Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 2700 Vacancies, Check Application Process

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 1, 2025, 12:02 IST

BOB Apprentice Application Form 2025 window will close today. The last date to submit the application form for 2700 vacancies is December 1. Know the step-by-step process to apply online for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Vacancy 2025.

BOB Apprentice Application Form
BOB Apprentice Application Form

BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) is closing the registration for the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 today, December 1. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications for the BOB Apprentice application form on the official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2700 vacancies for Apprentice posts. Selection will be based on three stages: online exam, document verification, and test of the language of the state.

BOB Apprentice Last Date

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 2700 Apprentice posts on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates intending to apply can submit their applications until 11:50 PM today, after which no further applications will be accepted. Applicants must ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria before submitting the form to avoid rejection of their candidature.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025- Overview

Conducting Body

Bank of Baroda (BOB)

Post

Apprentice

Vacancies

2700

Registration End Date

1st December 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduate

Age Limit

20 to 28 years (as on 01/11/2025)

Selection Process

  • Online Examination

  • Document Verification

  • Test of the local language of the State

Stipend

Rs. 15,000

Duration of Training

12 months of On-the-Job Training

Official Website

bankofbaroda.bank.in


Bank of Baroda Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link

The direct link to submit BOB Apprentice Application Form is provided below:

BOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The deadline for the submission of BOB Apprentice Online Form is December 1. The application process began on November 11.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

11th November 2025

Apply Online Starts

11th November 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

1st December 2025

Steps to Apply Online for BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Candidates are advised to check the instructions below to apply online for BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BOB at bankofbaroda.bank.in. You can also click on the direct link provided in the post.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BOB Apprentice apply online link.

Step 3: Complete the registration form to generate your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your BOB Apprentice application form.

Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.

BOB Apprentice Application Fee 2025

To apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 800. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the fee, while PwBD applicants are required to pay Rs 400.

Category

Fees (Excluding GST)

General/OBC/EWS

Rs. 800

SC/ST Candidates

Nil

PwBD Candidates

Rs. 400

