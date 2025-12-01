UP Board 2026 Exam Centre List Released, Objection Window Open Till December 4

UP Board Exam Centre 2026: According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the list of exam centres selected for the UP Board class 10 and class 12 exam 2026. According to reports a total of 7448 exam centres have been selected for the upcoming annual board exams.

The window for stakeholders to raise objections on the exam centers is December 4, 2025. The link for submitting objections on the selected exam centres is available on the official website 0 upmsp.edu.in or school.upmsp.edu.in.

According to media reports a total of 7,448 exam centres have been allotted for UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2026. The exam centre list includes 910 government, 3,484 aided, and 3,054 unaided schools. This year the board has decreased the number of exam centres from 7,657 to 7,448. In 2023-24 the exam centres were a total of 8,265