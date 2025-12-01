Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 2700 Vacancies, Check Application Process

BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) is closing the registration for the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 today, December 1. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications for the BOB Apprentice application form on the official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2700 vacancies for Apprentice posts. Selection will be based on three stages: online exam, document verification, and test of the language of the state. BOB Apprentice Last Date Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 2700 Apprentice posts on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates intending to apply can submit their applications until 11:50 PM today, after which no further applications will be accepted. Applicants must ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria before submitting the form to avoid rejection of their candidature.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025- Overview Conducting Body Bank of Baroda (BOB) Post Apprentice Vacancies 2700 Registration End Date 1st December 2025 Educational Qualification Graduate Age Limit 20 to 28 years (as on 01/11/2025) Selection Process Online Examination

Document Verification

Test of the local language of the State Stipend Rs. 15,000 Duration of Training 12 months of On-the-Job Training Official Website bankofbaroda.bank.in

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link The direct link to submit BOB Apprentice Application Form is provided below: BOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The deadline for the submission of BOB Apprentice Online Form is December 1. The application process began on November 11.

Events Dates Notification Release Date 11th November 2025 Apply Online Starts 11th November 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 1st December 2025 Steps to Apply Online for BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Candidates are advised to check the instructions below to apply online for BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the BOB at bankofbaroda.bank.in. You can also click on the direct link provided in the post. Step 2: On the homepage, click on BOB Apprentice apply online link. Step 3: Complete the registration form to generate your registration ID and password. Step 4: Fill out the application form. Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size. Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your BOB Apprentice application form.