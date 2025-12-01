Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 2700 Vacancies, Check Application Process

BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) is closing the registration for the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 today, December 1. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications for the BOB Apprentice application form on the official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2700 vacancies for Apprentice posts. Selection will be based on three stages: online exam, document verification, and test of the language of the state.
BOB Apprentice Last Date
Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 2700 Apprentice posts on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates intending to apply can submit their applications until 11:50 PM today, after which no further applications will be accepted. Applicants must ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria before submitting the form to avoid rejection of their candidature.
Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025- Overview
Conducting Body
Bank of Baroda (BOB)
Post
Apprentice
Vacancies
2700
Registration End Date
1st December 2025
Educational Qualification
Graduate
Age Limit
20 to 28 years (as on 01/11/2025)
Selection Process
Stipend
Rs. 15,000
Duration of Training
12 months of On-the-Job Training
Official Website
bankofbaroda.bank.in
Bank of Baroda Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link
The direct link to submit BOB Apprentice Application Form is provided below:
BOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link
Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The deadline for the submission of BOB Apprentice Online Form is December 1. The application process began on November 11.
Events
Dates
Notification Release Date
11th November 2025
Apply Online Starts
11th November 2025
Last Date to Apply Online
1st December 2025
Steps to Apply Online for BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025
Candidates are advised to check the instructions below to apply online for BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the BOB at bankofbaroda.bank.in. You can also click on the direct link provided in the post.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on BOB Apprentice apply online link.
Step 3: Complete the registration form to generate your registration ID and password.
Step 4: Fill out the application form.
Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your BOB Apprentice application form.
Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.
BOB Apprentice Application Fee 2025
To apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 800. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the fee, while PwBD applicants are required to pay Rs 400.
Category
Fees (Excluding GST)
General/OBC/EWS
Rs. 800
SC/ST Candidates
Nil
PwBD Candidates
Rs. 400
