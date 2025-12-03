AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
CBSE Recruitment 2025 Notification: 124 Group A, B, C Vacancies Announced— Apply Online Begins at cbse.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Dec 3, 2025, 16:40 IST

CBSE Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published notification for 124 various Group A, B, C Vacancies under Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026 (DRQ2026). You can get all the details about the recruitment drive including, eligibility, salary, selection process and more.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications for various Group A, B, C Vacancies. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 124 posts are to be filled including Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor & Assistant Director, Junior Accountant, Accounts Officer and others under Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026 (DRQ2026).

Interested candidates satisfying the eligibility parameters can apply online on or before December 22, 2025 through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Read below to get all the details on CBSE Recruitment 2025, including, eligibility, salary, selection process and more.

CBSE Recruitment 2025

CBSE has released the pdf of the official notification for the recruitment of 124 vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

CBSE Recruitment 2025 PDF Download Link 

CBSE Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the details overview of the recruitment drive given below-

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Overview

Conducting Authority

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Post Name

Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor & Assistant Director, Junior Accountant, Accounts Officer and others

Vacancies

124

Category

Government Jobs

Last date to apply

December 22, 2025

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

How To Apply CBSE Recruitment 2025?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link CBSE Recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link. 
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 6:  Check the official website for details in this regard.



