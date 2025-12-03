CBSE Recruitment 2025 Notification: 124 Group A, B, C Vacancies Announced— Apply Online Begins at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications for various Group A, B, C Vacancies. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 124 posts are to be filled including Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor & Assistant Director, Junior Accountant, Accounts Officer and others under Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026 (DRQ2026).

Interested candidates satisfying the eligibility parameters can apply online on or before December 22, 2025 through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Read below to get all the details on CBSE Recruitment 2025, including, eligibility, salary, selection process and more.

CBSE Recruitment 2025

CBSE has released the pdf of the official notification for the recruitment of 124 vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can download the pdf directly through the link given below-