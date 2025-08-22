SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Stenographer Grade C and D Response Sheet PDF Here

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
The SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 is now live allowing candidates to check their response sheets and calculate scores. The SSC Steno answer key has been released for Grade C and D exams conducted in August. Candidates can raise objections till August 25. Direct link provided here.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Post Answer Key 2025 has released the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 for Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on August 22, 2025. The SSC Stenographer Response Sheet 2025 is also released alongside the answer key, which allows candidates to cross-check their marked answers with the official answers.
The SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 PDF can now be downloaded on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the official answer key by logging into their account with their Registration ID and Password to download their response sheets.
The answer key also allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination The SSC Stenographer marking scheme includes +1 for correct answers and -0.25 for incorrect ones, with no penalty for unattempted questions.

The SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 for Grade ‘C’ and ‘D has released on August 22, 2025 fro exam which was conducted between August 6 and August 8, 2025 and August 11, 2025. With the official answer key now live on ssc.gov.in, candidates can finally assess their performance and get a realistic idea of their chances in the recruitment process. This release includes both the SSC Stenographer Response Sheet 2025 and the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their tentative scores. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 Link Active

The SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 link has been activated at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) conducted on the August 6 and August 11, 2025 can now log in and check their marked responses against the official key. Candidates can raise objections in case of any discrepancies; the objection window is open until August 25, 2025.

SSC Stenographer 2025 Answer Key: Overview

The SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 was released on the official website on August 22, 2025. Candidates can download the answer key with registration number and password. The objection window is open till August 25, 2025. Check the table below for the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025.

Feature

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D'

Exam Dates

6th to 8th August 2025 and 11th August 2025

Answer Key Release Date

22nd August 2025

Response Sheet Availability

Yes

Objection Window

Expected: 22nd to 24th August 2025

Marking Scheme

+1 for correct, -0.25 for incorrect

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 PDF?

Candidates can download the SSC Steno answer key from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps below to download the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the “Answer Key” section on the homepage.
  • Select “SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Answer Key 2025.”
  • Enter your Registration ID and Password to log in.
  • Calculate your marks allot +1 for correct answer and deduct 0.25 marks for wrong answer
  • Download the Answer Key PDF and Response Sheet

How to Calculate Marks Using the SSC Stenographer Answer Key?

After downloading the SSC Steno Answer Key, candidates must calculate their marks to know their tentative score. The ssc answer key calculator is provide below
Marking Scheme:
Correct Answer: +1 mark
Incorrect Answer: -0.25 mark
Unattempted Question: 0 mark
Calculation Formula:
Total Score = (Number of Correct Answers × 1) – (Number of Incorrect Answers × 0.25)
For example, if you answered 150 questions correctly and got 30 wrong:
Score = (150 × 1) – (30 × 0.25) = 150 – 7.5 = 142.5
The above mark is the raw score before normalisation. SSC applies a normalisation process to adjust scores across different shifts, so your final result may vary slightly

How to Raise Objections Against SSC Stenographer Answer Key

The SSC Steno Answer Key 2025 is released and the candidates are allowed to raise their objections in the specified window. Candidates need to pay Rs 100 per question for each question. Check the steps below to raise objections.

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • Now log in to the SSC portal using your credentials.
  • Now navigate to the “Objection” section under the answer key tab.
  • Select the question you want to challenge.
  • Provide a valid explanation and reference (if possible).
  • Pay the objection fee online.

