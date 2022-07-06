List of Miss India winners (1947-2022)
Miss India winners list: Femina Miss India is one of the most prominent beauty pageants in the country. Winning the title of Miss India is not that easy, as the contestants are tested on the basis of various aspects, including both beauty and brains. Miss India contestants are tested not only for their looks but also to see why they deserve the prestigious title.
Femina Miss India 2022 title at the 58th edition of the beauty contest was won by Sini Shetty from Karnataka on July 3, 2022. She was crowned by the outgoing titleholder Manasa Varanasi at the Jio World Center in Mumbai.
Sini Shetty is 21 years old and holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Currently, she is pursuing a professional course- Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is also a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer.
Check below the complete list of Miss India winners from the year from 1947 to 2022. You will also find the names of Miss India winners before the pageant was held by Femina.
Miss India pageant in India
The winner of the first Miss India beauty pageant was Pramila (Esther Victoria Abraham) from Calcutta. She won the title in 1947 and the pageant was organized by the Local Press.
Two Miss India pageants were held later in 1952, Indrani Rehman and Nutan were announced to be the winners of the pageant. Indrani Rehman also later represented India at Miss Universe 1952 which was the inaugural edition of the Miss Universe pageant.
When was the first Femina Miss India?
The first Femina Miss India pageant was held in the year 1964 and Meher Castelino Mistri has crowned the first Femina Miss India.
List of Miss India winners (1947 to 2022)
|
Year
|
Names
|
State
|
1947
|
Esther Victoria Abraham (Pramila)
|
West Bengal
|
1952
|
Indrani Rahman
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1953
|
Peace Kanwal
|
Punjab
|
1954
|
Leela Naidu
|
Maharashtra
|
1959
|
Fleur Ezekiel
|
Maharashtra
|
1960
|
Lona Pinto
|
Maharashtra
|
1961
|
Veronica Leonara Torcato
|
Maharashtra
|
1962
|
Ferial Karim
|
Maharashtra
|
1964
|
Meher Castelino Mistri
|
Maharashtra
|
1965
|
Persis Khambatta
|
Maharashtra
|
1966
|
Yamin Daji
|
Maharashtra
|
1967
|
Nayyara Mirza
|
New Delhi
|
1968
|
Anjum Mumtaz Barg
|
Maharashtra
|
1969
|
Kavita Bhambhani
|
Maharashtra
|
1970
|
Veena Sanjani
|
Maharashtra
|
1971
|
Raj Gill
|
Maharashtra
|
1972
|
Roopa Satyan
|
Maharashtra
|
1973
|
Farzana Habib
|
Maharashtra
|
1974
|
Shalini Bhavnath Dholakia
|
Maharashtra
|
1975
|
Meenakshi Kurpad
|
Maharashtra
|
1976
|
Naina Sudhir Balsavar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1977
|
Nalini Viswanathan
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1978
|
Alamjeet Kaur Chauhan
|
Punjab
|
1979
|
Swaroop Sampat
|
Maharashtra
|
1980
|
Sangeeta Bijlani
|
Maharashtra
|
1981
|
Rachita Kumar
|
Maharashtra
|
1982
|
Pamela Singh
|
New Delhi
|
1983
|
Rekha Hande
|
Karnataka
|
1984
|
Juhi Chawla
|
Punjab
|
1985
|
Sonu Walia
|
Punjab
|
1986
|
Mehr Jessia
|
Maharashtra
|
1987
|
Priyadarshini Pradhan
|
Maharashtra
|
1988
|
Dolly Minhas
|
Punjab
|
1989/1990
|
Suzanne Sablok
|
Maharashtra
|
1991
|
Christabelle Howie
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1992
|
Madhu Sapre
|
Maharashtra
|
1993
|
Namrata Shirodkar
|
Maharashtra
|
1994
|
Sushmita Sen
|
New Delhi
|
1995
|
Manpreet Brar
|
New Delhi
|
1996
|
Sandhya Chib
|
Karnataka
|
1997
|
Nafisa Joseph
|
Karnataka
|
1998
|
Lymaraina D’ Souza
|
Karnataka
|
1999
|
Gul Pannag
|
Punjab
|
2000
|
Lara Dutta
|
Karnataka
|
2001
|
Celina Jaitley
|
West Bengal
|
2002
|
Neha Dhupia
|
New Delhi
|
2003
|
Nikita Anand
|
New Delhi
|
2004
|
Tanushree Dutta
|
Jharkhand
|
2005
|
Amrita Thapar
|
Punjab
|
2006
|
Neha Kapur
|
New Delhi
|
2007
|
Sarah Jane Dias
|
Karnataka
|
2008
|
Parvathy Omanakuttan
|
Kerala
|
2009
|
Pooja Chopra
|
Maharashtra
|
2010
|
Manasvi Mamgai
|
Uttarakhand
|
2011
|
Kanishtha Dhankar
|
Haryana
|
2012
|
Vanya Mishra
|
Punjab
|
2013
|
Navneet Kaur Dhillon
|
Punjab
|
2014
|
Koyal Rana
|
New Delhi
|
2015
|
Aditi Arya
|
New Delhi
|
2016
|
Priyadarshini Chatterjee
|
Assam
|
2017
|
Manushi Chhillar
|
Haryana
|
2018
|
Anukreethy Vas
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2019
|
Suman Rao
|
Rajasthan
|
2021
|
Manasa Varanasi
|
Telangana
|
2022
|
Sini Shetty
|
Karnataka
Miss India is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants that provides the platform and an opportunity to thousands of young women in India. For many, the Miss India pageant opens door to the glamour world, while for others, it becomes a chance to explore and support the cause that they truly believe in.