Kerala

2009

Pooja Chopra

Maharashtra

2010

Manasvi Mamgai

Uttarakhand

2011

Kanishtha Dhankar

Haryana

2012

Vanya Mishra

Punjab

2013

Navneet Kaur Dhillon

Punjab

2014

Koyal Rana

New Delhi

2015

Aditi Arya

New Delhi

2016

Priyadarshini Chatterjee

Assam

2017

Manushi Chhillar

Haryana

2018

Anukreethy Vas

Tamil Nadu

2019

Suman Rao

Rajasthan

2021

Manasa Varanasi

Telangana

2022

Sini Shetty

Karnataka

Miss India is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants that provides the platform and an opportunity to thousands of young women in India. For many, the Miss India pageant opens door to the glamour world, while for others, it becomes a chance to explore and support the cause that they truly believe in.

Know everything about Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty

FAQ

Who is Femina Miss India 2022?

Femina Miss India 2022 title at the 58th edition of the beauty contest was won by Sini Shetty from Karnataka on July 3, 2022.

Who was the winner of the first Miss India pageant in the country?

The winner of the first Miss India beauty pageant was Pramila (Esther Victoria Abraham) from Calcutta. She had won the title in 1947 and the pageant was organized by the Local Press.

When was the first Femina Miss India held?

The first Femina Miss India pageant was held in the year 1964. It was won by Meher Castelino Mistri.

What is the age limit to apply for Femina Miss India?

The applicants applying for Femina Miss India should be of the age between 18 to 25 years.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      Next