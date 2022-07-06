List of Miss India winners (1947-2022)

Miss India winners list: Femina Miss India is one of the most prominent beauty pageants in the country. Winning the title of Miss India is not that easy, as the contestants are tested on the basis of various aspects, including both beauty and brains. Miss India contestants are tested not only for their looks but also to see why they deserve the prestigious title.

Femina Miss India 2022 title at the 58th edition of the beauty contest was won by Sini Shetty from Karnataka on July 3, 2022. She was crowned by the outgoing titleholder Manasa Varanasi at the Jio World Center in Mumbai.

Sini Shetty is 21 years old and holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Currently, she is pursuing a professional course- Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is also a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer.

Check below the complete list of Miss India winners from the year from 1947 to 2022. You will also find the names of Miss India winners before the pageant was held by Femina.

✨✨C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S✨✨



🍾Let's pop the champagne! 🥂



Congratulations, ladies- it’s time to celebrate 🤩#FeminaMissIndia2022 #JourneyToTheCrown #BeautyPageants #RoadToMissWorld #GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/3QTgHoM1el — Miss India (@feminamissindia) July 4, 2022

Miss India pageant in India

The winner of the first Miss India beauty pageant was Pramila (Esther Victoria Abraham) from Calcutta. She won the title in 1947 and the pageant was organized by the Local Press.

Two Miss India pageants were held later in 1952, Indrani Rehman and Nutan were announced to be the winners of the pageant. Indrani Rehman also later represented India at Miss Universe 1952 which was the inaugural edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

When was the first Femina Miss India?

The first Femina Miss India pageant was held in the year 1964 and Meher Castelino Mistri has crowned the first Femina Miss India.

List of Miss India winners (1947 to 2022)

Year Names State 1947 Esther Victoria Abraham (Pramila) West Bengal 1952 Indrani Rahman Tamil Nadu 1953 Peace Kanwal Punjab 1954 Leela Naidu Maharashtra 1959 Fleur Ezekiel Maharashtra 1960 Lona Pinto Maharashtra 1961 Veronica Leonara Torcato Maharashtra 1962 Ferial Karim Maharashtra 1964 Meher Castelino Mistri Maharashtra 1965 Persis Khambatta Maharashtra 1966 Yamin Daji Maharashtra 1967 Nayyara Mirza New Delhi 1968 Anjum Mumtaz Barg Maharashtra 1969 Kavita Bhambhani Maharashtra 1970 Veena Sanjani Maharashtra 1971 Raj Gill Maharashtra 1972 Roopa Satyan Maharashtra 1973 Farzana Habib Maharashtra 1974 Shalini Bhavnath Dholakia Maharashtra 1975 Meenakshi Kurpad Maharashtra 1976 Naina Sudhir Balsavar Uttar Pradesh 1977 Nalini Viswanathan Tamil Nadu 1978 Alamjeet Kaur Chauhan Punjab 1979 Swaroop Sampat Maharashtra 1980 Sangeeta Bijlani Maharashtra 1981 Rachita Kumar Maharashtra 1982 Pamela Singh New Delhi 1983 Rekha Hande Karnataka 1984 Juhi Chawla Punjab 1985 Sonu Walia Punjab 1986 Mehr Jessia Maharashtra 1987 Priyadarshini Pradhan Maharashtra 1988 Dolly Minhas Punjab 1989/1990 Suzanne Sablok Maharashtra 1991 Christabelle Howie Tamil Nadu 1992 Madhu Sapre Maharashtra 1993 Namrata Shirodkar Maharashtra 1994 Sushmita Sen New Delhi 1995 Manpreet Brar New Delhi 1996 Sandhya Chib Karnataka 1997 Nafisa Joseph Karnataka 1998 Lymaraina D’ Souza Karnataka 1999 Gul Pannag Punjab 2000 Lara Dutta Karnataka 2001 Celina Jaitley West Bengal 2002 Neha Dhupia New Delhi 2003 Nikita Anand New Delhi 2004 Tanushree Dutta Jharkhand 2005 Amrita Thapar Punjab 2006 Neha Kapur New Delhi 2007 Sarah Jane Dias Karnataka 2008 Parvathy Omanakuttan Kerala 2009 Pooja Chopra Maharashtra 2010 Manasvi Mamgai Uttarakhand 2011 Kanishtha Dhankar Haryana 2012 Vanya Mishra Punjab 2013 Navneet Kaur Dhillon Punjab 2014 Koyal Rana New Delhi 2015 Aditi Arya New Delhi 2016 Priyadarshini Chatterjee Assam 2017 Manushi Chhillar Haryana 2018 Anukreethy Vas Tamil Nadu 2019 Suman Rao Rajasthan 2021 Manasa Varanasi Telangana 2022 Sini Shetty Karnataka

Miss India is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants that provides the platform and an opportunity to thousands of young women in India. For many, the Miss India pageant opens door to the glamour world, while for others, it becomes a chance to explore and support the cause that they truly believe in.

Know everything about Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty