UP Board 2026 Exam Centre List Released, Objection Window Open Till December 4

Dec 1, 2025, 11:30 IST

UP board has issued the list of schools selected as exam centres for the upcoming UP Board Exam 2026. The last date for students/ parents/ principals and managers to submit objections on the exam centres is December 4. 

UP Board 2026 Exam Centre List Release
Key Points

  • Students, Parents, Principals, Managers can submitg objections on the exam centre by December 4
  • Submit objections on the exam centre at upmsp.edu.in or school.upmsp.edu.in
  • Final list of UP board exam centres will

UP Board Exam Centre 2026: According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has  announced the list of exam centres selected for the UP Board class 10 and class 12 exam 2026. According to reports a total of 7448 exam centres have been selected for the upcoming annual board exams. 

The window for stakeholders to raise objections on the exam centers is December 4, 2025. The link for submitting objections on the selected exam centres is available on the official website 0 upmsp.edu.in or school.upmsp.edu.in. 

According to media reports a total of 7,448 exam centres have been allotted for UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2026. The exam centre list includes 910 government, 3,484 aided, and 3,054 unaided schools. This year the board has decreased the number of exam centres from 7,657 to 7,448. In 2023-24 the exam centres were a total of 8,265 

Window to submit Objections on UP Board Exam Centres - Click Here

UP Board 2026 Exam Centre Schedule - Click Here

Check the schedule for the release of the list of exam centres, submission of objections here. 

Date of receiving representations related to objections/ complaints of students/parent ts/principals/manager online on portal 

December 4, 2025

Examination of objections received

December 11, 2025

Uploading list of exam centres along with school student allocation

December 17, 2025

Finalise list of exam centres

December 30, 2025

As per the schedule released, the final list of exam centres for the UP Board exam 2026 will be available on December 30, 2025. The details of the exam centre allotted for each candidates will be available on the UP Board Admit Card 2026 which is expected to be issued by the board soon. 

Also Read: NID DAT 2026 Registration Closes Today, Correction Window Opens Tomorrow at admissions.nid.edu


